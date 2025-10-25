If you’re not a German taxpayer, this will nonetheless bemuse you.

If you’re a German taxpayer, my heartfelt condolences.

Please share your unfiltered sentiments in the comments below.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Heart Attack, Intestinal Illness, and Depression: Young Members of the Bundestag Question Their 12-Hour Workday

According to a study, the workload for members of parliament is too high. Bundestag President Julia Klöckner [CDU] wants to make the Bundestag more family-friendly. Otherwise, politics faces a shortage of young talent.

By Caspar Schwietering and Johannes Altmeyer, Berliner Zeitung, 21 Oct. 2025 [source; archived]

His smartwatch may have saved Sören Pellmann’s life. In July, the Left Party parliamentary group leader was on a business trip to North Rhine-Westphalia. When he felt pressure in his chest that evening in his hotel room, he looked at his watch. It showed a pulse of 159. Pellmann was having a heart attack [I think that incident also merits its own piece; for now, I suppose you should know that Mr. Pellmann speaks of quite rampant alcoholism among MPs; he was born in 1977; Wikipedia profile].

One hour after arriving at the hospital, a stent was inserted into one of his arteries. ‘That was extreme. If I hadn’t taken the symptoms seriously, I probably wouldn’t have survived the night’, Pellmann now told the Die Welt about that day.

Pellmann didn’t actually consider himself at high risk for a heart attack. ‘At 48, I hadn’t considered any of this. I don’t smoke and rarely drink alcohol’, he says. He didn’t consider the stress that a top job in the Bundestag entails. He now clearly identifies these risk factors: ‘Unhealthy, irregular diet, too little exercise, and stress.’

During Bundestag session weeks, one easily has ten, eleven, twelve appointments a day, no breaks, no downtime. One rushes from meeting to meeting to speech in Parliament. Social media has increased the feeling of having to be constantly available.

Many top politicians in the Bundestag are like Sören Pellmann. They only realise that their work is making them ill when it’s too late. Former CDU General Secretary Peter Tauber [Wikipedia] ignored an intestinal illness and barely survived. Former SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert’s political work and the polarised debate culture drove him into depression. He resigned from Parliament and sought distance from politics by hiking across the Alps [this is in my view highly disingenuous: Mr. Tauber (born 1974) had two such health scares, one in 2017 (predating Covid), which saw him a month in a hospital with sepsis and peritonitis; he was apparently well enough to return to the Bundestag—but his illness—Wikipedia speaks of ‘another bout of intestinal inflammation’—returned in spring 2021 and Mr. Tauber resigned in early May of that year; Mr. Kühnert’s (born 1989) resignation, on the other hand, simply noted ‘health reasons’ and announced his resignation in early Oct. 2024—but isn’t it nice that a young man like Mr. Kühnert is simply able to do so and take some time off (of course, on the public’s dime)?]

A new study [sic] by the Bertelsmann Foundation has identified a ‘need for reform in the engine room of democracy’ so that members of parliament can continue to fulfil their duties as representatives of the people. Significantly, however, the study authors used lengthy interviews with members of parliament who left office after the federal election as input for this [this, too, is highly disingenuous: the link leads to another Tagesanzeiger piece (click-bait); the study™ is not linked but merely summarised (I may look for/at it at some later point); and the sample is, well, far from representative:

For the study, the Berlin-based polling institute ‘Pollytix Research’ conducted interviews with a total of 30 members of parliament between February and April 2025. Most were from the SPD parliamentary group (12), followed by the CDU/CSU (9), the Greens (5), the FDP (3), and the Left Party (1). No members of parliament from the AfD parliamentary group participated in the study.

If the authors of the study™ were honest, they’d do a representative sample; the current number of seats per party is: 208 MPs (CDU/CSU), 120 (SPD), AfD 151; Greens™ 85; Left (Die Linke) 64; there are also 2 free/unaffiliated MPs

If the study™ would be serious on a purely representative basis, there would have to be 20 MPs from the CDU/CSU (+11 compared to the actual sample™), the same no. of SPD members, 15 from the AfD (+15, as there are none in the study™), 8-9 Greens (+3-4), 6 from the Left (+5), and none from the FDP.

It’s yet another example of intensive navel-gazing that bears little, if any, relation to reality]

Many active politicians shy away from ‘talking about pressure, stress, or excessive demands’, says Luisa Hofmeier, head of the Hertie Foundation’s ‘Beruf: Politik’ [trans. ‘Career: Politics’] project. They don’t want to appear weak or lazy in public. Also because most consider their mandate a privilege [that’s the literal translation; meant is ‘a responsibility’], they have the inherent expectation of doing justice to everyone and everything. ‘They usually don’t question the high demands. Rather, they look to themselves for responsibility.’

Künast Speaks Plainly, Amthor Doesn’t

This is also not the case with the young MP Philipp Amthor (CDU) at the presentation of the Bertelsmann study last Wednesday, who explained to the audience how tough the job of a politician is. Instead, Renate Künast (Greens), who left the Bundestag in 2025 after 23 years, speaks plainly.

‘The business has changed’, says Künast, ‘and not just in politics’. The pace of society has changed, and the same applies to lobbying and communication. Künast describes how media pressure on members of parliament has increased over the past ten years.

We notice that balancing a potential mandate with one’s private life is a huge issue for young people interested in politics. Luisa Hofmeier, Head of the Hertie Foundation’s ‘Career:Politics’ project

‘You get more clicks if you hate’, says the 69-year-old [Künast], whose long battle with hate speech on social media is evident. ‘All of this is rubbing off on the Bundestag’, says Künast. This is changing politics and is a sharp attack, including on municipal officials who are leaving politics.

The cheerful Amthor slips into the role of Parliamentary State Secretary in the new Digital Ministry this evening. ‘We have completely new formats for direct exchange’, enthuses Amthor, who had posted a video about his ties [yep, he’s a young and tech-savvy person /sarcasm] on Instagram that morning.

‘Politics thrives on meeting people where they are socially active.’ When asked for selfies on the street, the explanation given is that Amthor’s last appearance on the ZDF satirical show ‘heute-show’ was so good [note that Mr. Amthor, a ‘rising star’ among the Conservatives™ in Germany, is apparently doing what Bill Clinton and Tony Blair did in the 1990s; see Adam Curtis’ grandiose ‘The Century of the Self’, esp. the fourth part].

Suggestions for Improvements Remain Vague

Künast is less concerned with ties; she prefers to talk about the rigid structures in parliament that are far from being digitised. In the Bertelsmann study, former Left Party MP Anke Domscheit-Berg also complains that not all Bundestag documents are machine-readable, which is why it is sometimes difficult to find the relevant text [let alone read stuff one votes on, eh?]. Hybrid committee meetings are also not yet standard in the Bundestag [why should they? I mean, there’s no right to these nonsense things (I’m speaking of such teaching experiences)…].

Former CDU MP Yvonne Magwas would like to see fewer double-session weeks and no more roll-call votes after 8 p.m. [because that conflicts with their evening routines? Here’s a proposal for reform: drastically shrink gov’t/regulations, which should do wonders…] However, the majority of outgoing MPs also believe that a heavy workload is part of the job [I concur; also, this whining is unbelievable when contrasted with the fact that all these MPs have several staffers].

You have to be prepared to work hard if you want to achieve something. And that means no eight-hour days, no weekends off.

Thus former Green Party MP Kordula Schulz-Asche. ‘I think you know that beforehand, and you prepare for it.’ [isn’t this hilarious? I mean, is there an industry and/or line of work where this isn’t the case? The most amusing aspect here, I think, is that this comes from a leftoid Green™ party shill…]

Parties Have Too Few Young People

Hofmeier is skeptical whether this tolerance is sustainable in the long term. As head of the ‘Beruf:Politik’ project, she is trying to inspire young people to enter politics and improve the political culture. Parties are finding it increasingly difficult to find candidates for parliament at the local and state levels [that may be due to the insane drive to centralise and federalise everything; parties other than the AfD—which is the central complaint in that linked piece (‘there’s AfD placards everywhere’ and virtually none from the others)—have spent decades hollowing out local and state representation, and now they whine that no-one wants to do that kind of politicking…]

‘We’re noticing that balancing a potential mandate with their private lives is a huge issue for young people interested in politics’, she says, adding:

In workshops, participants ask us: will I still have time for sports or friends? How many hours do I have to invest in political volunteer work? Given the high time commitment, interested parties repeatedly tell us: It’s not for me. [I’ll ask a friend of mine who’s ‘in politics’ at the state-level in Switzerland about this next time I’ll speak to him]

Green MP Hanna Steinmüller wants to see her son grow up. To do so, she accepts that he is sometimes seen in public.

Steinmüller [born 1993; Wikipedia profile; personal website] actively advocates for better compatibility between her parliamentary career and family life. There is no parental leave for members of parliament, so Steinmüller often takes her son to the Bundestag. On 23 Sept. [2025], she was the first member of parliament to deliver a speech in the Bundestag carrying her son.

She tried to cover her son’s face with her hands to protect his privacy. ‘By caring for my child myself two days a week, he is inevitably more visible. I want to see my son during his first year and not have him cared for by his father all the time’, she emphasises [Ms. Steinmüller is a Catholic member of the Greens™, raises a legitimate issue faced by all women in politics and business (biology), and I think she’s trying to do her best; if that’s good enough, let along the ideal choice for a young mother, well, that’s an entirely different issue: I suppose the Green™-leftoid revolution™ is about to eat these small children one way or another…].

Together with other young mothers and fathers, Steinmüller sat down with Bundestag President Julia Klöckner (CDU) this summer to discuss how to improve the compatibility of her mandate and family life.

After so many weeks of sitting in parliament, I sometimes long for a job with normal working hours. Hanna Steinmüller, Member of Parliament for the Green Party

Changes to the Rules of Procedure have already brought progress. Following the reform passed last week, roll-call votes can generally no longer be requested at short notice. ‘Members of Parliament with small children in Berlin now have greater certainty that they won’t have to rush to the plenary session late in the evening to vote, which presents them with significant childcare challenges’, praised Steffen Bilger, First Parliamentary Secretary of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group [this is generally something I support (having been in academia with odd hours galore, too, esp. a decade ago—my daughters were born in 2014 and 2017, respectively—I sympathise), but this makes such voting more cumbersome and less reactive to ‘emergencies’].

In a letter to the Chairman of the Rules of Procedure Committee in the Bundestag, Macit Karaahmetoglu (SPD), last week, Klöckner made further suggestions on how the Bundestag can become more family-friendly. In it, Klöckner advocates for more hybrid committee meetings, fewer ‘excessively long’ plenary sessions, and, if possible, no consecutive session weeks.

That the Bundestag is still a long way from achieving this has recently been demonstrated again. The Bundestag has been in session for five of the past six weeks. Parliament hasn’t had so many weeks of sessions in quick succession for a long time. Now everyone is incredibly exhausted, says Steinmüller. This is taking its toll on morale [again, loads of whining from MPs with little to no consideration of everybody else working there: there are 630 members of the Bundestag vs. ‘around 3,200 administrative staffers’ out of a total number of employees around 10,000: for every MP, there’s some 15-16 other people working at the Bundestag…]

Pellmann’s New Luxury: a 30-Minute Lunch Break

‘This isn’t easy for us as members of parliament, but also for everyone who works in the Bundestag’, says Dirk Wiese [born 1983], First Parliamentary Secretary of the SPD parliamentary group. ‘Even the ushers all had to work long hours at a time.’ [thank you, SPD politico™, for eventually mentioning that there are also ‘other employees’] However, their colleagues knew this was necessary because of the early elections.

This situation was particularly difficult for members of parliament with small children whose families live far from Berlin. ‘We also have three small children’, says Steffen Bilger [born 1979; CDU], who lives in Baden-Württemberg. ‘In such intense times, I feel guilty towards my wife, who now has to take on even more of the burden [a ‘known known’, as per Don Rumsfeld]. It wasn’t nice to see my family so little.’ But Bilger is also convinced that the marathon session was necessary.

Hanna Steinmüller, on the other hand, finds such experiences making her doubt her profession [biology breaks through]: ‘After so many weeks of sessions, I sometimes long for a job with normal working hours, where finding time to do my laundry isn’t such a challenge.’ She enjoys being a member of parliament and is aware of the creative freedom and privileges—‘but if I had the choice, I’d rather earn less money and have more free evenings with my family’, she says [she could resign, right? Not doing so is perhaps understandable given the quite ample compensation one receives as a MP].

Steffen Bilger only partially understands this debate. ‘You can’t count on a 40-hour week and freedom from stress in such a responsible position’, he says [which is true (also in academia), and if that never came up before one enters these functions, esp. at home with one’s partner, that’s more than a problem].

Dirk Wiese recommends that younger colleagues take better care of themselves. ‘Every now and then, you have to put a note in your calendar. Go to a concert with friends and let things slide.’ Everyone understands if you take some time off. ‘It also helps you keep your feet on the ground.’

Sören Pellmann has learned the lessons of his heart attack. He now starts work at 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m., and he treats himself to a 30-minute lunch break every day. ‘That brings noticeable relaxation’, says Pellmann [I note, for the record, that the stroke may have been due to both all of the above—but I’m 112% certain Mr. Pellmann is also vaxxed up].

Bottom Lines

Now that was something, eh?

It’s first and foremost a slap in the face and a kick in the butt for regular people: according to German legislation, it’s MPs themselves, assembled in the Bundestag, who determine their remuneration. As of July 2025, that would be 11,833,47 Euros per month—plus what’s called Amtsausstattung (funding for workspace, office equipment, etc.) of another 5,349,58 per month (not subject to taxes), a fully furnished office in downtown Berlin, free travel on Deutsche Bahn (this may be either a sick joke or punishment), use of the gov’t’s car pool, etc..

Consider the average German, according to the Federal Office of Statistics:

Full-time employees earned an average of €4,634 gross in April 2024—median earnings were €3,978.

According to this website, MPs in the Bundestag pay an average of 38.9% in taxes—this means that they pay roughly the same amount (4,603.2 euros) in taxes as the average German’s gross monthly salary (whose salary would be subject to taxes, though). Moreover, many state and federal MPs don’t pay social security taxes, yet they are, of course, receiving a pension an other benefits.

As per the Association of Taxpayer’s excellent overview, the situation is way worse:

11,833 euros per month (Diäten), subject to taxes

5,349 euros per month (Amtsausstattung), tax-free

a furnished office (54 square metres), plus various other perks, such as free train rides (may also be used for private travel), reimbursement for domestic flights, access to the gov’t’s car pool, etc.

12,000 euros per month for office supplies, stationary, etc., but note that this may also be used for, e.g., coffee machines, computers, cameras, etc.

26,456 euros per month for staff salaries (which corresponds to 5 full-time equivalent positions per MP)

those who quit being a MP may access their full salary for another max. 1.5 years (so-called ‘transition funds’, or Übergangsgeld)

among the most egregious transgressions may be the MPs’ social security arrangements, which the above-linked website relates as follows: Nowhere else do politicians grant themselves such generous privileges as with their own retirement benefits. Members of the Bundestag pay no contributions for their pensions. Both the maximum benefits and the annual increases are excessive. After just one year in the Bundestag, a member of parliament acquires a pension entitlement of just under €296 per month. For each year of service, they receive 2.5 per cent of the current compensation level. This results in a maximum entitlement of 65 per cent of the compensation after 26 years, or currently around €7,691 per month. In this way, members of parliament reach their maximum pension entitlement after just half a ‘working life’. Furthermore, upon request, the pension can be paid out with deductions as early as age 63.

So, there you have the context missing from the piss-poor, whiny piece related above. If you’re a German and aren’t enraged about these MPs complaining about how hard their lives—career choices—are, I cannot help you.

A fundamental, systemic change would be necessary, but since it would be the MPs themselves to abrogate their privileges themselves, we’re in the same pickle here as the first and the second estates of France found themselves in on the eve of 14 July 1789: they themselves would have to consent to their political (and economic) irrelevance, hence it won’t happen.

Unless and until, you know, the people demand it.

Too bad Germany isn’t a sovereign country and the powers-that-be will continue to ensure this charade continues.

So, if you have some contempt to spare, let me have it in the comments.