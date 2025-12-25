Dear readers, Merry Christmas.

This year, I would like to try out something new in the next couple of days to celebrate the occasion and to extend an invitation to you to weigh in on my snark.

Hence, the next couple (four) of postings will be thematically as follows:

Observation: where do we stand at the end of 2025 in terms of geopolitics, public health (sic), and personal matters?

Orientation: with concise yet accurate information, let us try to orient in the seemingly endless chaotic mess we find ourselves in

Decision: it’s only-ever possible to make good (right) decisions if properly informed, but one still has to decide on this or that course of…

Action: don’t mull over this or that, once a decision has been made, act

Needless to say, this is a classic four-part series deriving from what’s known as the OODA loop.

Be that as it may, here’s why I’m doing this: it’s a series of thought-experiments designed to help me organise my thinking and the four essays will be short enough to (hopefully) serve you as food for thought, too.

Hence, let’s get started, shall we?

O is for Observation

In many ways, whatever thing you or I may do, its impact is, generally speaking, very small to negligible on a society-wide level.

Some professions come with somewhat greater impact-potential, but by and large, whatever anyone does in his or her life hardly matters to many.

Does that mean one should engage in nihilism and simply give up?

Nope, it just means, first and foremost, that the most important observation (deduction) is to focus on the impact one can have.

If you’re a parent, your impact will be greatest on your children. While this is as it has ‘always’ been, it’s also a constant struggle for as children mature, your influence wanes while, especially once your children attend school, a myriad of other influences washes over them. It is a parent’s obligation to lend a hand and provide a solid foundation for one’s children to be able to separate the ice cream from the BS.

For reason unknown to me—yeah, agit-prop plays a role—people can hold entirely contradictory positions at the same time (e.g., avoiding raw meat and fish while pregnant but volunteering for an experimental gene therapy, in particular as advocated for by one’s GP, strikes me as a prime example of madness), and this stance isn’t confined to dietary choices alone.

Take, for instance, the entire notion of the causes and origins of the current conflict in/over Ukraine (which we shan’t rehash here): politicos™ scrambling to provide assistance™ to those stricken by high energy costs are akin to kids caught with their hands in the cookie jar denying indulging in snacking after brushing teeth. The same applies, I’d add, to virtually all other walks of life, and the point isn’t to note that politicos™ are worse than everybody else (tho they mostly are) but to identify what you or I can do.

With the thesis being kinda nuthin’, we’re talking being (mentally) prepared to deal with adverse events, such as price hikes, power outages, administrative measures (sanctions), and the like. To reduce the potential harm flying your family’s direction isn’t prepping™; it’s adult, rational behaviour in anticipation of gov’t turning ever more openly into an extortion racket that demands that you bend the knee in exchange.

For most of the human past, death and taxes were the only certainties; these days, the observation is inescapable that gov’ts and bureaucrats are adding another one: you ‘liking’ being bullied by them.

While, for sure, this is a performative practice to begin with (once the consent of the governed is anticipated due to sanctions or other threats for non-performance), but it’s the road to serfdom.

We can observe these notions everywhere around us: de facto mandatory tipping (like, say, whatever fraction of your order being peremptorily added) is how this is done; or fee hikes that you cannot opt-out of (e.g., municipal sewage, water mains); or shorter expiration timelines for passports; that list is endless.

In all instances, Joe and Jane Q. Public are told this is for the best, this offers better protection, or it’s just more modern.

None of these things can be changed, but it is necessary to observe what you or I can change, which brings me to the main point of these observations:

Don’t join a self-depreciating ruckus.

As much as I wish to opt-out of being taxed, one can however muster the fortitude not to volunteer one’s time and efforts to further these nefarious agendas.

So, in the spirit of the season, if you bump into your family, friends, and neighbours these days, why not enquire about the ‘sanctions’ being put around the neck of so many individuals these days, including former Swiss Col. (ret.) Jacques Baud who, while citing but ‘Western’ sources, was nonetheless ‘sanctioned’ by the EU for ‘spreading Russian propaganda’.

Needless to say, once one enquires about the EU’s sanctions régime—yes, of course, the bloody EU has a website detailing their rationale (sic), here’s what one learns (bold emphases in the original; Italics mine):

Why the EU adopts sanctions Sanctions are an instrument to prevent conflict or respond to emerging or current crises, and to promote peace, democracy, respect for the rule of law, human rights and international law. Restrictive measures or ‘sanctions’ are an essential tool of the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy. They allow the EU to respond to global challenges and developments that go against its objectives and values. Decisions on sanctions are taken by the Council of the European Union by unanimity. EU sanctions are targeted and aim at those responsible for the policies or actions the EU wants to influence. They do not target a country or population. Sanctions are not punitive and instead seek to bring about a change in the policy or conduct of those targeted, with a view to promoting the objectives of the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy.

See, if you or I get sanctioned™ by the EUcritters of Brussels, it is meant not to punish the hoi polloi but to ‘bring about a change in the policy or conduct’.

Sanctions may target governments of non-EU countries, non-state entities, groups and individuals, and consist of asset freezes and travel bans. The EU can also adopt economic sanctions and diplomatic measures. All restrictive measures adopted by the EU are fully compliant with obligations under international law, including those pertaining to humanitarian aid, human rights, and fundamental freedoms.

You see, you and I can be sanctioned™ while those doing the sanctioning™ claim to be ‘fully compliant with obligations under international law’, which, as the case of Col. Baud (who is Swiss, by the way) shows, may also be levelled at individuals who aren’t EU citizens™ subjects.

So, on this Christmas Day, have a go at one or the other of the following files:

And be informed about the nuts and bolts of the bureaucratic hydra whose tens of thousands of willing executioners in comfy Brussels offices with amazing salaries who stand ready to crack down on anything that makes them look bad, such as the below piece:

Do spread these cheerful vibes to your loved ones, and perhaps one or the other will go, well, that ain’t right.

Ceterum censeo Confoederationem Europaeam delenda est.