This is an ever-stranger topic, with the emphasis on the most recent, year-on-year changes often obscuring long-term trends. To learn about these, please see this piece:

And without much further ado, I’ll give you the good news du jour. Or so legacy media wishes you to think (translation, emphases, and snark mine).

Norwegian Hospitals with Happy Announcement: More Children Born in 2024

In 2019, the Prime Minister asked women to have more children. Now comes the good news—but one hospital is worried about the increase.

By Rahand Bazaz, Philip Andre Johannesborg, and Camilla Næss, NRK, 7 Jan. 2025 [source]

‘Just get on with it’, chuckles Nina Olaussen.

She is sitting on the edge of her bed just a few hours after giving birth to little Gabriel in December. Now she’s overjoyed to have had her fourth child:

I have to say that I’ve had a very positive experience..

It’s been a long time since she last gave birth to a child: ‘It's been 13 years since I last gave birth, so I've called here and “bothered” them a bit’, she says with a big smile.

We have a growth

You can call it what you like, but Norway seems to have been hit by a tiny baby wave, according to figures collected by NRK.

Several hospitals across Norway are reporting an increase in the number of babies born by 2024.

Number of births in selected hospitals, 2023 vs. 2024

Among them is Østfold Hospital, which saw 3,073 children born in 2024. At times, it has been very hectic:

‘We’ve had 16 births in the course of 24 hours, and that’s busy’, says Shqipe Aliu, head of the neonatal section at the maternity clinic.

She believes that there may be several reasons why the hospital in Østfold is the one that has seen the greatest increase.

- ‘It may be related to the short distance to Oslo and the fact that house prices are cheaper in Østfold,’ says Aliu.

In total, there has been an increase of 1.2% in Østfold.

Perhaps Slowed Down?

Many of us remember Erna Solberg’s New Year's speech back in 2019.

‘Have more children’, said the former prime minister [mother of two].

Each of us needs to have just over two children on average if we are to maintain the population [that would be for replacement at the current level].

‘I don’t think I need to explain how this is done’, she said humorously at the time.

Concerned About the Increase

As early as September last year, Statistics Norway announced that an increase was expected after many bleak years of decline.

This worries Akershus University Hospital, which has noticed the increase and believes it could be challenging to provide good care if it becomes full [because under socialised healthcare, all is well /sarcasm].

‘‘For us, it's crucial to ensure that we have the capacity to give all women in labour the care they need’, says Linda Merete Aasen [fair enough in terms of ambition, matched in part by 3.8 billion NOK increase in funding].

She is head of the labour and delivery ward at Akershus University Hospital (Ahus):

We appreciate that so many people want to come to us, but at the same time we are concerned about the expected increase in birth rates for 2025.

More Women Are Giving Birth Now

After several years of dismal figures, Statistics Norway announced in September that the figures for 2024 would show an increase.

Professionals often use the term ‘total fertility rate’ to see if there is actually an increase in newborn children.

It’s a figure that shows how many children women have on average in their lifetime.

Today it is around 1.4 children per woman. This is historically low.

Over the next few years, Statistics Norway expects an increase of up to 1.6 children per woman.

- We believe the birth rate for last year will be higher than the year before, based on the data available for the first three quarters of last year’, says Espen Andersen, Senior Adviser at Statistics Norway.

Compared with the first nine months of 2023, 3.4% more children were born in the same period in 2024, according to figures from Statistics Norway.

Recommend Having Children

It has been 15 years since Østfold Hospital last welcomed the same number of children in a full year.

Nina Olaussen has a clear message for women in Norway:

I definitely recommend that you just get on with it. At least it’s very safe here.

Bottom Lines

It’s kinda hard to make sense of this, isn’t it?

I mean, I checked the little piece by Statistics Norway (linked above), which had the following to say:

In the least central municipalities in Norway, there was still an overall birth deficit, i.e., more people died than were born in these municipalities [I’d add it’s unclear if that issue wasn’t compounded by, say, outmigration towards the metro areas, which I deem very likely] Among the counties [fylke], we see large differences in the birth surplus. The birth surplus is highest in Oslo and Akershus [the Oslo metro area]. There, 1,500 and 800 more people were born than died during the quarter, while in Østfold, Inland Norway and Telemark more people died than were born in the same period. This is mainly due to different sex and age compositions in these counties.

Immigration dropped by over a third compared to 2023, which indicates this isn’t primarily driven by simply adding ‘more’ people to the country.

My hunch, or gut feeling, is that nothing really changed—as the data for 2024 looks suspiciously like the one from, say, 2019.

That’s at least one way to interpret the graph offered by Statistics Norway:

Population change in Norway, Q3 2024; fødte = births [green line]; døde = deaths [black line w/dots]; innvandring = immigration [light blue line]; utvandring = emigration [dark blue line w/triangles] [my comment: note that 2024 looks an awful lot like 2019]

Of course, there were the massive dislocations wrought by ‘the Pandemic™’, so there is a change, and perhaps it’s the subsiding of the massively detrimental side-effects of the modRNA poison/death juices as more and more people refuse to take them.

I hope that’s what this is, and let’s not forget that this doesn’t address the other elephant in the room—incorporation into human DNA of synthetic stuff contained in these vials.

The data isn’t available to learn about possible confounders, e.g., immigrant communities vs. Norwegians or the like.

So, in the end, legacy media is apparently celebrating data that doesn’t look much better than 2019.

I for one would offer the following tinfoil hat addendum: it’s to cover-up what happened in the past five years.

Change my mine [meant is ‘mind’, thank

, but I’ll keep the original typo].