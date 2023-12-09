He who was in office in 2020/21, has had, of course, no relevant competence other than many years of party membership, and left politics due to ‘exhaustion’.

Rudi Anschober, 7 Dec. 2023, at 5:49 a.m. (left-hand tweet)

Good morning! Yes, I’m wearing masks again on public transport. Read today’s blog post ‘what did we learn from the pandemic’ via my blog, anschober.at.

The right-hand side of the above compilation simply points to two legacy media pieces, with the upper on relating an article that appeared in the Frankfurter Rundschau (FR), which held that ‘new study surprisingly shows that masks were rather inefficacious’.

The piece in the lower right corner is the one that’s meant, it was kinda relayed by the FR, and basically saying that a ‘study published by NIH suggests N95 Covid masks may expose wearers to dangerous level of toxic compounds linked to seizures and cancer’. In case you’ve missed that legacy media ‘story’, click here.

But those who objected to the mandates were, of course, all ‘science-denying’, ‘dangerous’, if not ‘murderous’, and many other things, incl. ‘far-right extremists’. And we’ve been called that because we allegedly spread ‘misinformation’.

Another one of those days with the pot calling the kettle black.

Is it too ‘insensitive’ to call Mr. Anschober a misinformation peddler?