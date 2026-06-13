Another day, more insights to be gained from (drum roll) the parts that are left out of legacy media rah-portin™.

Background here:

By way of an introduction, I shall cite a bit from John Flynn’s As We Go Marching (1944), specifically from Part Three, Chapter IV (but I highly recommend reading the entire book):

Far more important than war is the preparation for war. Indeed war itself is often a by-product of this preparation and of the circumstances which lead to preparation. Preparation for war is far more effective than war as an antidote against unemployment. War produces a more complete result but it is temporary, passes swiftly, and leaves behind it immense dislocations. But preparation for war can go on for a long time—for forty years in Germany and France and Italy. War or preparation for war establishes the government as the one big customer for the one big industry to which almost all industries become tributary: the armament industry. Preparation for war—national defense, it is called—can take a million or more men in this country in peacetime out of the labor market and put them in the army while at the same time three times as many can be drawn into the industries which provide them with tanks, planes, guns, barracks, food, clothes, etc., all paid for by the government with funds raised largely if not altogether by debt.

These few lines explain, much better than anything else, why the Left™ consistently favours such policies: because it enlarges ‘the state’ and thus advances the leftist aims; as regards the Right™, the same applies as Big Business is the Siamese Twin of Big Gov’t, with the main difference™ between Left™ and Right™ being—the latter’s insistence of limited forms of private property for the owners of society (see China for a contemporary example, of the West in the 19th and 20th century for historical ones).

One more snippet from Flynn to drive home that point:

War as an economic instrument is possible because it is possible to work up a moral support for war—or for national defense. War produces its economic effects wholly by sending the government off upon a gigantic spree of spending borrowed funds. It would be possible to obtain the same effects by spending borrowed funds on any other sort of project. But there is, as yet, no project behind which the necessary moral energy can be generated.

Here’s a thought for you to ponder: Climatology™ failed in that regard; hence, escalation of the Ukrainian or Middle East is the fall-back position to advance the over-arching aim of totalising public-private partnership control.

Seen in this light, the current war fever becomes quite … intelligible.

Non-English content comes in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

The Fighter Plane That Didn’t Fly

It would cost 100 billion euros and enable Europeans to defend themselves on their own. After eight years of trying, the fighter aircraft cooperation FCAS has failed.

By Zofia Paszkiewicz, NRK.no, 11 June 2026 [source; archived]

The ambition was to be Europe’s largest ever defence project: FCAS, short for Future Combat Air System.

Combat aircraft, drones, and combat networks were to be developed with French construction know-how and German money [oddly enough, if stereotypes were applied, this would be the other way ‘round].

But before it became a reality, the majority of FCAS is already history.

After eight years of trying to cooperate, the message came from the German Chancellor’s Office and the French Presidential Palace: there won’t be common European fighter planes anytime soon [what was the message? I’m glad you asked (archived; 8 June 2026):

The companies involved have long disagreed on a number of details of the project and have been unable to resolve their differences. As a result, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have agreed to scrap the FCAS, which also involves Spain, according to news agencies [Reuters, AFP, DPA].

Isn’t that amazing? Also, do the involved taxpayers get a refund for the 3b or whatever spent so far?]

Spain and the technology company Indra Sistemas were also involved in the giant collaboration, but they cannot be blamed for its failure.

Everyone Will Cooperate

For years, European heads of state have been talking about the importance of closer European defence integration.

Since the start of Donald Trump’s second presidency, this has been one of the main topics every time German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron met.

Hybrid attacks and threats from Russia and President Vladimir Putin have caused Europeans to open their wallets [so, what changed now that these wallets are closed once more?]

Break-up after eight years of trying to construct a joint European fighter jet.

Common European defence is mentioned in party speeches. In reality, all countries act separately.

The French have the Rafale fighter jet, the Germans use the Eurofighter. The Swedes sell Saab’s Gripen fighter aircraft to both Europe and the rest of the world. Norway, like several European countries, has invested in the F-35 from American Lockheed Martin.

Also when it comes to drones and combat networks, there are different systems that make cooperation difficult [ah, the beauty of alliance planning, eh? Remind me of NATO’s purpose, please].

For almost ten years, France and Germany have been planning to replace the European Eurofighter and the French Rafale with a joint, sixth-generation combat aircraft.

They haven’t managed that.

The industrial companies have simply not managed to agree on who should decide what.

French Want to be Boss

This text was written in Berlin, and when you see the world from here, the blame lies with the French and the aircraft manufacturer Dassault.

German media write that CEO Éric Trappier wants the French company to lead the development. Dassault has years of experience building Rafale fighter jets.

According to Trappier, the Germans with Airbus—where the parent company is admittedly as much French as it is German—do not have enough knowledge of fighter aircraft to have a leadership role in the collaborative project.

‘If Airbus does not change its position and cooperate with Dassault, then this topic is dead’, said Trappier in March this year.

In Germany, the experience is that the French are only looking for German funding, without letting their neighbour into the control room.

According to German [state] broadcaster ZDF, Dassault would not share sensitive information and patents with Airbus [which, ironically, is co-owned by both France and Germany (plus a small share is owned by Spain); this is also how I know that the price tag so far is about 3b euros].

Angela and Emmanuel

President Emmanuel Macron has been promoting European cooperation since he was elected president in 2017. For the first four years, Angela Merkel was his German partner.

During the four years that Macron and Mekel governed at the same time, they were at the forefront of the EU’s green transition, a European recovery fund after the corona pandemic, and not least a night train connecting the country’s capitals [guess which of these three projects was actually realised …]

But FCAS was the biggest joint project. The planned European fighter planes were to become a new chapter in Europe’s history.

The train connection between Berlin and Paris has been unstable, and it didn’t take long for defence cooperation to derail either.

Macron still presides in the Elysée Palace. In Berlin, the chancellor has been replaced twice.

Merz and Macron

Neither the social democrat Olaf Scholz nor the conservative Friedrich Merz have had cooperation with France at the top of their agenda [huhum, who do the German chancellors run after? Well, the US-Israel axis, of course].

Although there have been many meetings, and although Merz confirmed during his first trip to Paris that ‘the Franco-German friendship is still the most important driving force for a united Europe’ and although there is no enmity, the countries’ defence interests are different [more on that below].

For France, it is crucial that a combat aircraft can carry nuclear weapons and take off and land on an aircraft carrier, like today’s Rafale. While Germany wants a conventionally armed fighter, which does not need to conduct operations from an aircraft carrier [huhum, perhaps one would be advised to ask how the US Army and (vs.) Navy solved that problem with the F-35, eh? (muahahahahah, for if you know, you know)]

When the plans to build joint combat aircraft are shelved, the French blamed a lack of pressure from Merz.

‘The German authorities considered it impossible to put further pressure on the companies in question’, says the statement from the Elysée Palace [remember, we’re talking about state-owned companies like Airbus and major defence contractors, such as Dassault; I’m mentioning this just in case you wish to argue over state vs. corporations being supreme].

What Now?

After rumours swirled for over a year that the collaboration between Airbus and Dassault was not working, the final confirmation came from Berlin and Paris on Monday.

Many Europeans breathe a sigh of relief. Because when FCAS is history, the countries can and must start thinking about other combat aircraft solutions [I suppose the champagne is flowing over at Lockheed Martin].

Admittedly, it is not completely over. Although there will not be a joint aircraft, cooperation on drones and combat networks continues.

At a time when the United States and Donald Trump are talking down NATO cooperation one day and withdrawing American soldiers from Europe the next, the importance of a common European defence is something that will still be hotly discussed.

Both by the French President and the German Chancellor.

Bottom Lines

The question of who [Big Business] wags the dog [Big Gov’t] is essentially meaningless. As we’ve seen with, say, the Covid shitshow, the Green™ nonsense, and Project Ukraine, both Big Business and Big Gov’t have no problems with each other whatsoever.

Plus it’s a timely reminder that they get paid by the same people (taxpayers), which isn’t the same as taking orders from others (here’s looking at you, WEF, Bilderbergers, etc.).

Here’s a bit more about the story™ as rah-ported above (Wikipedia)

The issue of intellectual property and a possible transfer of technology from France to Germany has led to a dispute between Airbus and Dassault. The French side feared losing its economic and technological leadership as the EU's leading aerospace company if German and Spanish companies were to jointly take over two-thirds of the development and production.

About that highlighted sentence, let’s not be too giddy about what the above means for either France, Germany, and the EU, as well as for the US. For this is hot off the website of the EU Commission’s trade statistics:

In 2024, China was the EU's main partner for high-tech imports and the United States for high-tech exports In 2024 more than half of the EU imports of high-tech products from non-EU countries came from China (30%) and the United States (23%) combined, as shown in Figure 3. Among the top 6 partners, between 2014 and 2024, imports from China increased the most in absolute terms, from €79 billion to €141 billion, while Taiwan (13%) had the highest average annual growth rate. [This is figure 3; click-able link ; note the underlying Eurostat source link ]

Yes, ‘armaments’ were but a teeny-tiny sliver, but the major point is this: Chinese high-tech imports into the EU were higher in 2022 than they were in 2024, with esp. the US share increasing thereafter.

Between 2014 and 2024 high-tech imports increased most from China (€63 billion) and the United States (€60 billion) - see Table 1. The main contributing category to the increase of imports from China was electronics-telecommunications €39 billion. The main contributing categories to the increase of imports from the United States were pharmacy (€24 billion) and aerospace (€21 billion). [ Clickable source link ]

As you can see—‘armaments’ is the last column on the right of Table 1—high-tech weapons imports from the US dwarfed those from China, and the near-term will continue like this.

Whatever the merits of such a FCAS project in principle (sic), with a near-total dominance of deployed US systems, there’s no way this will change anytime soon. The piece above is correct about the multitude of combat aircraft in service; what it omits, though, is that buying one such system (e.g., the F-35) means service/supply contracts are locked in for decades.

Replacing ageing and/or developing new systems, however, is a different beast, and this is where the above-related boondoggle comes in:

Germany’s much-vaunted ‘Zeitenwende’, which translates into something ‘major policy shift’ means massive debt-based gov’t spending on military hardware, which is the ultimate boondoggle (perhaps second only to investments in drugs): from the linked ZDF piece, we learned that the past ten or so years meant a price tag of some 3 billion euros. For nothing to show, that is, except bribes, salaries, bonuses, etc.

On the Zeitenwende, please see this:

And this brings me to precedents for what the juste milieux in both France and Germany deems a major success story of past defence cooperation.

I give you (drum roll) the Franco-German Brigade, created in the last days of the Cold War and in existence, however absurdly, since then. The following is taken from the much more extensive Grokipedia entry (as opposed to the bare-bones Wikipedia piece—and note that the English entry there is entitled ‘Franco-German Brigade, as opposed to the German entry whose title is ‘Deutsch/German-Französisch/French Brigade’, which gives away the game):

Equipment Equipment reflects the binational composition, incorporating German systems such as the Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer and MARS II multiple-launch rocket system for artillery support, alongside French assets like the AMX 10 RC wheeled armored vehicle for reconnaissance and fire support.[14] This mix supports interoperability through NATO standards but highlights ongoing challenges in standardizing materiel across French and German inventories, with no full convergence on platforms like main battle tanks or infantry fighting vehicles.[14] The brigade's logistics emphasize maintenance and supply of these diverse systems to ensure operational readiness.[4]

If at this point, you’re scratching your head and ask yourself: do they at least use the same ammunition (to which the answer is, perhaps, yes, due to the 5.56mm NATO standard rounds), but once one moves beyond assault rifles, things look quite … different.

And that’s just the equipment part; last week I listened to a Ph.D. student’s conference paper on that brigade, and he spoke of virtually no relations between French and German soldiers, mainly due to different barrack standards, mess hall standards (guess what, French military chow far exceeds German feed), limited language capabilities (French don’t speak German and vice versa)—which makes me scratch my head and marvel about ‘how does NATO work, in practice?’—and, last but not least, the notion that although these units are on paper in the same outfit, they don’t deploy next to each other. I’ll let Grokipedia tell that part:

I’ll interrupt the flow to ‘splain this wording: the French components were deployed in active combat in the north of Mali while the German components were put effectively on guard duty elsewhere without the prospect of fighting.

These efforts, however, operated as separate national detachments rather than unified binational units, reflecting doctrinal divergences—France's emphasis on kinetic counterterrorism versus Germany's focus on stabilization training—and the brigade's non-deployment as a cohesive force.[37] By 2022, French withdrawals from Mali amid political tensions reduced overall presence, though German training roles persisted until MINUSMA's phased exit in 2023-2024.[36]

See, I told you so. And that’s the part where fully-trained, active-duty regulars are fighting sandal-wearing, pickup truck-driving jihadists in Mali, as opposed to, you know, a real army with combat experience, such as Russia’s.

Oh, in case you’re wondering how that is going, well, here goes (last quote, I promise):

Recent NATO Commitments and Eastern Flank Role In response to heightened tensions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, France and Germany announced in May 2024 their intent to integrate the Franco-German Brigade into NATO‘s defense planning for the Alliance’s Eastern Flank, aiming to bolster deterrence against potential Russian aggression.[40] [re-read if necessary: ‘announced the intent to integrate…into planning’—they will be something approximating possible combat readiness, likely along the lines of the Mali operation, by 2072]. This commitment [sic; also: lol] was formalized through a decision to affiliate the brigade with NATO‘s Multinational Corps Northeast (MNC NE), headquartered in Szczecin, Poland, which oversees rapid response operations across the Baltic states, Poland, and Romania.[5] The affiliation was implemented in spring 2025, enabling the brigade’s inclusion in NATO force models for high-intensity collective defense scenarios.[5 [they did all this, and all that came out of it is (drum roll) the brigade is now ‘included … in defence scenarios’]

Two last items on my list right now:

Penultimately, I suppose that now with Sweden having joined NATO, American defence contractors, such as Lockheed Martin, might have to compete not only with Dassault and/or British Aerospace (but remember that esp. the BAE competition is fake™ as BAE is part of the F-35 consortium) but also with Saab, which manufactures the Gripen fighter jet. I suspect that Saab might be a suitable replacement for Airbus, for I doubt the Swedes make as much a fuss about this or that compared to the French.

Finally, in terms of the bigger picture view, if you needed any more evidence that this entire military readiness stuff is mostly fake, there you go: read up on the Franco-German Brigade and you’ll find out how worthless this all is, that is, except for its political purpose. That’s virtually all that is to this nonsense—it’s political cosplay masquerading as geopoliticking. This isn’t to say there are no threats, but the notion that there’s something like agency with morons like Merz, Macron, or the like is hilarious.

But as long as you believe this BS, they’ll get away with this.