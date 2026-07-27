Time to follow-up on another canary in the coal mine, crime stats in rapidly de-industrialising, formerly quite wealthy and peaceful places. So, since we talked about crime and (mass) immigration in Norway earlier this year, it’s now my home country’s turn, Austria. As regards the former, here’s the gist:

Young male immigrants have an overall rate of just over 550 charges per 1,000 inhabitants. This constitutes an overrepresentation of almost double the rate for the rest of the population, where there were just over 280 charges per 1,000 men aged 15–24. The corresponding rate for Norwegian-born people with immigrant parents (about 630 per 1,000) is more than twice as high compared to the rest of the population.

Read the rest here:

Today it’s Austria’s turn; this posting has two parts—the first part is a sensationalist bit of tabloid rah-portin™ and the second is the underlying data (which the former mentions ever so indirectly it boggles the mind as to why as said data is easily found on the website of the Austrian Parliament for it’s the formal reply by the Minister of the Interior to an enquiry …).

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine, as are the bottom lines.

Shocking Police Figures Revealed: 471 Rapes by Foreigners

165,000 foreign suspects, 1.3 rapes per day, an increase in criminal asylum seekers—all this comes to light following an enquiry.

Via Heute.at, 22 July 2026 [source; archived]

These are shocking figures that an enquiry by the FPÖ (Freedom Party of Austria) to Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP, Austrian People’s Party [don’t be fooled, the ‘People’s Party’, or Volkspartei in German, are Austria’s mainstream conservatives [in-name-only]) has now revealed. They wanted to obtain details about crimes committed by non-Austrians.

Theft ‘Most Popular’ Offence Among Foreigners

Karner’s response, which is available to Heute [lol, as I mentioned, it’s a formal enquiry by one MP, which the responsible cabinet-level minister is obliged by law to answer, hence it’s easy to find it on the Parliament’s website] is quite revealing. According to the response, exactly 164,573 foreign suspects were registered by police last year, most of them for theft (23,870) and assault (17,902). There were exactly 6,700 suspects from abroad in cases of drug-related offences [note the gaslighting: the numbers are quite correct, but w/o anything they relate to, say, overall incidents or the like, it’s impossible to do anything but note one’s amazement (ah!, oh!, what a bummer)].

Crime Committed by Asylum Seekers On the Rise

This represents an increase of 7,515 compared to 2024 [what the tabloid also doesn’t tell you is this: this is an increase by almost 4.8% yoy]. Worryingly, the number of asylum seekers suspected of committing crimes also rose by 471 to 11,896.

21 Murders Committed by Non-Austrians

In 2025, police recorded a total of 21 murders committed by foreign nationals. This is three more than in 2024. One of these murders was committed by an asylum seeker.

More Than One Rape Per Day

Particularly alarming: there were 471 rapes committed by foreigners. In 58 cases, asylum seekers were the perpetrators (an increase of four per cent compared to 2024). Of the 1,468 cases of serious bodily harm committed by foreigners, exactly one in ten (146) involved asylum seekers.

In addition, there were 112 cases of serious sexual assault of minors by non-Austrians. In 19 cases, asylum seekers were the perpetrators.

More Cases of Terrorist Association

Equally alarming: the number of foreigners targeted by authorities for membership in a terrorist organisation rose from 83 in 2024 to 117. That’s a staggering increase of 41 per cent [all of that isn’t good, but here’s the true bombshell, predictably buried towards the lower half of the piece].

Almost Half of Offenders are Foreigners

A look at the nationalities revealed by Karner is also interesting. According to these figures, there were a total of 345,066 suspects [registered by police as persons of interest]. The discrepancy with the number of offences is explained by the fact that a suspect can certainly have committed multiple crimes. 180,493 of these suspects were Austrian, while the aforementioned 164,573 were foreign nationals

Romanians and Syrians at the Top

The largest group of foreign offenders came from Romania, with 18,690. They were followed by Syrians (14,863), and suspects from Germany (14,771) [my suspicion is that many of these baddies from Germany are about as German-German as the ‘gangs from Sweden’ that endanger Norwegian society]. Following behind were Serbs, Hungarians, Turks, and Slovaks.

More than 6,300 Afghans as Suspects

6,380 suspects came from Afghanistan, 5,126 from Ukraine, 4,491 from Russia (mainly Chechens), and 1,998 from Iraq.

Curiously, exactly one suspect was registered from a total of 16 countries, including Bermuda, Grenada, the Comoros, and North Korea, but also from Monaco.

Official Crime Statistics for Austria (2025)

First up, here’s how you can find these files yourself: the enquiry by FPÖ MP Christian Hafenecker has the official no. (Geschäftszahl) 2026-0.460.468 dated 21 July 2026; these come in three parts:

Dedicated website at the homepage of the Austrian Parliament

Formal response by Minister of the Interior, Gerald Karner (note, though, that all he writes is ‘see the appendix’)

Appendix to the formal reply, which is an extract from the police records (but note that these are but lists w/o much information; all relevant titles in the criminal code are given and how many instances each, but that’s kinda it)

At this point, we must appropriately contextualise these numbers as per official gov’t data.

The most pertinent question is, of course: how many foreigners are there in Austria and how may one put these numbers into context?

For that answer, we turn to Statistik Austria’s Press release no. 13 609-102/25. Entitled, ‘Population growth in Austria in 2024 lower than in previous year Balance of births and deaths negative, positive net-migration’, Table 1 on p. 3 holds the following answer (red emphasis mine):

Though varying widely in terms of their spatial distribution, out of a total population of 1,855,419, or 20.2% (as of 1 Jan. 2025), ‘foreign nationals’—that is, this definition alone excludes naturalised individuals—police registered the following distribution

Total no. of registered suspects: 345,066

No. of ‘foreign nationals’ among these: 164,573, or 47,7%

You read this correctly, and put totally bluntly (and without regard to spatial distribution) 20.2% of the resident population are responsible for almost half the crime registered by police.

In other words, the crime situation is worse than in Norway (where there is ‘an overrepresentation [of foreigners] of almost double the rate for the rest of the population’); if adjusted for sex, regional distribution (the Burgenland, for instance, has a share of foreigners living in the state that’s less than a third compared to Vienna), and other variables (age, country-of-origin, or recently-naturalised status), these data would be even worse.

The data isn’t broken down into incidence per 1,000 residents (as the Norwegians do it), but the rate differentials are staggering as it is:

There were 7,341,794 Austrian citizens of whom 180,493 were registered by police, i.e., there’s about one offender in 40-41 citizens

There were 1,855,419 ‘foreign nationals’ of whom 164573 were registered as offenders by police, i.e., there’s one offender in 11-12 individuals

In other words: ‘foreign nationals’—itself a whacky category due to mass naturalisation and the corresponding dilution of these numbers—are offenders to the tune of almost 4X relative to the rest of Austrian society.

Bottom Lines

It looks quite bad, doesn’t it?

I’m personally quite sure that even these crude rates I’ve done here are not a fair approximation of the true extent of the problem we’re facing. Reason being, for once, that I believe that there is a small sub-set of highly criminal individuals in any given population (meaning that I consider a certain share of these ‘foreign nationals’ to be repeat offenders).

What could be done?

I dunno—look at El Salvador’s labour camps, which may be a tad impractical or politically impossible to achieve in German-speaking countries (for the most inane reason), but still, there’s, of course, the legacy of the Enlightenment™ to resort to.

Take, for instance, emperor Joseph II (r. 1780-90), as per Wikipedia:

Initially, Joseph aimed for a total transformation of both criminal and civil law, but he soon realized the sheer complexity of such an undertaking made it impractical even for a ruler with his energy and determination. Within his first year as sole ruler, Joseph concluded that a more realistic path was to systematically organize and compile the current laws, supplementing them with fresh legislation and targeted procedural reforms in the courts … It was not until January 1787 that the new Allgemeines Gesetzbuch über Verbrechen und deren Bestrafung (General Code of Crimes and Punishments) was finally published. This comprehensive document marked both progress and retreat compared to its predecessor: while it effectively abolished the death penalty, it introduced a variety of new measures designed to make imprisonment particularly unpleasant.[27]

What that last paragraph means is this: the ‘particularly unpleasant’ experience of imprisonment obscures the fact that the worst offenders were subsequently dealt with in the following ways:

After the [death] sentence was pronounced in court, it would be automatically commuted to imprisonment — unless Joseph himself made an exception. At the same time, he changed the prior limit on prison sentences set by the Theresiana code, making the maximum term indefinite except in cases where a death sentence was commuted. According to Prince Kaunitz, who was well placed to observe the Emperor’s thinking, Joseph’s motivation was neither a desire to follow Enlightenment philosophers nor a particular aversion to executions; rather, he believed that harsh conditions in prison would serve as a stronger deterrent to crime than the threat of execution.[27]

Convicts were forced to perform very hard physical labour, such as pulling river barges (back) upstream or the like, for in Joseph’s thinking, one could squeeze some use out of these convicts, and if they died under horrible circumstances, so be it.

For those who wish to learn more in an abridged way, check out this website; details on Joseph II’s life and times are found in the standard biography by Derek Beales (2 vols., Cambridge UP; 1987-2009).

Don’t mistake my tongue-in-cheek snark here for an incitement to violence in response to these data.

But the situation is quite problematic, and if nothing is done about it, things likely will deteriorate from here.

Perhaps that’s the point of mass immigration, though.