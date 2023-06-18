Die Fackel 2.0

Martin Bassani
Jun 18, 2023
Martin Bassani
Jun 18, 2023

If we could only organize and target our puking!

Rikard
Rikard
Jun 18, 2023

They should put out a list of all "Entartete buchen", so we know what to avoid reading, if you know what I mean.

Not throwing rocks, Sweden is much the same and can be considered a leader in the field of spying on your population using semi-legal groups and individuals - there is a huge informal network of "Batik-Hexen" trawling the net (swedish sites only, as they are menopausal age and their english is... not very good) for anything they deem hateful. Such as posting references to the state's own investigations if the result is "racist" et c.

There's something inside some people that gives them almost sexual pleasure being spies, sneaks and snoops.

