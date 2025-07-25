A few days ago, the traditional ‘summer interviews’ with the leaders of Germany’s major political parties began. While a time-honoured tradition to kinda keep interest in these politicos™ up during the summer break, the one distinguishing feature of these ‘summer interviews’ used to be—their rather relaxed™ setting: otherwise stiff and tight-lipped politicos™ would not wear a tie and be interviewed, of course controversially™, somewhere in a more holiday-esque setting, i.e., at an upscale lakeside venue instead of the newsroom.

I’ve long since stopped watching these cringe-worthy episodes (I prefer to read the transcripts), but I would like to bring up one particularly stupid, and also very much otherworldly episode that transpired last week when it was AfD chairwoman Alice Weidel’s (yes, she who once chatted with Elon Musk and then agreed that ‘Hitler was a communist’) turn.

The interview was rather boring and bland, as well as peppered with what state broadcaster ARD (which hosted the interview) called ‘inaccuracies’ in an ex-post ‘fact-check’. As an aside, the most hilarious of these kinds of ‘fact-checks’ was certainly done by the gov’t and intel community-fed, infamous agit-prop outlet Correctiv (yes, they of ‘Stupid Watergate’) whose lede began with today’s story:

Alice Weidel’s summer interview on ARD was disrupted by loud demonstrations.

You see, towards the end of the summer interview, a bunch of hecklers appeared inside the highly-guarded, security perimeter and began yelling abuse and using whistles to make loud noises with the intention to interrupt the AfD chairwoman’s interview.

Here’s Euronews on 21 July 2025 with the main facts to set up today’s posting (emphases and [snark]) mine:

A scheduled live, open-air television interview with the co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Alice Weidel, was drowned out on Sunday [20 July] by boisterous protesters. The demonstrators, which [sic] positioned themselves across the River Spree from the televised set-up in Berlin’s government quarter, sang songs, blew whistles and shouted anti-AfD slogans. Weidel and her host, public broadcaster ARD’s Markus Preiß, had to lean forward multiple times to understand the questions posed by the other… The activist group, the Centre for Political Beauty [that would be the far-left group Zentrum für Politische Schönheit, check out their website], claimed responsibility for the rally, explaining that they equipped a bus with extremely powerful loudspeakers for the occasion [here is their sub-website with said bus]. The group have a history of planning disruptive protests, including recently hanging a banner up on the Maxim Gorki Theatre in Berlin depicting Weidel and Chancellor Friedrich Merz kissing. Twenty-five people were involved in the protest, which took place with no arrests [imagine that happening in, say, any other country where such activists would enter the security perimeter across the street from the seat of gov’t].

As to the Zentrum für Politische Schönheit’s policies, if they indeed have any such things, they are, of course, in favour of mass immigration, ‘punish[ing] Putin], and against the far-right. Here is their German Wikipedia entry, and while I’ll have a bit more to say about the ‘Centre for Political Beauty’ below, let’s now focus on their most recent bout of agit-prop, the interference with Ms. Weidel’s ‘summer interview’.

Disruptors of Weidel’s Summer Interview Claims: ‘It was all coordinated with ARD and the police’

The summer interview with AfD chairwoman Weidel was disrupted. The activist behind it, Philipp Ruch from the Center for Political Beauty, claims in a podcast that police and ARD had assisted.

By Sophie-Marie Schulz, Berliner Zeitung, 22 July 2025 [source; archived]

Last Sunday [20 July 2025], the ARD summer interview with Alice Weidel was drowned out by loud protest noise. Whistles, chants of ‘Fuck AfD!’, and deafeningly loud music made it almost impossible for moderator Marcus Preiß and AfD chairwoman Weidel to understand each other. Meanwhile, criticism of the acoustic ‘disruption’, planned and implemented by the Center for Political Beauty, is overshadowed by two crucial questions.

[1] How did the activists know that the interview was being recorded at noon? And [2] why did the Berlin police even allow the bus to drive all the way to the Spree? [line break added]

Philipp Ruch, founder of the Center for Political Beauty, said in an interview with the BILD Zeitung’s deputy editor-in-chief Paul Ronzheimer [yes, he who just had his reputation™ handed to him by Tucker Carlson] that the intervention was only possible with the help of the Berlin police and ARD [here’s the write-up by the BILD Zeitung (in German), but do let that sink in: a far-left agit-prop collective conspires with the state broadcaster ARD and Berlin police (tasked with enforcing the security perimeter)—and re-read the short statement by Euronews cited above—‘Twenty-five people were involved in the protest, which took place with no arrests’—to figure out that there’s something very, very rotten in the state of Germany].

‘TV moment of the year, in close cooperation with ARD’

In his new podcast episode ‘AfD Disruptors: Does This Actually Only Help Weidel?’, Ronzheimer inquires [sic, lol] how the activists knew when the interview would take place. Ruch responds:

That’s our trade secret, of course. But I wouldn’t call it a disruptive action, but rather a beautification action [orig. Verschönerungsaktion; talk about putting lipstick on a pig…].

Together with the other demonstrators, he ‘created something like the television moment of the year, in close cooperation with ARD’. [I note, for the record, that the state broadcaster is legally obliged by its charter to maintain political neutrality, which was, ironically enough, one of the proverbial lessons of history learned from the highly politicised media landscape of Weimar Germany, but I suppose that this kind of historical understanding, which stands in such stark contrast to what Mr. Ruch and his ilk did in cahoots with police and ARD, cannot be called out in the required strongest possible terms (as I said, there’s ‘more’ on both Mr. Ruch and the ‘Centre for Political Beauty’ below the Berliner Zeitung’s piece].

Ruch makes a claim that Paul Ronzheimer leaves there without further comment. The BILD Zeitung’s deputy editor doesn’t follow up or ask a counter-question. Accordingly, it cannot be clarified whether the ‘artist’ [Ruch] intended to harm the broadcaster with such a statement or whether he was actually informed by employees about the start of the interview recording before the recording.

According to Philipp Ruch, the ‘Center for Political Beauty’ was not only supported by public broadcasting. When asked how he was able to stop his bus directly opposite the ARD open-air studio, he says:

I don’t want to go into details right now, but in close consultation with the Berlin police, we were actually able to do what we planned there [I suppose you’ve said enough already; if Germany would be a serious country (which it is not), any one of these two comments alone would suffice to kick-start some serious navel-gazing among both the country’s juste milieux and police; the fact that virtually nothing like that has happened since Sunday is—telling]

In this case, too, no further questions were asked. Furthermore, Philipp Ruch was not confronted with the fact that the Berlin police had initiated two administrative offence proceedings [orig. Ordnungswidrigkeitsverfahren, which is a citation-level (in US lingo) action that ‘may be subject to fines’, as the Bundestag’s Research Service put it; in other words, this is like being cited by a police officer for jaywalking while protesting illegally in cahoots with both police and the state broadcaster: an ever-so slight near-miss] against the organisers of the protest because of the voice levels [that kind of citation typically occurs late at night around student dorms, and the party-goers are also typically let off with a ‘warning’]. Police justified this decision by arguing that the protest in the government district had not been pre-registered [which allows police to claim ‘plausible deniability’ by pointing to them not knowing a protest was going to take place]. This allegedly meant that the activists violated Berlin’s assembly law.

Riot Compared to Stauffenberg’s Attempted Assassination of Hitler

In the further course of the interview, Ruch repeatedly referred to the AfD to be ‘ascertainably right-wing extremist’ [orig. gesichert rechtsextrem, which is the term du jour used by everybody other than the AfD to describe it], but fails to mention in this context that the AfD’s classification by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution is being judicially reviewed [and the Berliner Zeitung fails to note that said Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, or Verfassungsschutz, conspired with Correctiv and the gov’t then led by Olaf Scholz to smear the AfD].

Subsequently, during the summer interview, the activist compares the riot to the Stauffenberg assassination attempt:

Yesterday was 20 July. Stauffenberg was similarly accused that his assassination attack on Hitler was fuelling the propaganda machine of the Nazi Party [of course, if anyone from, say, political factions other than the (far) left dares to bring up such WW2 comparison, he or she is, ever so predictably, labelled a NADSI™]

Ruch rejects any criticism that he and his Center for Political Beauty are ultimately only helping the AfD. He describes himself as an ‘expert’ on the AfD [no irony there], and accordingly, the onus is on others to explain, not him. Until the end of the podcast, the activist’s claims are neither categorised, commented on, nor questioned.

Bottom Lines

As expectably painful as this is, both intellectually and factually, two major aspects stand out: the establishment of the Federal Republic has long closed ranks against anyone who even mildly pretends to be challenging the status quo.

Yes, I intimate that the AfD isn’t really going to change Germany in any significant way, and my reading of this—and, remember, I may be wrong about it—derives from the one crucial factor overriding everything in European (domestic) politicking: what’s the [insert faction of choice] stance on dismantling the EU?

Well, if legacy media reporting™ is any indication—here’s Euronews, once more to be taken as pars pro toto, in April writing, ‘Merz to Europe: There’s a new sheriff in town’—that may be the intent of Mr. Merz, his ilk, and his handlers, and here is a clear difference between the AfD and all other political parties. As per the AfD’s website from last year’s EU Elections™, we also learn what their major aim in regards to the EU is:

The AfD stands for the freedom and self-determination of European nations. We are committed to a Europe of fatherlands [orig. Europa der Vaterländer] as a community of sovereign states that cooperate in all areas that can be better shaped together.

In other words, what the entire political establishment in Germany, gasping for air and clutching their pearl necklaces, labels ‘ascertainably right-wing extremist’ [orig. gesichert rechtsextrem], is—literally reminiscent the core of former French president Charles de Gaulle’s European policy platform:

Europe of the Fatherlands, or l’Europe des patries in French, is a political slogan and a European policy concept. It describes a form of intergovernmental cooperation in Europe in which national sovereignty remains largely untouched and in which a supranational union of states or the [European] Union method of state functions in the spirit of European integration is dispensed with. History [of the concept] The term is primarily associated with French President Charles de Gaulle, who popularised the slogan as a doctrine of French European policy in the 1960s… In this sense, representatives of Les Républicains, Debout la France, and the Rassemblement National [i.e., Marine LePen’s party], as well as at the European level, the Europe of Nations, Union for Europe of Nations, and Europe of Nations and Freedom factions, and the far-right party alliance European Alliance of National Movements, use or have used the term in France. In Germany, the term and the European policy concept it describes are represented by the Alternative for Germany.[3]

Thus Wikipedia’s German-only entry on the subject matter, which comes with a slight twist: endnote [3] relates to the following legacy media piece:

[3.] AfD-Wahlprogramm: ‘Europa der Vaterländer’, dated 15 March 2019 via [state broadcaster] br.de (Bayerischer Rundfunk), accessed 7 April 2019.

In an expectable twist™, if you’d click on that link (whose text is also devoid of any reference to Mr. De Gaulle, by the way), you get the notification that ‘this website has since been de-published’; you can access it here via the Internet Archive.

Moving on, let’s briefly talk about Philipp Ruch and the Zentrum für Politische Schönheit’s core characteristics. Setting aside their inane absurdities in regards to the (politicised) history™ they peddle, via their ‘About’ sub-website, the following core mission (mind you, these are their words, not mine; I’ve merely added some emphases here and there):

Capturing reality with full imagination: The Center for Political Beauty radicalizes the fight for human rights. The Center for Political Beauty is the radical wing of humanism: an assault force for the establishment of moral beauty, political poetry and human grandeur. We fuse the power of imagination with the power of history [lol, what a bunch of malarkey]. Our basic conviction is that the lessons of the Holocaust are nullified by the repetition of political apathy, the rejection of those seeking help and cowardice, and that Germany must not only learn from history, but also act. Remembering means fighting!



We are arming reality with moral imagination and taking on Amnesty International because we believe that the fight for human rights must be fought more radically. It will not be won with hashtags, fairy lights and online petitions, but with imagination. The most useful tool is fiction.

A bit further below, this is what Mr. Huch and his ilk stand for:

Sounds like…well, nonsense I’ve seen before—with the people behind the Correctiv blunder about the Wannsee Conference 2.0:

These thugs, close to and/or in cahoots with Antifa, also imagine and create their own reality™, i.e., they are a textbook case-study of agit-prop, which ‘came to describe any kind of highly politicized art’:

This is what’s supported, however tacitly or overtly, by both parts of the Berlin police and state broadcaster ARD.

One last thing—Mr. Huch and his ilk self-identify (sic) as the ‘assault guns of humanity’, which is also funny™—as that term ‘humanity’ itself, while it has been around for some time, has only become the primary reference substituting for ‘mankind’ (in the English language) from the early 1980s onwards:

As such, its use by far-left revolutionaries is totally spot-on, that is, at least in terms of these people being the children of the neoliberal 1980s.

Oh, the irony of history.