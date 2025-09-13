In yesterday’s post, we discussed a recent Letter to the Journal of the Norwegian Medical Association highlighting, albeit rather selectively, the many problems with the ubiquity of drugs and drug residues in the environment:

While a worthwhile first step, here’s from my concluding musings:

MDs, esp. GPs, are quick to prescribe drugs, and it’s well worth noting that if you walk into any pharmacy in Norway, ibuprofen and paracetamol do not require prescriptions (pills up to 200mg; heavier dosages do)… Then there’s the whole notion of birth control…[which] incidentally, the four (female) authors of the above-related Letter do not mention hormonal birth control explicitly. Talk about missing the forest for the trees.

Today, we’ll look at what legacy media—here represented by Norwegian state broadcaster NRK’s reporting™—made of that Letter.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Birth Control Pills Give Fish Gender Dysphoria

Residues of drugs have been found in water everywhere on Earth.

Even small drug residues leave an impact on marine live, environmental toxicologist Ida Beathe Øverjordet is concerned.

By Tuva Tagseth, NRK, 1 Sept. 2025 [source; archived]

Medicines for illness and other ailments are a major advance for humanity.

Never before have Norwegians used more prescription drugs [I doubt they are alone in doing so: here’s looking at the USA; the Norwegian numbers are staggering: drug (ab)use rose by 29% from 2015-24]. They are there to keep us healthy [WTF did I just read? I mean, as long as I’m healthy, I don’t need to take drugs; if I’m taking meds, I’m sick and desire to get well again—this sentence doesn’t make sense no matter how one (re)reads it]—but they have also become a major environmental problem, according to a researcher [here’s epimetheus’ law of media attention and societal relevance for the Science™: claim whatever you’re doing™ is about global this or that, some gullible journo™ will call you].

The problem is simply that residues of the drugs are excreted in urine and faeces. First in the toilet. Then in the sewer. And then out into rivers and oceans [don’t get distracted: this is a technical issue that engineers can solve by refining wastewater treatment procedures].

The Sewage Problem

Drug residues affect life in water. Drug residues have been found in water everywhere on Earth, even in oceans where few people live.

Thus Ida Beathe Øverjordet, who has conducted research in areas such as the Arctic Ocean.

She is an ecotoxicologist at Sintef Ocean [a think-tank/research cluster and self-styled non-profit whose funding comes from (drum roll) the SINTEF Foundation (71%) and the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association (16%) and a variety of gov’t institutions; their legal personhood is that of an LLC; the Sintef Foundation is the main research cluster/’start-up incubator’ in Norway whose funding comes (drum roll) Norwegian business and industry (47%) and various gov’t pots (combined total of 40%), although they claim ‘independence’ since their founding in 1950], and an expert on drug residues in water. Recently, she and colleagues wrote a column about this in the Journal of the Norwegian Medical Association, where they collected research in the field [this is the Letter in yesterday’s post].

It is not only humans who use medications. Our animals do it too, and many animals dispose of it wherever they want [that’s about the stupidest thing anyone cold write about this—congrats Tuva Tagseth, by the way—as any pet owner knows, animals don’t take drugs voluntarily: humans make animals take drugs, and if you’re up for it, we could now talk about gun control, too].

Medications can also end up in water via leaks from landfills and sewage from boats.

It may be easy to think that the ocean is so large that particles of medications are insignificant. But Øverjordet states that this is completely wrong.

Not a Drop in the Ocean

‘Small concentrations of medications can have a big impact’, says the researcher [now, imagine what, e.g., constant ingestion of synthetic hormones does to a woman’s body, esp. if she starts taking birth control pills at age 12 or thereabous].

According to her, fish, shellfish, and plankton have different tolerances for medication residues. Some organisms can tolerate very little, others can tolerate more [well, last time I checked, these marine creatures are smaller than teens, but I suppose one has to be on Team Science™ to know that…].

In addition, there are some medications that break down quickly, while others will remain in the environment for a long time:

The problem is that new medications are being introduced all the time [if you’re a misanthrope and ever needed a reason to hate Big Pharma, there you go, I suppose].

In her work, she has discovered that cockles in Svalbard are affected by pharmaceuticals [well, since cockles are marine creatures, that’s a surprising™ find, eh]. These affects their gills, gastrointestinal system, and reproductive organs.

For marine life, drug residues from antibiotics and hormones are the worst, according to Øverjordet.

[Synthetic] Hormones such as birth control pills and oestrogen supplements affect fish and other animals in several ways, such as making them gender confused [orig. kjønnsforvirret, or gender-dysphoric, if you like]. They can develop the sexual characteristics of the opposite sex, and ‘come to puberty earlier’ than they actually should [if you never-ever harboured any discomforting thoughts about the Transgender™ social contagion, this is the moment of close-to-maximum concern]. This can affect reproduction [‘can’, that is, even though it should come as no surprise, in human terms, that cutting off one’s sexual organs ‘can affect reproduction’].

In fact, entire ecosystems can become unbalanced.

And antibiotic residues can contribute to bacteria in the sea becoming resistant [so, what’s the worst-case scenario here?]. This can have a very negative effect on us humans, explains Øverjordet:

If you get a wound when you are out swimming, and you get resistant bacteria in the wound, the treatment may not work.

Little Purification

In Norway, there are over 2,500 sewage treatment plants that purify sewage before it is released.

There is not a single sewage treatment plant in Norway that has active processes to remove pharmaceuticals in the sewage. This is a new topic in the industry, and there is no requirement for it.

Thus Arne Haarr in Norsk vann [the Norwegian industry/lobby association for water-related issues].

He adds that the industry is preparing for stricter regulations for wastewater treatment in the future [and while we’re at this (hold your breath, if you like, for there’s not a regulation that the regulators dislike), we may now learn about all the inane—and insane—things that are proposed instead].

‘The most important thing is to get better sewage treatment plants’, states Merete Grung [one of the co-authors of the Letter who also acknowledges that this is a technical/engineering issue].

Grung also places responsibility on pharmaceutical manufacturers, and believes that it is entirely possible to require them to make medicines that break down more easily [maybe yes, maybe no, Big Pharma will tell you this will raise costs for them by whatever (made up) factor to get subsidies and will still make the consumer pay: why not use less drugs via conscious lifestyle choices?].

All medicines from manufacturers are assessed for risk to the environment before they are approved. In Norway, the Directorate for Medical Products (DMP) is responsible for this [so, the gov’t regulatory agency hasn’t been doing its job properly, is that what you’re saying? How on God’s green earth would additional regulations—enforced by other incompetent/corrupt regulators—help?]:

Stricter requirements have recently been proposed for certain types of medicines, such as antibiotics [which have been around since WW2, no less: care to guess when other such requirements are made for, say, birth control pills?]. This means that environmental impact must be assessed throughout the medicine’s entire life cycle—not just at the time of approval. It remains to be seen how detailed the requirements will be and when they will come into force.

Thus Martine Muusse of the DMP [in case you ever wondered if regulation™ will save the day, please consider this example of crashed windmills in Norway whose gov’t regulator refuses to count the malfunctions or enforce health and safety laws, as the Energy Minister told parliament].

She emphasises that medicines for humans cannot be refused approval—even if they pose a danger to the environment [something’s definitely very, very rotten with the state of Norway here]. This is because public health is given higher priority. However, environmental considerations are given greater emphasis when it comes to veterinary applications [oh, while I’ve never heard of livestock farmers handing out synthetic hormones to control breeding of cattle, sheep, or pigs, I’m sure the gov’t, assisted no doubt by super-dooper able experts™ will figure out a solution™ eventually, create a monstrous new agency, and thoroughly enforce whatever law or regulation they dream up].

Veterinary medicines are often used to treat entire herds of animals. Residues can end up directly in nature, for example through treatment water in the aquaculture industry and faeces from treated animals. This can lead to significant environmental consequences.

Thus explains Muusse of the DMP..

The use of antibiotics in farm animals can, for example, drive antibiotic resistance [of course, and this is certainly a problem, esp. in large-scale industrial agriculture and aquaculture (here’s looking at salmon farming, which cannot be named in this piece as Norway plays a leading role in aquaculture); also, do remember the header—synthetic hormones create massive endocrine problems in marine life, yet, this issue, too, has morphed into (drum roll)—agit-prop].

What Can You and I Do?

You may be wondering what we can do to reduce drug residues in the ocean. The answer is unlikely to be to stop using medicines—you probably use them for good reasons [which are…? I mean, I do see the purpose of, say, a few days of antibiotics to treat an infection caused by bacteria or the like, but, say, most other drugs?].

But one simple thing you can do is stop throwing away unused medications in the toilet [who TF does that?]

According to the Norwegian Pharmaceutical Association, few people do that [so, the first and most important thing to do™ in this agit-prop section is something ‘few people do’: if you need more evidence that MSM is a total joke, well, let me know: there’s (so much, much) more where this piece comes from…]. They encourage us all to go to the pharmacy and return unused medications. The association does not have any figures on how many people do just that [ah, do something™, but we’re unsure if that makes a difference—sounds like stupid to me (but it does remind me of the Climate Catastrophism Cult, e.g., the spending of billions of dollars on EV subsidies w/o any data)].

‘In addition, doctors and patients can consider the amounts and active ingredients in medications, and alternatives to them’, suggests Merete Grung [ah, more stupid shit: as if doctors and patients could do anything about whatever amount of TF Big Pharma adds to its products: and we’re all supposed to treat these clowns—the journos™, experts™, and regulators™—seriously? C’mon, man].

Bottom Lines

However great your contempt for Big Pharma, politicos™, experts™, and journos™ may be, I submit—it’s not nearly adequate just yet.

I would propose, however, that there is one thing anyone can do: read the labels and package inserts of everything you are considering to buy—and if there’s some weird shit you’d have to look up first ‘cause you’re unsure, it’s probably quite helpful not to buy said product. And, no, it doesn’t matter if we’re talking about whatever additives are put into food (rather: food™), personal care products, or medicinal products.

And then there’s the notion of trying to avoid ingesting/taking stuff that shouldn’t be in your system in the first place, such as heavy metals, aluminium (typically used as adjuvants in vaccines), or other shitty chemical compounds, such as sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS) or sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), a common ingredient in soap, shampoos, and shower gels, as well as in toothpaste and, yes, food™.

Is it safe? Well, I’m glad you asked (via Wikipedia):

SDS is not carcinogenic in low concentrations according to some[clarification needed] studies.[27][28] Like all detergents, sodium lauryl sulfate removes oils from the skin, and can cause skin and eye irritation.[citation needed] It has been shown to irritate the skin of the face, with prolonged and constant exposure (more than an hour) in young adults.[29] SDS may worsen skin problems in individuals with chronic skin hypersensitivity, with some people being affected more than others.[30][31][32]

Read that again: it’s unclear if its carcinogenic even ‘in low concentrations’, it ‘removes oils from the skin’ (which are there naturally for a reason), and it is ‘reported to temporarily diminish perception of sweetness[10]’.

The US Food and Drug Administration considers it a generally recognised as safe (GRAS) ingredient for food use. That simply means that no generally durable studies are known to exist that prove otherwise.

And that brings us back to the header of the above piece: it began with synthetic hormones—by which is meant hormonal birth control pills—affecting (sic) the endocrine balance of marine life.

That shitty piece of legacy media reporting™ should be used as a textbook case study of disinformation, misinformation, and mal-information, or whatever: what does the—above all, female—journo™ think happens to, say, more complex life forms (relative to clams) who are similarly awash in all that synthetic oestrogen?

If you guessed, well, it renders many men into wimps and sissies, you’re spot-on, and here’s a particularly telling example from a few days ago:

As the short clip shows Sweden’s new health minister collapsing during a press briefing on the occasion of her appointment (she claimed ‘low blood sugar levels’ were to blame), as per Euractiv:

Moments before collapsing, Lann told reporters, ‘Swedish healthcare is of high quality; the main issue is the long waiting times. We must transition to equitable healthcare. It is clear that we must strengthen government control.’ She added, ‘It is not worthy of a welfare state that so many people are waiting for healthcare.’ Just moments later, she fainted. ‘This could happen when you have a drop in blood sugar’, she later explained.

Do check out the reactions of a) the suit-wearing man™ to Ms. Lann’s left, Sweden’s PM Ulf Kristersson, who reacts like a headless chicken: how pathetic is that?

Personally, I find the reaction of b) the uniform-jacket-wearing man™ to Mr. Kristersson’s left even more disgusting-pathetic: he looks like he’s trying to silently slide out of the room.

Neither of these sissies inspires much, if any, competence in their leadership (sic) qualities.

Finally, let’s consider the concluding piece of advice™ by Merete Grung, one of the Letter’s co-authors:

Doctors and patients can consider the amounts and active ingredients in medications, and alternatives to them.

I suggest that—your (sic) GP won’t do shit; if he or she isn’t compromised by Big Pharma, he or she is blindly following public health officialdom’s treatment guidelines and/or the checklist by your public or private healthcare provider™ list of approved/available drugs.

If the Covid shitshow taught us anything, it’s that you shouldn’t rely on your GP’s or public health official’s input uncritically. If you do, you’re screwed.

Ms. Grung’s advice™ is therefore at the very least disingenuous and possibly both fake and ill-intentioned.

It’s literally Turtles All the Way Down wherever one elects to turn any stone, and if, in year of the Lord 2025, you’re still not spending a moment of your time before you ingest/take anything, the joke’s on you.