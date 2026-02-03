Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard
From the latest Epstein-reveal it seems Bill Gates contracted an embarassing STD on Epstein's island during one visit, and from conversations it appears he was looking for a way to administer to his wife (this being before she left him) antibiotics without raising her suspicions.

It's pure speculation of the finest vintage tinfoil-uality - but:

What if he was involved in getting Covid off the ground to cover up his infidelity and the disease he'd contracted?

Tangent: do you read Jessica Rose's Substack? If not, I recommend you start, because she's been on the Covid-trail from the start, and has the connections and knowledge to look deep into the scientific and technical stuff:

https://jessicar.substack.com/

