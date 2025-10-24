Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mickeyd's avatar
Mickeyd
7h

There are around 26 new active volcanos i nthe latest data from NASA etc since the last few months of the earth earthquakes and one of these throws about 400 years of current human particulates etc in the atmosphere and the planet deals with it. IF I am right then all the talk about global warming and even global change is bs. Maybe you could lend your excellent expertise to this for more truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture