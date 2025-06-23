Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard
3h

The idea is that this will trigger another uprising in Iran, and that whomever ousts the mullahs will be more amenable.

One thing not widely reported in media, not even non-mainstream is this:

Flight radar showed that Iran was a no-fly zone well before anything started. This means Israel/US alerted airlines in advance, and thereby also alerting Iran.

Why would anyone do that?

The goal isn't, from the US/Israeli side to knock out Iran's capabilites, but effect regime change. If Iran can be fully turned, or at least bought off like Pakistan, then that's ahuge blow against China, Russia and BRICS in its entirety.

So, calm the Israelis by showing them that their ally-client-puppet in the West does its job as asked for. Scare China and Russia by showing of what MOABs can actually do. Rattle the base of the mullahs by showing the people of Iran that their leaders are dragging them into a war they can only lose.

York Luethje
2h

Antisemite is the new racist is the new fascist is the new Nazi.

We are quickly running out of thought-terminating epithets. What will we do then? Think?

I fear for our future Mr. E.

