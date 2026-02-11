The other day, I told you about green™ lockdowns in Bergen, Norway, due to air quality issues, which concerned local and regional media quite a bit:

Today, we’ll dig a wee bit deeper to uncover whence these rather sudden changes came from: partially, we know that Bergen’s topography is to blame (it city is hemmed in by seven mountains), which creates a peculiar situation where, under certain conditions (little precipitation, no wind) air doesn’t really move.

That much is known, it has been known for decades, and that part is also accurately reported (believe it or not): meteorologists call these weather effects an inversion, they are perfectly normal (in terms of how the atmosphere works), and Bergen isn’t the only city to have ever been affected thus.

News media will also cite that ‘no mandates’ have been implemented, which is technically correct, but the way this is formulated—a ‘recommendation’ that ‘everyone is expected to follow’—is sketchy.

Be that as it may, one of the things that bothered me was whence would these air quality issues arise given that about 50% of Bergen’s automobile fleet are EVs? I know, it’s a trick question, because EVs are on average heavier than regular cars, and they have higher torque, hence I’m not surprised at-all that particulate matter, or PM, emissions are problematic under these conditions. But hear me out.

All non-English content comes in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Pt. 1: Following Air Quality Updates

The first thing I did was to check out the ‘follow municipal health advice’ link provided in the original press release dated 5/6 Feb. 2026 (which is also translated in the top-linked article).

Doing so led me to another municipal website that told me:

Polluted air can affect our health. How polluted the air is is described in pollution classes. Health advice is linked to the different pollution classes. Many people suffer from health problems due to poor air quality. Air pollution Particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and ozone are the components of air pollution that contribute most to illness and death. Car traffic and wood burning are important sources of particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide, while ozone is largely transported long distances from the continent [these pesky others who bring ozone hence get me all fired up (pun intended)]. Local ozone emissions contribute little [oh, perhaps not that much]. Several of these components trigger the same health effects and probably act together [so, do these or don’t they? What is it?] [caption] the image shows the colour-coded severity of air pollution: green = good air quality; yellow = moderate air quality; red = poor air quality; purple = very poor air quality] Health Advice There are national health advice related to the different pollution classes that are aimed at the general population and at vulnerable groups: the elderly, pregnant women, children, people with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and diabetics. The national advice describes the health effects of the different pollution classes, and gives recommendations on how you should act in the different pollution classes. See health advice on the website of the Norwegian Environmen Agency [which also has more text next to the above air quality categories] Physical Activity in Polluted Air Outdoor activity is recommended for most people, with the exception of groups that are vulnerable to air pollution. If you are extra vulnerable to air pollution (the elderly, pregnant women, children, people with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and diabetics), you may experience discomfort or worsening of symptoms if the air is polluted. You must then balance outdoor activity against the need to avoid exposure that causes discomfort. See health advice on the website of the Norwegian Environmen Agency [funny that, it’s literally the same website as in the preceding paragraph (I’ve checked this twice)]. At purple levels (very high air pollution), everyone is recommended to limit activity and time spent in the most polluted areas. Three Ways to Monitor Air Quality Check how the air quality is now In Bergen Municipality, we measure local air quality in five locations. Here you can see how the air quality is in real time. Here you can see the measurement results (via NILU, the Norwegian Institute for Air Research)

Get alerts about poor air quality NILU has a free app that alerts about poor and very poor air quality based on the last hour of data from the measuring stations. Download the app [as much as I’m tempted, I’ll pass—this is to drive you nuts, esp. if you don’t disable notifications; plus there’s the entire Covid tracking app shitshow to behold (‘you just passed a person who was in contact with someone who tested positive four days ago’)]

Check the forecasted air quality The Norwegian Environment Agency warns of air quality problems two days in advance. The forecast can be found here: Bergen—forecasted air quality (miljodirektoratet.no) [lol, this is merely the frontpage of Bergen municipality with literally identical information right now]

I’ll stop this segment here—for two reasons that become self-evident in a moment or two:

the above-linked public, real-time data from the five measuring stations in Bergen doesn’t show extra-dangerous levels (it’s been all green virtually all over the weekend), with particulate matter PM2.5 occasionally breaching the threshold between green and yellow levels

EDIT: I penned this on the morning of Monday, 9 Feb. 2026, and lo and behold, when I checked back in the late afternoon, the website had been updated and it now has a different ‘vibe’. Be that as it may, here’s a funny thing—it’s now Tuesday, 10 Feb 2026, around 6 a.m. local time—and this is what the forecast is showing right now:

And this is how the competent city councillor has spoken about today’s particulate matter forecast on the very same 9 Feb. 2026:

Weather changes are likely to contribute to poor air quality again. ‘A demanding situation from Tuesday onwards.’ Urban Development Councilor Eivind Nævdal-Bolstad (H) has introduced status meetings every morning: ‘We are monitoring the situation closely.’

So am I, you morons.

And now for the second point:

historical (sic) data from Danmarks plass from last winter (2024/25)—no such data after 19 Aug. 2025 is yet available, the website informs the casual reader—shows massive NOx spikes (that’s the turquoise spikes) throughout the winter, with red being NO and dark green relating NO2 levels):

So, what ‘stuff’ that’s floating around is the sooper-dooper dangerous one that makes Bergen Municipality to issue a recommendation™ to perform home office this week?

And, relatedly, where these danger levels always the same?

Curiously, that latter question is the key to understanding what’s going on; join me as we go down that rabbit burrow now…

Pt. 2: Public Health Officialdom Changed the Air Quality Danger Levels in (drum roll) 2023

As with the Covid shitshow and other issues, these air quality levels have the fingerprints of public health officialdom all over them.

Consider, if you would, my Exhibit A here—that is, the Institute of Public Health’s press release from ancient history 17 Nov. 2023 ‘splaining this shift as follows (source; archived):

In 2023, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and the Norwegian Environment Agency revised the air quality criteria for exposure to ozone, carbon monoxide (CO) and sulfur dioxide (SO2), particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), and nitrogen dioxide (NO2). We have not previously had criteria for long-term exposure (seasonal) to ozone and daily averages for CO and NO2. The criteria for very short-term exposure to NO2 (1 hour and 15 minutes), ozone (1 hour) and CO (8 hours, 1 hour and 15 minutes) have not been revised and are still valid. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health and the Norwegian Environment Agency have set the following air quality criteria [note that uendret = no change; for the previous limits see the 2013 report on Air Quality (Norwegian only), full listing via Table A, p. 6]

Now, isn’t that interesting?

There’s a second table that details the exposure to the following ‘stuff’ that remained unchanged (note that time = hour):

This merely takes care of the dark green NO2 exposure in the above-shown historical data from 2024/25.

Basically, what the Institute of Public Health changed are the following two main categories:

PM2.5 (particulate matter) exposure, which was reduced by 1/3

NO2 (nitrogen dioxide): it now features a max. daily limit whereas the previous annual limit was reduced by 2/3

Given my handful of days worth of attention to Bergen’s five air quality measurement stations since late last week, I propose the following crux of the matter: if these two limits had not been reduced by a third and two thirds, respectively, no air quality alarm would have been triggered.

And this, of course, doesn’t mean I’m in favour of bad air or otherwise unnecessary exposure to potentially harmful shit floating around.

But.

All these things do beg two main questions: why these changes now?

I do get the ten-year update, but the main issue here is—we know that EV adoption has increased since 2013, so, it’s quite something to see public officials admitting that this doesn’t matter when it comes to air quality/pollution (but it’s hardly surprising as the Norwegian gov’t has admitted that they don’t have any cost/benefit analysis, let alone any data for such an undertaking, as regards this issue:

And this is perhaps the more pertinent issue: whence may the Institute of Public Health (IPH) have gotten the input to change these criteria, the interested reader may infer?

Well, this latter aspect is where things get quite…interesting (in the Chinese proverbial sense of that term):

The revision of the air quality criteria is a consequence of the World Health Organization (WHO) revising the recommendations for the classic air pollution components (particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, sulfur dioxide and carbon monoxide) in 2021. WHO conducted a systematic review of all literature and assessed the quality of the studies. Only studies of sufficiently good quality are included in the summary. Many of the WHO recommendations are lower and far more stringent than the previous air quality criteria. The IPH has reviewed the basis on which the WHO based its recommendations, and has also assessed new studies from Nordic countries that have been published after the WHO review of the knowledge. The new air quality criteria are mainly in line with the WHO recommendations, except for the daily value for PM10, which is continued at the previous level, and is thus stricter than the new WHO recommendation. The purpose of the air quality criteria is to prevent health damage from air pollution. The criteria are based on knowledge of health effects, and are set so low that the vast majority of people can be exposed to these levels without experiencing adverse effects.

Oh, look: the WHO made a bunch of suggestions to change these limits.

I guess this is where we’ll go next…

Pt. 3: WHO’s ‘Updated Global Database of Air Quality Standards’

This was unveiled in late February 2025:

The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH), has unveiled the updated 2025 Air Quality Standards database. This resource compiles national air quality standards for major pollutants and other airborne toxics from countries worldwide. This latest update provides an overview of global efforts towards achieving the WHO global air quality guidelines, with 17% more countries now implementing standards for pollutants that pose a risk to human health. “The updated WHO Air Quality Standards database is a crucial tool highlighting global progress in setting air quality regulations to protect public health,” says Dr Maria Neira, Director, Environment, Climate Change and Health at the World Health Organization. “It provides essential data for evidence based policymaking, helping to reduce air pollutions impacts on communities worldwide”… The WHO guidelines were published in 2021 to reflect new evidence of the health effects of air pollution. The guidelines recommend lower air quality levels to protect populations, underscoring the need for countries to implement stricter standards and policies to mitigate air pollution and its associated health risks… Air pollution has been recognized as a major risk for noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), impacting not only the respiratory and cardiovascular systems, but many more other organs and systems… Time to commit for clean air and health Adopting stricter air quality standards embedded in legislation is the first step – a required best buy – countries can do to commit to combat NCDs and other health outcomes. The upcoming 2nd WHO Conference on Air Pollution and Health will provide an opportunity for countries to commit to tackling air pollution, supported by the health community call for clean air action.

As to the Science™ weighing in on these changes, well, let’s turn to Yaguang Wei and Joel Schwartz, ‘The updated WHO air quality guidelines are a big step forward but not a complete solution’, who offered their opinion about these changes back in 2024 in the BMJ:

Numerous studies have identified fine particulate matter (PM) 2.5 , a critical component of air pollution, as a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.1 In a notable update in 2021—the first since 2005—the World Health Organization tightened its air quality guidelines for PM 2.5 .23 The updated guidelines recommend an annual average level not exceeding 5 µg/m3, substantially lower than the previous limit of 10 µg/m3. It is much lower than the new standard of 9 µg/m3 for the United States and is also well under the 20 µg/m3 threshold set by the United Kingdom and Europe. A recent proposal by Europe suggests only a modest tightening of their standard. This update is a big step forward, but further progress must be made to reduce air pollution and protect health. Our research, recently published in The BMJ (doi:10.1136/bmj-2023-076939),4 focusing on the effects of chronic exposure to PM 2.5 on risk of hospital admission for seven major cardiovascular diseases among people aged 65 years or over in the US, shows the benefits to health of meeting air quality guidelines [shall we use the 65+ population of the US as the baseline here? Seems wild]. The annual PM 2.5 level in the US averaged 9.7 µg/m3 during the study period. If this were reduced to below 5 µg/m3, we estimate a 23% decrease in overall cardiovascular hospital admissions. This benefit is most substantial for heart failure, where a reduction of 38% is possible. For people living in the most polluted regions with annual PM 2.5 levels above 14 µg/m3, reducing these levels to below 5 µg/m3 could lead to a 45% decrease in overall cardiovascular hospital admissions. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide and contributes substantially to healthcare costs.5 Our study shows a clear opportunity for governments to reduce the health burden of pollution through bold actions to improve air quality [I repeat, I would love to have clean air—but at what price? Massive toll increases? More gov’t intervention?]. Although the updated WHO air quality guidelines are stringent and challenging to meet, some industrialised countries such as Finland already meet them, and the potential benefits they offer are substantial and worthwhile. But, as of 2022, only six countries—Australia, Estonia, Finland, Grenada, Iceland, and New Zealand—met the air quality guidelines. Even for these countries, additional benefits can be gained from continued efforts to control air pollution. It is important to recognise that the 2021 update of the air quality guidelines is not a complete solution. Existing evidence has not shown a PM 2.5 level below which the negative effects do not occur, suggesting no safe threshold for PM 2.5 exposure.6 Therefore, adherence to the air quality guidelines does not guarantee a harm-free environment [now that’s quite an ambition, eh? Also: live typically ends with death]. The health risks of PM 2.5 are immediate following exposure and continue for an extended period. Our study shows that the cardiovascular risks of PM 2.5 remain substantial for at least three years, with little reduction in their magnitude throughout this time. From a policy standpoint, the benefits of reducing air pollution levels would be seen quickly and would continue to accumulate for years.

Bottom Lines

So, there you have it.

The full picture is that less air pollution is better than more air pollution.

Why don’t we change the weather in winter, by the way, in select locations where inversion is a thing?

Oh, wait, that sounds stupid and dangerous at the same time.

Here’s a better idea, courtesy of politicos™ and experts™:

let’s fearmonger the bejesus out of the residents (that is, those who care)

tell everybody to stay indoors and work™ from home, informing them that it’s not a mandated lockdown but a recommendation™ that everybody is expected to follow (hence no bad press as ‘there are no official curfews’)

forget™ to tell everybody that the bad air quality is mainly a data artefact deriving from a cold spell (which is, believe it or not, allegedly a thing in January and February in northern latitudes, I have heard) plus a recent change in the definition criteria inspired™ by the WHO

and tell everybody that, if these criteria persist a bit long, massive fee hikes—on 9 Feb. 2026, state broadcaster NRK picked up on the regional reporting™ discussed yesterday and noted a ‘quintupling’ of tolls as one measure (as if higher taxes and/or fees would change the weather), with additional measures™ soon to follow, incl. public shaming of those who show up for work

You know, call me a cynic, but I’ve seen this shit before. Virtually the same gaslighting has been done in regards to ‘heat waves’, as my enquiry into the shenanigans of the Norwegian Meteorological Institute—which took place around the same time, by the way—shows:

Back in ancient history until 2021, ‘a heatwave is defined as three consecutive days with a maximum temperature averaging 28 degrees or higher’, which was replaced in 2022 with the following definition™:

A heatwave is defined as five or more consecutive days with a maximum temperature of 27 degrees or higher.

That is, according to the very same gov’t institution telling everybody what a heat wave is. Read the rest here (with many details):

So, as you ponder whether or not to perform adherence to such recommendations™ (I couldn’t care less, to be honest), just consider the fact that kindergartens and schools have not been placed under comparable measures.

Like with the Covid shitshow, children are used as human shields.

Abolish the WHO, and throw public health officialdom into the same bottomless pit.