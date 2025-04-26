Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
York Luethje's avatar
York Luethje
4h

For our foreign, particularly American, friends: the Catholic and Protestant churches in Germany are financed via a tax. As such they are state churches. Like many other denominations in the West, they have long ago replaced Christianity with an incoherent mix of leftists pieties and climate worship.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by epimetheus and others
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
6h

Why did he need to re-phrase 'Si vis pacem, para bellum'?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by epimetheus and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture