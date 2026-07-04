As long-term readers know, I have a habit of revisiting older pieces, and today, we’ll do Climatology™ once again, partially because it’s a rainy, wet, and cold summer here up North:

Below, you will find a recent op-ed by a right-wing™ Progress Party MP who comes out hard against the doom-mongering journos™ in legacy media, which is … surprising to say the least. His occasion? Well, a gov’t-appointed expert™ panel had issued its rah-por™ calling the societal costs of climate change until 2100 quite … modest (at 0.2 to 0.5% of GDP, that’s kinda true), but legacy media rah-portin™ won’t tell you ‘bout it.

Translations, emphases, and [snark] mine.

NRK Dropped the Main Point in the Climate Report

A thorough report on the consequences of climate change in Norway shows that the overall consequences are modest.

An op-ed by Tor Mikkel Wara, MP for the Progress Party and climate change spokesman of his party, via NRK, 23 June 2026 [source; archived]

On Thursday, 18 June, an expert committee led by Professor Ingrid Hjort presented a report on the consequences of climate change for Norwegian society up to 2100 [more on this below the op-ed].

The report is a sober and thorough review of the most important consequences that climate change will have in Norway, for various industrial sectors and areas of society. NRK mentioned the report on the evening news that same Thursday. This coverage was exclusively about the negative consequences for fisheries.

An article on NRK.no the same day was more thorough, and mentioned several positive and negative consequences.

However, none of the reports got the essential main point across: the overall costs of climate change for Norway. The committee has calculated these costs at 0.2 per cent of the economy in 2100, if the world implements some climate policy, or 0.5 per cent with very little climate policy [at this point, I’ll include a screen shot of these macroeconomic consequences as calculated, or estimated, by the experts™:

Table 5.8: macroeconomic cost/effect of climate change, in percentages and differences from the reference scenario

‘Midten av århundret’ = 2050; ‘Slutten av århundret’ = 2100; lavt = low, middels = medium, høyt = high; note the composite averages (samlet nytte) vs. impacts on consumption (Konsum), sparetime/freetime (fritid), and savings (sparing)]

This is in any case modest, and means that the standard of living and quality of life will in all likelihood be significantly higher in 2100 than today, climate change or no climate change.

NRK has its own climate editorial [sic] department, but this central point was not mentioned.

There are no objective errors in NRK’s ​​reporting [rather. rah-portin™].

Taken together, they nevertheless leave a misleading impression, an impression that climate change entails far greater problems than the report says.

‘The consequences of such doomsday journalism can be serious.’

This is far from the first time that NRK has left a misleading impression in precisely this direction [lol, did you, Tor Mikkel Wara, read this newsletter?]. Most often, this happens by reproducing disaster predictions uncritically. In January 2025, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide compared climate change to a full-scale nuclear war. The journalist did not ask any critical questions [that one was a howler, I recall considering writing about it but thought it too damn stoopid to waste my and your time].

In March 2023, NRK quoted the UN Secretary-General as saying that ‘humanity is on thin ice, which is melting quickly’ [I’m old enough to remember the same dude claiming the Mediterranean Sea was ‘boiling’ (at well below 30 degrees Celsius:

Note that for the UN chieftain using ‘official data’, as he said, ‘boiling’ begins at 28.71 degrees Celsius surface temperature in the Mediterranean]

None of the six journalists with bylines on the case pointed out that the research cited by the UN Panel on Climate Change also shows that welfare in the world will increase, climate change or not [note, for completeness’ sake, that Mr. Guterres changed metaphors from ‘globale boiling’ to ‘thin ice’].

‘Civilisation is nowhere near being threatened, at least not by climate change.’

In 2019, Greta Thunberg gave several speeches that attracted a lot of attention, including in the House of Commons in London. Here, Thunberg made both fairly uncontroversial claims, such as the connection between emissions and warming, and more dramatic things, such as that global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius is a threat to civilisation.

NRK had invited climate scientist Maria Sand from Cicero to fact-check Thunberg. Sand considered that the Swedish climate activist was right about four uncontroversial questions, but not that civilisation was threatened, even though climate change could threaten life on low-lying Pacific islands.

Program host Fredrik Solvang nevertheless summarised this fact-check by saying that Thunberg was right [I suppose being correct four times vs. incorrect once means it’s a clear 4:1 win for Thunberg?]. Now it has become 1.5 degrees warmer, and civilisation is not close to being threatened, at least not by climate change. Exactly as the research tells us, and which is not what NRK has given us the impression of.

‘It is far from the first time NRK has left a misleading impression in this direction”’

NRK is far from alone in making the public believe that climate change is worse than what the research says. Vårt Land wrote in 2023 that ‘climate change is not doomsday, but worse than before’.

This April, VG wrote that warming is contributing to more extreme weather. The newspaper did not mention that the number of deaths from extreme weather has fallen by 90 per cent over the past 100 years. Not because there is less extreme weather, but because we are getting better at protecting ourselves. Even when relatively poor countries are affected, the loss of human life is much lower than it was before [click on that link: OWID on Bangladesh].

There are exceptions. In December 2022, NRK had three young climate activists confronted by three scientists [that was phun™ to watch, but then again, we were still in the middle of the Covid shitshow]. The scientists rejected all of the activists’ factual claims, and also a dramatic claim by the UN Secretary-General. But this is an exception.

The main rule is that NRK gives the impression that climate change is a much bigger problem than there is scientific evidence to support the claim, not least by communicating such claims uncritically.

‘NRK is far from alone in making the public believe that climate change is worse than what the research says.’

The consequences of such doomsday journalism can be serious, both for the audience and the press itself. NRK wrote, just before the 2021 general election, about young women who sterilised themselves because of climate change [this one is wild, especially the expert™, one psychologist Erik Nakkerud (faculty profile), who, back when NRK rah-ported on this matter, was either still a Ph.D. candidate or had just received his degree, and here’s a choice quote from that NRK piece:

Nakkerud cannot say how many of them will choose to sterilise themselves. But he has spoken to several people. ‘Some people find that it is easier to justify not having children when you can also talk about climate and the environment.’

I suppose this is about enough one needs to know about such experts™].

In the article, there is no trace of the journalist explaining to the interviewees that children born today can look forward to a long and safe life, climate change or not.

One can therefore ask the question of why NRK’s ​​climate editorial team has not informed the readers about the main point, that this is not too alarmist.

A systematic imbalance in coverage could also affect trust in NRK and other media [lol, at this point, I’m beginning to get curious about the author’s stance on the Covid shitshow].

This should also worry these media, both in the climate editorial teams and in the [climate-related] organisations.

Bottom Lines

The show has dropped, dear readers, and, to mix metaphors like the UN clown-in-chief, once the genie of reality is out of the box, it’s hard to put that kind of toothpaste back into the tube.

I promised to provide some more information from the gov’t rah-por™, entitled ‘a’, and here is my translation of the main findings (p. 10):

Climate adaptation concerns everyone and is everyone’s responsibility [no-one is safe until everybody is safe] Climate change will be felt in many areas of society and involves all levels of government. Individual households and businesses also have a responsibility to adapt. When many actors share the responsibility for climate adaptation, it can become unclear who is going to do what. How big the climate consequences will be depends on society’s response The consequences for society and the natural environment are not determined by the climate alone, but will depend on how society handles and facilitates adaptation. Adaptation is a trade-off: lack of adaptation can be expensive, but it is also costly to invest in adaptation. This provides a distributional dimension, where existing economic differences affect who has the opportunity to reduce harmful effects or exploit new opportunities. Society will adapt. The question is whether it provides good solutions Much climate adaptation is economically profitable for private individuals and will therefore happen by itself [that’s kinda the most important comment here, esp. given the pseudo-collectivist character of Norwegian society at-large]. But barriers in the form of lack of information, unclear division of responsibilities, conflicting goals, and weak incentives can lead to poor choices for society as a whole. Climate adaptation policy is about improving the decision-making environment, protecting rights, and addressing distributional issues [here’s your Green™-washed climate communism]. Climate adaptation is a continuous process of change Climate adaptation is a common societal task that requires continuous management and learning along the way [my favourite lefty-left example of this kind of absurd depravity is Mexico’s Institutional Revolutionary Party, which governed the country from 1929 to 2000, by the way]. For policymaking, the problem is not just climate, but what affects the decisions of actors in society [needless to say, coherence isn’t the strong suit of lefty-left activists, for I’m old enough to remember what these same experts™ noted a paragraph ago: ‘Much climate adaptation is economically profitable for private individuals and will therefore happen by itself’, but I suppose I digress …]. Prioritising solutions must be situation-specific Climate adaptation is not a separate, delimited policy area, but a task that must be incorporated into all sectors. Much of the adaptation is site-specific, encompasses several types of solutions, and requires different levels of adaptation from place to place [same here: one size fits all circumstances, and it reminds me of certain individuals who ran totalitarian systems earlier in the 20th century]. Climate adaptation should take place within the sectors’ ordinary responsibilities and decision-making processes. At the same time, prioritising solutions must be done with a societal perspective that takes into account ripple effects in other areas [once more, my climate adaptation doesn’t work if you don’t do it as well: do you see the pattern now?]. Norway is not only exposed to climate change in Norway As a small and open economy, Norway is affected by climate change internationally through trade, supply chains, prices, and changes in the world. Robustness in the Norwegian economy and institutions in the face of a more turbulent world economy is also part of climate adaptation.

Trust the science™.

Protect the vulnerable.

No-one is safe, unless everybody is safe.

Adaptation is economically profitable for private individuals and will therefore happen by itself … Adaptation is a common societal task that requires continuous management … Adaptation … must be incorporated into all sectors Norway is not only exposed to climate change in Norway

I suppose it’s easy to mock these people and their writing, but the incoherence is glaringly obvious, with experts™ and politicos™, as well as journos™, having the greatest stake in these shenanigans—if only because they stand to lose most.

Moreover, if you or anyone harboured any lingering doubts as to the incentives behind the Green™ push, I’d argue the above op-ed and the cite excerpts from the gov’t rah-por™—which doesn’t even have an English summary, by the way, which I find particularly telling—will go a long way towards confirming the underlying motives: grift.

Take a look, for instance, at my occasional series, entitled ‘the greatest grift of all’, which features more than the three exemplary pieces linked below (just search for ‘greatest grift’ on my newsletter’s front page):

Lastly, for the record, I’d like to add that I’m unsure if the ship of fools state can be righted at this late hour: the Church of Climatology™ is so deeply embedded into just about everything, it’s hard to see virtually everybody in politics, media, and academia do an abrupt about-face, admit to the greatest oopsie of all times, and revert to sanity.

So we’ll likely have to crash the economy to such astounding depths to (re)learn that there’s no substitute for reality-as-is.

What a time to be alive.