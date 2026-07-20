Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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currer's avatar
currer
2h

They are also trying to normalise early dementia. The literature also takes the same resolutely ghoulishly cheerful approach, with photos of young adult dementia patient and nurse beaming with joy at each other.🤢

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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
7h

"Grifters", is the correct terminology...

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