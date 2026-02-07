Die Fackel 2.0

4h

"Our sample of female students was recruited through the given year’s Facebook page, "

Which says it all. Dumb people using dumb platforms to get more dumb people to play silly games.

How aboiut getting these women OFF FACEBOOK and seeing what that does to their wellbeing?

2h

If you view neurosis (or neurotic thought--patterns) as a state of being and something normal or something to be normalised, you also feed the neurosis and make it stronger.

Eventually, stronger than yourself. Which is when people go looking without for to cure what is wrong within.

Anything to avoid introspection, seeing oneself as one would analyse a third person, or actually do something about one's own destructive behavioural/mental patterns.

SSRIs, therapy dogs, safe spaces, hug-yourself-sweaters (ah no, we've stopped using those, havent we?), whatever.

Here's the stressor-test:

How can it be, that the people born from ca 1985-1990 and onwards have /more/ mental problems than the generation that experienced the Eastern Front between 1941 and 1945 had? Even accounting for changes to DSM/ICD-manuals, the current crop of Occidental humans are akin to poached eggs, mental-wise.

And when challenged, they either lash out in tantrums or "collapse as a bunch of broccoli" (quoting one of the best comedic movies of the 20th century) and blame the Jews, sorry I mean blame the Boomers.

When my wife was still at uni she used to bring up her paternal grandmother when idiots with titles spoke about the "weak women of the working classes". Grandmother had a sibling die during Winter up North where she came from - above the Arcti circle. No chance of digging a temporary grave. No way of getting to town and the graveyard. Grandmother's father made a coffin from pine planks and buried it in a snowdrift on the yard, and marked the spot with branches.

This, my wife's Grandmother walked past every day while doing chores.

No mental illness. No trauma. No psychobabble.

One of this old lady's best friends was a Finnish woman who had gathered war orphans during the Winter War and walked to Sweden with them, then returned to Finland several times to gather more children to help across the Kalix river.

Weakness is a choice.

