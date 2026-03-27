We kinda follow-up on one of my earliest postings here:

The chicken, having come home to roost, are now headlessly outlawing the future use of natural gas because…well, ‘climate neutrality’ being the overarching raison d’état (terms and conditions apply: military and other support for Middle Eastern quagmires are, of course, excluded), hence everything else will be subordinated.

Such clauses are now so widely dispersed across state-level, national, and EU-level frameworks, legislative and regulatory, it’s virtually impossible to rescind one of them without multiple other such frameworks that permit continuation of whatever hare-brained climate neutrality scheme may or may not be achieved; see the below content for a particularly disgusting example:

And now for the main course. Enjoy, esp. if you live in Germany.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Reiche Plan to be Adopted: Consumers Will No Longer Have a Right to Gas

The new Heating Act [orig. Heizungsgesetz] is still stalled and will not go before the cabinet until after Easter. However, another law is on the agenda today, sending a different message.

By Amy Walker, T-Online.de, 25 March 2026 [source; archived]

According to information obtained by t-online, the German government will adopt an amendment to the Energy Industry Act [Energiewirtschaftsgesetz, or EnWG] in the cabinet on Wednesday [25 March 2026; this was on the agenda, there was no debate, and there are yet further particulars to be published, according to their official website]. This amendment is intended to give gas network operators the option of shutting down their networks if they no longer wish to offer natural gas in the future [in case you were wondering how far the German gov’t had already departed reality]. In November, Economics Minister Katherina Reiche (CDU) presented a draft bill, which was then circulated for consultation with industry associations. Now the plan is to be finalised [it apparently was, on 25 March 2026].

The law is intended to allow municipal utilities and local government companies to shut down gas networks and cut off consumers from gas—even against their will. This is currently not permitted: in principle, every energy supplier must connect any customer who wants to receive gas to the network. The EnWG amendment will fundamentally change this. There will be long information and transition periods; no consumer will have their gas supply cut off overnight [imagine this: the gov’t will now mandate what you can do or don’t in your own home].

Gas Heating Systems Only Permitted With Green [ sic ] Gas

The law comes a month after the German government presented its key points for the new ‘Heating Act’ [orig. Heizungsgesetz]. It is to be renamed the ‘Building Modernisation Act’ [Gebäudemodernisierungsgesetz, or GMG, possible to gaslight citizens] and will likely be passed by the cabinet after Easter, probably on 15 April. Unlike before, homeowners will be given the option of installing a new oil or gas heating system—but only on the condition that they conclude a contract from 2029 onwards that guarantees the blending of green gases or green heating oils [which comes with the teeny-tiny extra price tag upwards of 20,000 euros].

For some, it may therefore be confusing that the amendment to the Energy Industry Act is coming now. Don’t these two projects send completely contradictory signals? [I’m going out on a limb here noting that they don’t, that is, if looked at from the perspective of the gov’t and their minders/handlers: all is done to bleed the citizenry dry and prepare the ground for the next phase where, in the WEF’s memorable wording, ‘you’ll own nothing’ (plus they don’t care if you’re unhappy)].

Only at first glance. The law on decommissioning the gas networks is, firstly, an EU project; the German government is therefore obligated to implement the law into German law [in case you wondered if the EU is a good thing…]. It was negotiated and agreed upon in Brussels in 2024; implementation must be completed by summer 2026, otherwise there will be trouble in Brussels [this is what is called ‘transposition’ in Brussels-speak, by which is meant the ex-post rubber-stamping of national legislation (sic) after Brussels decided (typically by executive fiat)].

Furthermore, it is not fundamentally at odds with the German government’s energy policy. Minister of Economic Affairs Reiche is a staunch advocate of the free market and rejects state intervention in the market. Both the Gas Modernisation Act and the Energy Industry Act grant owners and energy companies considerable freedom.

Municipal utilities can utilise the gas network by using climate-friendly gases—the injection of biomethane and green hydrogen is also to be simplified by the amendment to the Energy Industry Act. For example, a new biomethane plant that feeds climate-friendly gas into the network cannot simply be disconnected again [see what the staunch free marketeer™ Reiche is doing? Picking winners]. Alternatively, the municipal utilities can decide against it and are then not obligated to maintain a network that is unprofitable for them. Ultimately, it is the market that decides [on a playing field tilted by the gov’t; the linked content in this paragraph gives away that game™:

To completely replace the existing gas infrastructure with green gas, significantly more biogas plants (and biomethane plants) would be needed [but that’s expensive] than currently. For many biogas plant operators, it is currently more profitable to use the gas for electricity generation than for heat supply. If they want to provide biogas for heat supply, biomethane must first be produced. This requires a new plant, and therefore a new investment. This is often not (yet) worthwhile. Currently, biogas is therefore considered more of a solution for electricity supply [because prices have risen that much] than for heat supply. From today’s perspective, it is thus more likely that biogas will be used for heat pumps than for gas heating [hence the need™ to reform™ these laws].

And if you thought, this was stoopid, here’s one more nugget of wisdom:

Green gases are currently a limited resource—and from today’s perspective, it’s difficult to predict whether this will change in the coming decades. Therefore, it’s also difficult to foresee at what price green gases will be available.

But to be prepared for these eventualities, the German gov’t is betting the country’s future on this castle in the sky].

Long Deadlines [sunset clauses] Planned [ sic ] for Consumers

Energy companies must still adhere to deadlines and information obligations in order to decommission a gas network. For example, consumers must be informed about a planned decommissioning several times and many years in advance so that they can make the necessary adjustments.

The draft bill presented by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy in November stipulated the following deadlines:

The information must first be provided to consumers in writing ten years ahead of the planned closing date;

a second time five years before the scheduled date;

and then again two years, six months, and two weeks before the planned date.

Utilities must explain why a consumer is being disconnected from the gas network and what alternative heating options are available [this will create new industries in consulting, with the emphasis resting on the ‘con’ part]. They must also explain what financial support and subsidies are available for converting the heating system [because the ‘staunch free marketeer’ Reiche isn’t a closeted advocate of a planned economy, you know].

The final draft includes minor changes to the deadlines. For example, the ten-year period can be reduced to five years if the customer can be offered a connection to a district heating or local heating network instead.

Consumer advocates had welcomed the long deadlines, but environmental organisations and municipal utilities criticised the ten-year period, arguing that it might be too long in some cases [of course, because if I’m retired, I might just skip whatever; also, if I’m renting, I could care less, but that also means that these upfront investments would concern the landlord (who will pass them on regardless), but, hey, Green™ is the new totalitarianism, hence it’s o.k. to further distort whatever is left of Mr. Market]. The Ministry of Economic Affairs is therefore making some concessions to the energy companies [their words, not mine].

According to the amendment to the Energy Industry Act, the physical infrastructure does not have to be dismantled; only decommissioning is required [that’s called a lucid moment, I suppose]. This is particularly important for energy suppliers, as many were previously uncertain whether they had to dismantle their networks when a customer wanted to disconnect their gas connection, or whether decommissioning was sufficient. The new law thus provides legal certainty. The costs for disconnecting from the gas network, however, are borne by the energy supplier, as a court recently ruled. This is also taken into account in the amendment to the Energy Industry Act.

Criticism: Utilities and Consumers Pay for Three Networks

Not everyone is satisfied [doh] with Katherina Reiche’s ‘pure market economy’ approach [lol, even legacy media uses scare quotes]. Municipal utilities and energy suppliers fear inefficient structures in the future, which could cost a lot of money. While gas heating systems will continue to be permitted under the Energy Modernisation Act [to be renamed the ‘Building Modernisation Act’], the electricity grids must also be upgraded, as more and more people want to install heat pumps. District heating networks are also intended to supply climate-friendly heat, especially in larger cities. Suppliers are thus paying for three infrastructures, all of which deliver the same thing: energy for heating [which means customers’ utility bills have but one direction to go: upwards]. Reiche consistently emphasises the importance of cost efficiency in the energy transition [I’d understand an argument pointing at redundancy providing emergency stability or the like, but the way this is set-up here suggests: more grift, higher utility bills, and consequently declining standards of living are the aim].

This is not only expensive for energy companies, but also for consumers. The Stiftung KlimaWirtschaft [translates roughly into ‘Climate Economy Foundation’; Wikipedia notes the following about this foundation: ‘This is a CEO initiative. The executives of the supporting companies are directly involved in the foundation’s activities and personally identify with its goals.’] also warned of this on Wednesday in a position paper on the ‘Building Modernisation Act’, which t-online has obtained in advance [it’s not yet on their website]. The foundation calls for a clear strategy for both consumers and energy suppliers:

With the anticipated surge in heat pump use and the expansion of local and district heating networks, the utilisation of gas networks will decrease, and network charges per remaining user will increase [that linked content proposes a tenfold (!) increase in costs: ‘The steep increase in charges is due to the anticipated decline in gas demand. Over the next ten to fifteen years, natural gas will become noticeably more expensive, particularly due to the CO2 price; therefore, other heating systems such as heat pumps are more worthwhile.’]

The decommissioning of gas networks must therefore be strategically managed—in such a way that, above all, tenant households are not forced to pay for outdated, expensive infrastructure [which is only ‘outdated’ and ‘expensive’ because the gov’t declared it to be thus; note that the gov’t is also the go-to ‘strategic manager’ here, a classic example of the Hegelian dialectic: create a problem (decarbonisation™ now), offer a solution™ (these laws etc. discussed here), and position oneself to act (that’s the strategic management aspect)].

Like several social welfare organisations, the Climate Economy Foundation also demands that the installation of a new fossil fuel heating system can no longer be passed on to tenants via modernisation levies [Modernisierungsumlage, i.e., in a country of renters, landlords would carry out ‘modernisations’ and then adjust rent upwards while claiming tax deductions for these upgrades]. This would create incentives to switch to climate-friendly heating systems instead [I suspect that no sane landlord would ever consider lifting a finger in terms of upkeep—other than new heating systems whose costs will be passed on to the renter].

The Future of Gas Networks: Will Green Gases Be Enough?

As with the German Gas Network Act (GMG), one question looms large over the future of the gas network decommissioning: will there be enough green gas to operate an economically viable network in the future? [nope, but that’s apparently the point]:

The bioenergy industry says: yes and no. Biomethane producers have been complaining for years about the regulatory hurdles that hinder trade, especially across borders [which appears to be irrelevant if the objective would be domestic use, eh?]. There are also problems with the certification of green gases, which would slow down the ramp-up. Here, too, cross-border trade is too bureaucratic, industry representatives complain [that’s only relevant if one plans to (ab)use the domestic regulatory régime to sell that stuff abroad]. If these obstacles were removed, significantly more biomethane could be fed into the gas network, the industry argues [it’s always a question of its price, though, and I simply don’t see how that would (could) work for ordinary people]. It would even be enough to heat a certain number of households. However, exactly how many households could be supplied remains unclear [well, population decline should help you out here, eh? Too bad gov’ts have been importin’ Third Worlders as if there’s no tomorrow].

Other experts are not quite so optimistic. Social and environmental organisations are particularly critical of the costs that consumers would have to bear for burning biomethane. A recent calculation by the Fraunhofer Institute concludes that a gas heating system using biomethane is likely to be more than €20,000 more expensive to operate than a heat pump [I’m old enough to remember, from a few lines before, that a heat pump is some 20K euros more expensive than natural gas; biomethane, the synthetic green™ version of natural gas, is 20K euros more expensive than a heat pump: make it make sense, would ya?]

The Climate Economy Foundation therefore calls for a clear prioritisation of the use of green gases in its position paper:

They are indispensable for key industrial transformation processes, such as the material use in the steel, chemical, and basic materials industries.

A competitive situation with private households should therefore be avoided: ‘Both fossil and green fuels will have to be imported to a large extent in the future’, the foundation adds. Given the geopolitical risks, these dependencies should be reduced as much as possible.

Bottom Lines

Do you understand now what is going on?

The gov’t, consisting of mostly imbecile career politicos™ (who you don’t have to pay extra, much like academic experts™ or journos™, a few crumbs, such as a ‘complimentary’ upgrade on a short-haul flight, getting invited to a TV talk show, or a friendly interview) who believe stupid things, hence when you approach them with equally or more stupid ideas™ of yours, they’ll be happy to help you along.

This got started in Europe about 81 years ago, and this is why we’re here today. Yes, some places, notably France under Charles de Gaulle, were a bit better than others, relatively speaking, but after decades of selection biases disfavouring consequences while pleasing some outside master* was always rewarded, this is hardly surprising.

Speaking of ‘outside masters’, however briefly, there’s not one (e.g., ze Joos or the Jesuits/Vatican) or the other (the City of London, Wall Street) sinister group in charge; it’s a f****** oligarchy where factions shift, collaborate, and fight each other for control on a situational basis; hey, it’s all business, eh, no harm done (for a visualisation, watch the mob meetings in any of the ‘Godfather’ movies, but in reality I think this all plays out a bit more like ‘The Sopranos’).

Gov’ts are downstream of the financial control grid = institutional investors and the too big to fail financial institutions that are the so-called ‘primary dealers’ of the collective West’s central banking cartels:

In-between these banking cartels and gov’ts you can find all kinds of shit-sandwiched retards, such as international organisations (the UN comes to mind, but the OECD or ASEAN aren’t better), regional associations (the EU, most notably), and, of course, we shouldn’t forget the Bank of Int’l Settlement in Basel, which is perhaps best-represented by the second place in the Jabba the Hut lookalike contest, Agustin Carstens, who back in 2019 said this:

It’s soon tax declaration season (how I deplore it), which should be a powerful reminder to any self-respecting citizen that he or she is, in fact, in charge.

Keep it in mind, for the situation may soon arise to tell these assholes clearly.