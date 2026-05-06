As in northern Europe, so elsewhere in the advanced™ economies: massive gov’t give-aways are the rule, accountability or consequences for gross mismanagement and fraud are a pipe-dream. Background here:

If you ever wonder what will happen once more businesses and people have EVs, the answer is: higher taxes on these vehicles.

Austria once more leads the way, as the below piece shows.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Company-Provided EVs: Private Use Will Be Taxed

The measure is expected to save [sic] €160 million in the budget starting in 2028, while there are also planned savings [meant are cuts] on climate-damaging subsidies.

By András Szigetvari, Der Standard, 29 April 2026 [source; archived]

The first austerity package from the three-party coalition government has already brought a setback for electric car owners. Last April [2025], EVs were subjected for the first time to the motor-related insurance tax, which until then had only applied to combustion engine vehicles. For a typical mid-range car, this translates to additional costs of €350 to €500 per year.

With the new double budgets for 2027 and 2028, another benefit for EVs is being eliminated. Employees who receive a company car that they also use privately must pay tax on this as a benefit in kind. Previously, there was an exception: electric cars were exempt. This exception for privately used company electric cars is set to be abolished as early as next year. According to information obtained by Der Standard, the government expects to generate an additional €75 million in revenue in the first year. By 2028, the measure is projected to bring in €160 million for the budget.

Many businesses have electrified their car pool [often with heavy subsidies from gov’t/taxpayers].

For combustion engine vehicles, the benefit in kind must be converted into a taxable benefit each month to determine the amount of taxes and social security contributions due. For conventional combustion engine vehicles, this value is calculated as two per cent of the purchase price per month. For a vehicle costing €40,000, this amounts to €800 per month on which an employee must pay taxes. For highly efficient vehicles, the figure is 1.5 per cent of the purchase price.

Setback for E-Mobility

The taxable benefit for electric cars is set to increase, reaching 0.75 percent of the purchase price by 2028. This would still make them somewhat cheaper than combustion engine vehicles [but only until there are more EVs around and/or fuel prices make ICE vehicles more expensive].

A cap is also likely. For combustion engine vehicles, the maximum purchase price used for tax calculation is €48,000. If this figure is applied to electric cars, the maximum taxable benefit for electric vehicles would be €360 per month starting in 2028.

‘The exemption from the taxable benefit was a major incentive for companies and employees to purchase electric cars’ [remember: we’re talking about the gov’t taxing EV owners less], says Martin Grasslober of the Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club (ÖAMTC). Employers pay lower social security contributions when the electric car is not included in income calculations. According to Grasslober, the new regulation is therefore a setback for e-mobility.

Beyond lower operating costs, electric cars offer another major advantage: companies are entitled to input tax deduction when purchasing them. This means businesses can reclaim the VAT paid, up to certain value limits. There is no input tax deduction for combustion engine vehicles.

Part of the coalition’s measures also includes cuts to climate-damaging subsidies [i.e., commuter subsidies are going to be curtailed]. This is intended not only to generate revenue but also to offset the negative impacts [how that works other than as in ‘creative accounting’ is beyond me: a cheap publicity stunt that will do nothing about emissions (as commuters will still, well, drive to work) or contribute anything in terms of offsets]. Originally, more extensive cuts were planned, but the war in Iran has made larger interventions politically more difficult [we’re doing™ stuff, but cannot do™ more because (drum roll) Trump]. From 2028 onward, this budget item is expected to contribute €190 million, with an upward trend. The specifics of this package, such as whether commuter allowances will be made more environmentally friendly, still need to be politically agreed upon.

Bottom Lines

This is where we are: more politicking, less work done by gov’t.

Businesses were incentivised™ by taxpayer-funded subsidies to buy EVs, and with many businesses having done so, taxes are going up on EVs, too.

Call me a cynic, but if you haven’t thought about this, well, you’re refusing to accept reality.

Next up, the wording: all the nonsense in legacy media is framed in ways to obfuscate one thing—the gov’t would have no income if not for taxes; if someone speaks of gov’t funding/subsidies/whatever, what is meant is little more than the apotheosis of the state.

Funny that, for history shows that the state will never ‘wither away’ (as postulated by Marxist-Leninist theory™), but it will only amass more and more power over the individual via bureacratic measures.

There’s nothing special about this, and there are plenty of precedents.

There’s but one solution: less gov’t leads to more freedom (responsibility).

This mere fact simply means that the overarching question of our time is: does the citizenry want to be more responsible once again?

If that answer isn’t a clear yes, of course, what we’ll get is—more statism, more gov’t regulation, and more nudging.