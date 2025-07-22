One of the earliest pieces I posted in this little webzine concerned the Covid-induced cuts to the rule of law; the below content went live in early October 2021, if you can believe it, and it was about police arbitrarily abrogating the core right to freedom of assembly:

Not all extralegal protest is created—and tolerated—equal by the authorities. The lines between ‘the rule of law’ and arbitrary application of state power are becoming increasingly blurred

As the Covid Mania deepened and widened, cracks in the eternally spotless condition of the West became way too big to ignore, let alone not to talk about them; the below piece about repression vs. dissent, of course ‘in Eastern Europe’ (i.e., serving another round of well-established tropes about that ‘backward’ region; do read Larry Wolff’s The Invention of Eastern Europe, Stanford UP, 1994) and not in our oh-so-much-more enlightened™ West followed up on these themes:

Dr Joelle Grogan, a senior lecturer in law at Middlesex University, found that experts from 24 out of 27 EU countries reported at least some concern regarding restrictive measures falling outside the legal powers of the government. However, even if ‘nearly all countries struggle with balancing the rule of law with the intense pressure to act in an emergency’, she said this did not mean we should be equally concerned about all countries.

You see, not all countries have equally strong values™, but them experts™ aren’t concerned about all of them equally. While I’m, of course, reminded of a certain pig by the name of Napoleon by a certain novelist, I would never-ever compare politicos™, experts™, and journos™ to (domestic) animals: needless to say, that would be both ‘what them Nazis did™’ and very unfair to the members of the animal kingdom (to be honest, my main concern is with unfairly labelling people as animals, which I deem very, very unfair to the latter).

So, in the following, I would like to encourage you, dear reader, to keep your eyes on the prize by considering just how far ‘out there’ what’s currently happening is.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

AfD Members are No Longer Permitted to Work in the Civil Service!

By Peter Thiede, BILD Zeitung, 10 July 2025 [source; archived]

The regulatory action is intended to affect both civil servants and public sector employees covered by collective agreements, including teachers and police officers.

In Rhineland-Palatinate, the procedure for recruitment to the civil service is being adapted. In the future, applicants will be required to submit a written declaration of loyalty to the constitution [orig. schriftliche Erklärung zur Verfassungstreue].

According to Interior Minister Michael Ebling (SPD), all applicants must state that they do not belong to an extremist organisation—and have not done so in the past five years. The minister also considers the far-right party [AfD] to be an extremist organisation [do you see it now? It all sounds reasonable, that is, unless you notice that this comes from a socialist interior minister who considers the successful political opposition to this party ‘extremist’].

AfD leader Alice Weidel is outraged, telling BILD:

It is appalling that the state government is discriminating against political opinions in Rhineland-Palatinate in this way. Basic democratic rules are being trampled here. However, AfD voters will not be intimidated by this.

[of course Ms. Weidel would issue some boilerplate verbiage here, which is tantamount to doing something™; if she would be a real leader, she would go out asking all state employees—irrespective of whether they are AfD members and sympathisers/voters or not—to refuse because it is blatantly un-constitutional and make the SPD politico™ own his own words; since she’s not doing that, apparently, she’s not a serious change agent but yet another weakling]

The basis for the new regulation is a constantly updated list from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution containing organisations and groups for which, according to the ministry, there are ‘sufficient factual indications of anti-constitutional aspirations’. The AfD is also included on this list [so say the same people of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution who are working actively against said political party: nothing to see here, just move on, folks]. In Rhineland-Palatinate, the party is categorised as an extremist movement by the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution and is under observation [another exercise in circular reasoning™, at best, or a political witch-hunt (which I think what this is)].

At the presentation of the latest report on the protection of the constitution, Ebling said that the AfD no longer had a moderate wing and that radicalisation was continuing to increase.

Anyone who does not make a declaration of loyalty to the constitution or cannot dispel any doubts about this should not be taken on as a civil servant in future [just declare your loyalty to the constitution, which is already in existence if you work for the state]. For those already employed, membership of a listed organisation can have disciplinary consequences. The decisive factor is the specific individual case [i.e., there’s no one rule that everyone must follow but, instead, the gov’t isn’t even hiding that they will execute this rule™ in an entirely arbitrary manner]. Proven breaches of the duty to uphold the constitution [this means, literally, that if you think wrong™, do (vote) wrong™, or even fail to self-correct your wrong™ thoughts and sentiments, you will be punished] could result in removal from the service.

What Did Interior Minister Ebling Actually State?

Courtesy of the Interior Ministry of the Rhineland-Palatinate, we may now juxtapose what Mr. Ebling said vs. what legacy media reported™. Here are the pertinent passages from the press release dated 4 June (!) 2025, i.e., from more than a month before the BILD Zeitung did the above-related piece:

Ebling: Threat from Right-Wing Extremism and Islamism Remains High Right-wing extremism and Islamism remain major threats to the free democratic basic order and are therefore a particular focus of the security authorities [orig. Sicherheitsbehörden]. This was made clear by Rhineland-Palatinate Interior Minister Michael Ebling at the presentation of the 2024 Report on the Protection of the Constitution [orig. Verfassungsschutzbericht] in Mainz on Wednesday. In his remarks, the Minister focussed on the networking of ‘New Right’ actors and the extremist radicalisation of young people. He also addressed the ‘Alternative for Germany’ (AfD). Right-wing Extremism: Growing Networks The AfD is not a party like any other, said Ebling. For example, the candidates for the 2024 local elections included people who were already members of other right-wing extremist groups, such as the ‘Young Alternative’ [that would be the youth organisation of the AfD, which became ‘extremist’ by ministerial fiat] or the ‘Identitarian Movement’ or ‘Revolt Rhineland’ [I kinda follow the activities of the former and I’m unfamiliar with the latter group, but last time I checked, neither group (if they are, in fact, that organised) is breaking the law]. The AfD is increasingly networking with actors from the ‘New Right’. This is exemplified by the ‘Burschenschaft Germania Halle zu Mainz’, whose influence had already become clear in the context of the former ‘Zentrum Rheinhessen’ in Mainz. The Rhineland-Palatinate Office for the Protection of the Constitution is also observing corresponding networking efforts by the AfD and the ‘New Right’ around the so-called Quartier Kirschstein in Koblenz, where a ‘meeting of the vanguard [orig. Messe des Vorfelds]’ took place on 17 August 2024, at which important players from the scene were present. By contrast, right-wing extremist activities at the so-called Fassfabrik in Hachenburg in the Westerwald, which the Office for the Protection of the Constitution had been keeping an eye on for some time, came to a halt at the end of 2024. ‘The example of the “Fassfabrik” shows how successful a close alliance between security authorities, politics, and civil society as well as a certain perseverance and a consistent approach can be’ [I dunno what that word salad means, but the way I read this, the spooks at some point raided a place and shut it down], emphasised the Minister. Overall, the potential number of right-wing extremists in Rhineland-Palatinate has once again grown slightly and now totals almost 800 people, 160 of whom are violence-orientated. The regions in which right-wing extremists are comparatively strong include parts of the Palatinate and the Westerwald. Compared to other federal states, Rhineland-Palatinate is not a right-wing extremist ‘hot spot’.

The location, the Fassfabrik, was subsequently sold, albeit on the buyer’s condition that the old owner terminates the rental contract with the organiser in whose facilities said event took place. According to the Südwest Rundfunk (SWR, 31 Oct. 2024), negotiations for the transaction ‘took over six months to conclude’. I’ve not found anything about the results (?) of the public prosecutors’ into the 19 police complaints.

What I do know about the AfD performance in the Rhineland-Palatinate, however, reeks of something else: there will be state-level elections in March 2026, and as per the de facto-official Infratest dimap website (a polling aggregator), the current Red (SPD)-Green coalition gov’t is poised for a resounding election loss:

Percentages show the change to the previous poll [don’ t be fooled, though]

Just how big are the presumptive losses? Well, if you’d like to consider the last state elections in 2021, you’ll clearly see both the obfuscation by Infratest dimap and the dire straits in which esp. the SPD—incidentally™, that would be interior minister Elbling’s party—finds itself these days:

State election results 2021 (via Wikipedia)

And thus we’ll learn one of the answers to the question as to why, of why, the SP-led interior ministry is so adamant about persecuting right-wing extremists™ and, possibly, tying them to the AfD (or vice-versa) to the greatest possible extent to make a difference in the 2026 elections.

Bottom Li(n)es

We’ve seen these kinds of abusive politicking before, and it hasn’t worked.

The biger-picture context is, of course, the desire by the juste milieux to ban the AfD to avoid having to consider the issues at-hand. As per the SWR,

Survey: Majority in Rhineland-Palatinate consider the AfD to be far-right and are afraid that it will destroy democracy 69 per cent of Rhineland-Palatinate residents surveyed consider the AfD to be a far-right party. They therefore share the categorisation of the AfD as far-right, albeit currently suspended, by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Many members of parliament and officials from Rhineland-Palatinate also appear in the report by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. The majority of AfD supporters largely see things differently. In addition, 83 per cent of AfD supporters say that they do not care whether the party is considered right-wing extremist as long as it addresses the ‘correct issues’. AfD ban procedure meets with scepticism 61 per cent of respondents believe that the AfD jeopardises democracy. Despite this, only 42 per cent of respondents were in favour of banning the party. 48 per cent are against such a procedure.

This is all evidence is for the panic mode of the juste milieux faced with the real prospect of them losing both face (as if that’s still possible) and power in the near-term, although the latter is not coming in 2026: there will be a state-level coalition of the two big losers, the CDU and the SPD, and the charade masquerading as politics-as-usual will continue.

I also note that I was unable to find any follow-up legacy media reporting™ about whether investigations into the Fassfabik incident actually led to court cases (see also below).

By contrast, I shall conclude with a few more lines from the same interior minister Elbling’s press release about the threat of islamism from early June:

Islamism—Jihadist terrorism back in the spotlight Alongside right-wing extremism, Islamism remains an outstanding extremist threat to democratic and open society as well as internal security. The Gaza war and further Israeli military operations following the HAMAS terrorist attack on Israel ensured that the scene remained highly emotionalised in 2024. Particularly online or as participants in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, Islamists voiced their displeasure at the situation in the Gaza Strip and the high number of civilian casualties. They often expressed sympathy for HAMAS and justified or glorified its actions. They also regularly made anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic statements. ‘The militant stance against Israel is by no means limited to Islamists, but also includes people from the areas of extremism with a foreign connection, and left-wing extremism in particular’, said Interior Minister Ebling. On several occasions, a correspondingly heterogeneous composition of participants had been observed at pro-Palestinian rallies. Jihadist terrorism has once again moved centre stage. It continues to pose more than just a high abstract threat. Terrorist acts and acts of preparation in Germany in 2024 had made it clear how close the danger still was, said the minister. Even though Rhineland-Palatinate has fortunately been spared terrorist acts, the security authorities must remain extremely vigilant, as the case of the young man from the district of Mainz-Bingen arrested on 26 November 2024 on suspicion of preparing a serious crime endangering the state shows [orig. wegen des dringenden Verdachts der Vorbereitung einer schweren staatsgefährdenden Straftat; that’s actually something very much actionable in terms of prosecution, which stands in marked contrast to the police raid on the right-wing sporting event]. He is said to have radicalised himself to Islamism on the internet. In Rhineland-Palatinate, around 690 people are considered to be Islamists, of which around 65 are violence-orientated. Geographical centres can be identified in Mainz, Ludwigshafen am Rhein and in the northern part of the state in the Koblenz/Neuwied region.

Here’s a link to the ‘Report 2024’ by the Rhine-and-Palatinate’s Office for the Protection of the Constitution (press release; direct link here). We note, in passing, that the chapter on ‘right-wing extremism’, or Rechtsextremismus, runs from pp. 82-120 while the chapter on ‘Islamism’ is covered on pp. 176-96; ‘left-wing extremism’, or Linksextremismus, is detailed on pp. 150-69. Just a few snippets of information about the documented ‘activist potential’, or Personalpotenzial:

Right-wing extremism: 795 (p. 82)

Left-wing extremism: 490 (p. 150)

Islamism: 690 (p. 176)

Finally, the Fassfabrik incident is also covered on pp. 68-71, in quite some detail, albeit without a single reference to any actionable—in terms of prosecutorial—consequences.

What goes around comes around, eventually.