Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
11h

Just waiting for the electromagnetic smog indexes from all the new improved appliances like induction ranges, air heat pumps, 5G 6G EV, Smart meters..etc. etc. I'm sure we will see those programmatic environmental impact statements any day now. New Mexico, always wanting to be in the forefront just approved net zero by 2050. Since Albuquerque is one of those UN Global citiez projects, I asked the mayors office last year on the city government side of energy reduction progress. Still waiting for the data..

Reply
Share
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
5h

Sounds like the same moronic artefact that made local headlines in Mora, Sweden, last year. Someone had conducted air uliuty measurements during 2021-2023, along the town's main thoroughfare (it's almost a one-street town anyway) and found that there was severe pollution from car exhausts.

What they forgot or left out was two things:

One, that during this entire period, the road system through Mora was rebuilt completely and so traffic crawled at walking pace or slower for two years

Two, that due to cut-backs in rail-road maintenance and other external factors, several orders of magnitudes more heavy trucks and logging trucks pass through down 24/7

Ooops.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 epimetheus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture