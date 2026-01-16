I just found this gem of agit-prop, and I thought it might be of interest: the Austrian-located NGO (sic) Open Doors—there’s also an int’l parent NGO of that name, and we’ll talk about it below—just published its annual ‘Christian Persecution 2026’ index, and, believe it or not, there’s two particular highlights that are totally…well, shall we say unexpected?

The ‘World Persecution Index 2025’

This index is compiled by the Austrian subsidiary of Open Doors whose ‘World Watch List’ is the basis for the report(ing) we’re discussing today.

Yep, you saw correctly that, according to whatever metrics were used (see below), that the worst place to be a Christian in 2025 is (drum roll) … North Korea. Here’s the country profile directly from the horse’s mouth:

What does persecution look like in North Korea? North Korea has intensified its cooperation with Russia in the war in Ukraine and with China in identifying and forcibly repatriating North Korean defectors [probably the proximal reason for the country being placed in that top spot]. The regime strictly monitors all its citizens, and “Kimilsungism” (the worship of the Kim dynasty) is the country’s sole and mandatory religion. Everyone must attend weekly self-criticism sessions and memorize more than one hundred pages of ideology. Christianity, considered a dangerous foreign religion, must be combated. The descendants of Christians are classified as an enemy social class [nothing new under the Red Sun, that was the same in Soviet Russia]. What do Christians experience? If a Christian is discovered, they are immediately killed or sent to a forced labor camp along with their family as political criminals [same as above] Christians can only meet in strict secrecy. The 2020 anti-reactionary thinking law bans the Bible and describes Christianity as a serious threat [well, perhaps because of Christ’s teachings, which also upset the Pharisees—for about the same reasons, I’d add]. In Pyongyang, visitors are shown churches for propaganda purposes [I’m so glad we in the bestest and most enlightened™ West don’t do that kind of crude agit-prop, eh?] What are the most recent examples of persecution? For security reasons, we cannot provide examples of persecution. We can only share one personal account: ‘I am aware of the risks. If I am arrested, I will end up in a labor camp and pay a high price for being a Christian.’ ∽ Joo Min (name changed)

These are the summarising lines from the Austrian website of Open Doors (which are originally in German); and here’s the link to the more extensive and slightly different original version on the Open Doors Int’l website.

If you’d squeeze your eyes a bit while looking at the above-reproduced map, you might have noticed the second, rather big-ish omission on that map, which would—the place commonly known as Israel and/or Palestine, which is similarly absent, despite mountains of reasons, sadly, of inclusion on that list:

It’s no surprise that Israel’s neighbours are found on these lists, rather prominently so, but it’s all part and parcel of the same trend:

Plus there’s the recent US strikes at targets in Nigeria, allegedly done because of Christians being persecuted there (though the strikes were all targeting areas where that kind of sectarian violence isn’t going on: go figure):

In case you’re wondering as to why, by chance™, Israel and/or Palestine aren’t on the ‘World Watch List’, here are my two cents: it might very well be because of all kinds of nefarious and undue influences by Open Doors’ sponsors (which aren’t named in either its Wikipedia or Grokipedia entries), namely the int’l, if Netherlands-based, charity by the name of International Institute for Religious Freedom.

It sounds innocent and support-worthy enough, and religious freedom is, of course, important.

But.

It’s 30-odd listed partners have some quite interesting connections to, well, you probably guessed it already, the state of Israel, Israeli institutions, and such ones leaning towards the oxymoronically termed ‘Christian Zionism’ garden variety.

Here’s the hilarious summary by Grok:

The list of institutions from the provided URL [that’s the link to the IIRF’s 30 partners] consists of 30 entities focused on religious freedom, human rights, and related research or advocacy. After thorough research, many show no direct or significant connections to the queried categories (a: Israel-based/Israeli individuals/institutions; b: Zionist-leaning individuals/institutions; c: Christian Zionism-related individuals/institutions). I have focused on those with verifiable links, providing high-level summaries without actionable details, supported by sources. Connections are based on affiliations, collaborations, ideological alignments, or discussions in reliable reports and articles.

Whatever Grok understands™ by the term ‘many’, it then goes on to list 22 such institutions (which I’ve provided in the footnote for reference), which means that almost 3 out of 4 institutions on the IIRF’s list of partners were Israel-based, Zionist-leaning, and Christian Zionism-related.

Alternatively, you may believe Open Doors whose 2026 report (the English original) notes the following concerning Israel/Palestine:

Open Doors USA is funded primarily by the Wing Shadow Foundation (source), which was founded in 2015 (via Pro Publica’s website) by the heir to the US multi-level marketing (scam) Amway and is currently run by two people, Nan Van Andel (heir to the Amway founder) and James Rosloniec, a lawyer, ostensibly, in Grand Rapids, Mich.

These two oversee Wing Shadow’s grants and revenues to the tune of 49+ million US$ in 2023 (source), which are handed out to several charitable institutions. There are no other people listed in their filings.

Incidentally, Amway’s co-founder was a guy by the name of Richard ‘Rich’ De Vos, whose daughter-in-law (Betsy, via Wikipedia) served as Secretary of Education in the first Trump administration. Betsy’s brother is Eric Prince, founder of the mercenary outfit formerly known as Blackwater, Inc.

The Van Andels’ background is Dutch/Reformed Christianity, hence I’m kinda tempted to categorise their creed as ‘Christian Zionism-leaning’, though I’m unsure about it.

With the above in mind, here’s how and what Austrian state broadcaster ORF had to say about this.

Christian Persecution: Worsening Situation in Syria

Via religion.ORF.at, 14 Jan. 2026 [source; archived]

Worldwide, 388 million Christians are severely affected by persecution and discrimination because of their faith. This is according to the 2026 World Watch List published by the international aid organisation Open Doors.

Open Doors publishes an annual ranking of the 50 countries with the most severe persecution of Christians. The situation for Christians in Syria has deteriorated particularly dramatically recently: following the fall of the Assad regime [huhum, who are Western leaders bowing to there?], the country moved up from 18th to sixth place in the annually compiled index. North Korea once again tops the list, followed by Somalia, Yemen, Sudan, and Eritrea [no real surprises there].

According to the organisation, which is close to evangelical churches, Nigeria, ranked seventh, is the ‘global epicentre of deadly violence against Christians’: Of the at least 4,849 Christians killed worldwide for their faith during the reporting period from October 2024 to September 2025, 3,490 were from Nigeria.

Sharp Increase in Syria

The main reason for the dramatic deterioration of the situation in Syria is a massive increase in violence [further links etc. in the Bottom Lines]. According to the aid organisation, at least 27 Christians were killed in Syria for their faith during the reporting period, compared to none the previous year. A suicide attack on the Greek Orthodox Mar Elias Church in Damascus in June 2025 was particularly devastating, killing 22 Christians. Churches and religious buildings were attacked in several regions of the country, and Christian schools were closed. Many stopped attending church out of fear.

When the Assad regime fell in December 2024, there was cautious optimism that Christians in Syria might find some respite under the new leadership of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Instead, we have witnessed a devastating reversal [who held that kind of hopium?].

Thus Kurt Igler, Managing Director of Open Doors Austria, told the Catholic news agency Kathpress, adding: ‘When state protection collapses and extremist ideologies fill the void, religious minorities pay the price. The world cannot turn a blind eye again’, said the human rights expert.

According to estimates, only around 300,000 Christians currently live in Syria. Hundreds of thousands have already left the country. A similar development previously occurred in Iraq and can be observed throughout the Middle East, Igler said.

388 Million Christians Highly Persecuted

The World Watch List has been compiled annually since 1993 and lists the 50 countries where it is most dangerous for Christians to practice and profess their faith. With 388 million Christians most recently reported, the number of Christians facing high to extreme levels of persecution has reached a new record high, according to Open Doors. A year ago, the index cited around 380 million affected individuals.

The index categorises countries into ‘high’, ‘very high’, and ‘extreme’ based on a score. According to the report, around 315 million Christians face a ‘very high’ to ‘extreme’ levels of persecution and discrimination. Apart from North Korea, the ten countries with the highest levels of Christian persecution are predominantly Moslim.

Worldwide, at least 4,849 Christians were killed in connection with the practice of their faith, according to the index, compared to 4,476 the previous year. The actual number is likely higher. The number of sexual assaults, forced marriages, and rapes increased significantly. Documented attacks on churches and church institutions, however, declined.

The Situation in Sub-Saharan Africa is Worsening

Alongside Syria, Sub-Saharan Africa remains one of the regions with the highest levels of violence. Fourteen countries in this region are listed on the 2026 World Watch List. The index currently records the highest levels of violence for Christians in Sudan, Mali, and Nigeria. In Sudan, Christians are being targeted by both sides in the conflict, meaning both the army and the Rapid Support Forces. In Nigeria, Islamist radicals repeatedly carry out serious attacks and massacres, particularly in the northern parts of the country.

The pattern of weak governments creating a power vacuum that is filled by militant Islamists continued throughout the region, according to Open Doors. These groups operated largely unhindered in parts of Burkina Faso, Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, Somalia, Niger, and Mozambique.

Christians in Algeria in Isolation

Beyond physical violence, the religious freedom of Christians is also threatened by surveillance and strict regulation, driving believers underground. According to Open Doors, this is the case in Algeria (ranked 20th in the index), where the government is increasingly restricting the online activities of Christian communities, and—partly due to the closure of all Protestant churches—more than three-quarters of Christians have lost contact with their congregations.

In China (ranked 17th), the state has also further intensified its pressure. New regulations now control all online activities of religious leaders. Bible apps, fundraising, and youth work are prohibited, according to Open Doors:

Independent house churches, which once met in large shopping malls, have split into secret groups of ten to twenty people in private homes.

Open Doors supports persecuted Christians in approximately 60 countries, according to its own statements. In Austria, the aid organisation focuses primarily on reporting. Open Doors states that it investigates the extent of violence, state oppression, and societal and official hostility toward Christians in around 100 countries each year. The data for this is provided by affected church networks, regional human rights lawyers, independent experts, and analysts from Open Doors International. Compliance with the World Watch List methodology is reviewed and certified by the International Institute for Religious Freedom (IIRF).

Bottom Lines

Yet, I suppose one should note that, as per the above-linked piece I penned about Nigeria a while ago, a lot of these interfaith conflicts and tensions are merely superficially religious in nature: in Nigeria, the conflict bears also social (ethnic) and economic (Moslem semi/pastoralists vs. Christian agriculturalists) markers, and there’s no easy or simple way to identify one or the other as ‘underlying cause’ of this conflict.

As regards the Middle East, the absence of Israel/Palestine from the ‘Top 50’ list is particularly telling, but it kinda becomes understandable given the strong Israel/Zionist/Christian Zionism ties of almost three quarters of the IIRF’s partners.

Moreover, and this is perhaps another one of these issues we’ve mentioned a moment ago, one should refrain from collectivism even—rather: most notably so—when it comes to the conflation of a people (sic) and the gov’t of the state (here: Israel).

Personally, I’m opposed to even consider the Zionist State of Israel primarily in religious terms, for Zionism is, in my reading, the last still-active late-19th/early 20th-century ideology (others incl. Liberalism, which died in WW1; Fascism, which superseded Liberalism; and Socialism, which morphed into much of what we consider the present meta régime in power world-wide) that uses what it conceives of Judaism akin to a civil religion.

Be that as it may, this isn’t a piece about either Israel/Palestine or a (para) philosophical treatise about Fin de siècle ideologies.

This is a posting about the persecuted who deserve everyone’s compassion and more attention.

For more about the situation in Syria, courtesy of Western, Russian, Turkish, and Israeli support for the Al Qaida butchers masquerading as normal politicos™ in that part of the Levant, please see these postings:

