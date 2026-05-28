Editorial prelim: we all need a break from shitty things, hence today I’m sharing something I found a while ago—and I hope you’ll enjoy this, too.

Also, don’t worry, we’ll be back with shitty stuff tomorrow.

So, with that clarified, let’s talk about vikings, o.k.?

A few weeks ago, archaeologists in Norway found something I deem very cool—the biggest viking-era coin hoard ever found in the country, which is what we’ll be talking about today (for a brief change, or respite).

Since this is literally ‘hot’ news, I’ve translated both the brief Wikipedia entry (which isn’t available in languages other than Norwegian) as well as a legacy media piece that appeared on the state broadcaster NRK’s website, with emphases and [snark], as always, added.

Enjoy a break from my regular content, if you will.

The Mørstad Hoard

A Wikipedia entry, accessed 28 May 2026 [source; archived]

The Mørstad treasure is a coin find on the farm Mørstad by Rena in Østerdalen. The discovery was made in 2026 by two people with a metal detector. Archaeologists have estimated that it was dug up late in the Viking Age, and the find is estimated to be the largest in Norway, with over 4,700 coins.[1]

Background

The discovery was made on 10 April 2026 by two individuals with a metal detector on a field in Rena in Østerdalen. After finding a dozen ancient coins, the two understood that they had to contact archaeologists.[2]

The archaeologists who investigated the site found 90 coins on the first day. The coins lay just below the surface, some of them so shallow that they were sticking out of the ground. The area has been investigated with ground-penetrating radar, without finding signs of anything deeper in the earth, neither house nor anything else. The archaeologists therefore consider that what has been found was attempted to be hidden, and the person or persons who buried the treasure have not returned to collect it.[3] [this is also discussed in the below-reproduced piece, hence I’ll reserve further commentary here] The coins may have been kept in a leather pouch or something made of another organic material. Over time, it has rotted and disappeared, and then the coins have been spread out by the farmer’s ploughing, without the coins being discovered.[4]

Archaeologists characterise the find as unique, and it is the largest coin hoard from the Viking Age that has been found in Norway. The quality of many of the coins is very good, and many look like they have been minted (i.e., new). Most of the coins have been delivered to the Coin Cabinet at the Cultural History Museum in Oslo. Professor and coin expert Svein Harald Gullbekk welcomed the find, and characterised it as extraordinary.[5]

The majority of the coins found are German and English coins from the late Viking Age. According to Professor Gullbekk, it is common in all finds in Northern Europe, as these coins were the Viking Age euro or dollar. In addition to the quantity of coins, the Mørstad treasure is distinguished by the fact that it also contains Norwegian coins.[6] The age of the coins is from the end of the 9th century, and until the beginning of the 11th century.[7]

Found the Largest Coin Hoard in Norway from the Viking Age: ‘Quite unreal’

Almost 3,000 coins have been found—scattered over a field near Rena. And the search is not over yet.

By Malin Therese Strand et al., NRK, 29 April 2026 [source; archived]

A few weeks ago, the pair of friends Vegard Sørlie and Rune Sætre were on a trip to a field near Rena in Østerdalen [these are the two gentlemen who actually found the hoard].

They had a metal detector with them. It was to be the start of something big.

Because in the ground they found some very special coins.

We kind of thought it was really fun to find some coins like that. But we had no idea what would come, then.

The Directorate for Cultural Heritage [orig. Riksantikvaren] announced on Wednesday that they are providing NOK 1.2 million [about US$ 100K] for further investigations of the find. The funds will be used for archaeological investigations and the operation of ground-penetrating radar [Wikipedia] in the area [this is where the cool bits end and where the reporting™, with ample quotes from them experts™ and stuff commences].

‘Quite unreal’

‘It is a bit difficult to understand how big it really is’, says archaeologist May-Tove Smiseth [who is a professional archaeologist who works for Innlandet fylke (Inland county)].

The discovery, which has been named the Mørstad hoard, marks a new high point in Norwegian archaeology, to which Smiseth added:

This happens so incredibly rarely. It’s quite unreal, actually [I bet that Ms. Smiseth was quite upset that this ‘incredibly rare’ finding was accomplished by two regular joes, as opposed to ‘em experts™ and professionals™].

When she was notified that two private individuals had found 19 coins from the Viking Age at Rena, she thought ‘oh, that was quite a lot’.

But when she and colleagues from Innlandet county went to the field to search, they found 90 coins on the first day alone.

Walking over the ground with a metal detector was like hearing a pinball game, says Smiseth:

The metal detector beeped wildly when they walked over, it was incredible to hear. I had to ask if this was coin what we heard [if you’re scratching your head asking yourself if archaeologists are using metal detectors regularly, the answer is: nope, apparently (and as far as my archaeologist colleagues tell me)].

So far, over 2,900 coins have been collected. This means that the Mørstad hoard is the largest find in Norwegian history from the Viking Age [that must be painful for the professionals to recognise that two regular joes did that].

And they find more and more coins [to put this into perspective, note that the single-biggest coin hoard from the Viking Age found previously was about 1/3 of the size (and was found in Trondheim in 1950)].

Stuck Out of the Ground

The coins almost popped up from the ground.

They are no more than 20-30 centimetres below the ground. Some are buried so shallow that they have also popped up from the ground.

The archaeologists have brought in a ground-penetrating radar that can ‘see’ deep into the earth. It found nothing in the depths.

Only the hoard is buried here.

[NRK] So some Viking just buried the treasure?

Yes, it can actually be. There has been no house or activity here, only cultivation. There is someone who has hidden a treasure and has not come back to get it.

The landowner of the land is the mayor of Åmot.

From the End of the 9th Century

The coins that have been found date from the end of the 9th century to the beginning of the 11th century.

It is long before the Birkebeiners came to Rena with their king Håkon Håkonsson (this was in the year 1206), and rather closer to Harald Hårdråde’s lifetime (he was king from 1045-1066).

‘The coins are in very good condition, it’s quite incredible and crazy’, says Smiseth.

The coins will be sent to the Cultural History Museum at the University of Oslo. They must then be categorised, preserved, and documented.

It is unique. Truly unique in the Norwegian context. It is also the case that this remains at a very high level, compared to similar taxes in Denmark, Sweden—even England.

Thus Professor Svein Gullbekk at the Museum of Cultural History.

[since it’s mostly ‘em experts™ who didn’t do a thing to find that hoard but took up virtually all the air here—did you notice that there’s perhaps a single quote or so from them?—here’s a picture of the two guys who found the coins (and it’s reproduced where it appears in the piece: at the end)]

The first coins were found on 10 April when Vegard Sørlie (on the left) and Rune Sætre walked across the field with their metal detectors. They had the owner’s permission to do so.

Great Importance for Further Studies

A small number of the coins are Norwegian. How they have ended up here, and what they have been used for, no one currently knows.

We have coins from the German-Roman Empire, the Danish, the Polish … so here we get the entire history of Europe in the Østerdalen.

Similar discoveries have never been made in Østerdalen.

In this way, we have gained a starting point for studying our previous coin and money history in an area that we have not had the opportunity to do before. So this has great significance for studies of the early Norwegian coinage history.

The Directorate for Cultural Heritage provides NOK 1.2 million for further investigations of the find. The funds go to archaeological investigations, and running ground-penetrating radar in the area [which they already did on the spot and it returned nothing, but I’ll be curious to learn if they’ll find ‘more’ stuff nearby].

They are particularly interested in why the coin hoard was deposited in Rena.

‘Why was the coin tax put down right here at Rena, and who put it down here? Could Harald Hardråde himself have something to do with this? Perhaps the archaeologists can now give us more answers’, says Hanna Geiran from the Directorate for Cultural Heritage in a press release.

Bottom Lines

While I recommend you click on the above-provided NRK link(s) if you’d like to check out some pictures of the hoard (which I’ve not copy-pasted), I’d like to draw your attention to something else.

And that is (drum roll) the way journos™ do journo-dom these days.

As irrelevant to the matter as it seems, this is what connects the story reproduced above to the topics we typically discuss in these pages.

Two regular joes, Vegard Sørlie and Rune Sætre find something extraordinary and next thing you know, ‘em experts™ are all over it.

the above Wikipedia piece is basically a re-writing of the below-reproduced NRK piece

that NRK piece, in turn, gives a lot of space to both Innlandet county archaeologist May-Tove Smiseth and Svein Gullbekk of the Museum of Cultural History (nothing wrong there, but why not offer more space to Vegard Sørlie and Rune Sætre?)

The first piece I found on this developing story was written by one Ida Irene Bergstrøm in the trade outlet forskning.no, a Norwegian website discussing new research for a wider audience; her piece, although cited in the above-related Wikipedia entry (in one of the footnotes), is dated 29 April, i.e., it appears to be (one of, if not) the first on this subject matter—yet despite the fact that Ms. Bergstrøm also translated her piece into English (read it—and look at the pictures—over at Science Norway’s website) on the very same 29 April, neither Ms. Bergstrøm nor her original reporting is mentioned by ‘em intrepid NRK journos™

To make matters worse, the above NRK piece reads, to a large extent, virtually verbatim to Ms. Bergstrøm’s earlier article; here’s an extract from the English version dated 29 April to give you an idea:

Following the discovery, metal detectorists and archaeologists in Innlandet sprang into action and tried to secure as much of the find as possible. Innlandet is known for being especially skilled in training and collaborating with metal detectorists. This has led to a large number of discoveries, more than elsewhere in Norway (link in Norwegian). ‘The team worked hard to recover and secure everything before we made the discovery public’, says Smiseth.

Take note of the quote underneath Ms. Smiseth’s unrelated and irrelevant picture, though:

This is the kind of thing that only happens once in a lifetime.

If I’m convinced of anything, it’s that ‘em professional experts™ are fuming that the hoard wasn’t found be ‘em.

As an aside, Ms. Smiseth’s contributions (sic) are related to manage whatever is found in the county, and if you should be interested in this, here’s an article she co-authored with a bunch of other archaeologists-administrators:

Fredriksen, C., Engesveen et al., ‘Preserving the past in the plough zone together: Hobby metal detecting in Innlandet County as a case of good practice within the Norwegian legal framework, Internet Archaeology 68 (2025), see https://doi.org/10.11141/ia.68.2.

The last words here go to Professor Gullbek of the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo (as cited in the Science Norway piece):

‘We are probably talking about either a person or a family who stored part of their wealth in the ground here. It’s interesting to speculate on what this amount could have purchased and how valuable it really was’, he says. Providing a precise answer is difficult because there are no written records of prices from the Nordic region during this period. But based on property purchase agreements from the 1200s-1300s, this sum may have been enough to buy a farm, according to the professor. There are probably more treasures Gullbekk estimates that the field and surrounding area will continue to be investigated for a couple more seasons. ‘When you turn the soil, additional objects often emerge, including coins that may have been missed during earlier excavations’, he says. ‘It will also be exciting to see whether there are any traces of building structures nearby, whether there was a farm here or other man-made structures.’ Gullbekk is quite certain that there are more such deposits, or treasures, to be found. ‘In the Icelandic sagas, for instance, there are accounts of treasure being buried in specific places that have still not been located’, he says, adding: ‘There are probably quite a few treasures still hidden. Anything else would be strange.’

So, to sum up: two regular joes find an unprecedentedly large coin hoard from a thousand years ago, which is reported by Ida Bergstrøm on 29 April 2026.

A month later, state broadcaster NRK publishes a piece that has some extra information—and lacks attribution. I even prompted Grok to double-check my reading, and it returned with the following summary:

~70-80% content overlap in facts and key messages — typical for Norwegian media covering the same high-profile heritage discovery on the same day, relying on interviews with the same key people (Smiseth + Gullbekk).

Verbatim quote overlap is low (~20-30% of the quoted material shows clear parallels ; most are unique phrasings or different selections).

This is standard journalistic practice: independent reporting from shared press opportunities/interviews rather than one article lifting text from the other. Forskning.no positions itself as more research-oriented, while NRK is a general news outlet with a local Innlandet focus.

Q.e.d., I suppose.

I also think that a lot of legacy media will soon go the way of the Dodo—for exactly this kind of ‘standard journalistic practice’.

Last word: check out the museum’s press release for more pictures.