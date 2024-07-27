Sigh.

Translation and emphases mine; as are the bottom lines.

Walk-In Vaxx Clinic to be Set Up From August

Via vorarlberg.ORF.at, 25 July 2024 [source]

The number of CoV infections is rising again. This is shown by the wastewater monitoring of the state of Vorarlberg. The next wave therefore appears to be imminent, to which the state is now responding: From 1 August 2024, there will once again be a walk-in vaxx clinic [orig. Impfstraße] in Dornbirn.

The sewage treatment plants in the Bregenz and Meiningen regions in particular are recording a sharp increase in the viral load in wastewater [which is why there’s a vaxx centre in…Dornbirn, which is neither Bregenz or Meiningen: makes total sense]. The absolute values are also relatively high again [wonderful, this is why we blindly follow ‘the Science™’], according to Christoph Scheffknecht from the Environmental Institute. Two thirds of the viruses detected are attributable to the new KP.3 variant.

However, the new variant does not differ greatly from previous variants and is also not more contagious, according to health expert Armin Fidler. The reason for the increase is likely to be lower immunity in the population, as the last wave in December was several months ago. According to Fidler, the increased mobility of the population is also contributing to the rise [quick, nationwide lockdowns to safe us from…the same cold that hasn’t done us in since early 2022].

CoV Wave Conceivable in Late Summer

As wastewater monitoring shows, a new wave of CoV could come earlier this year than last year—possibly as early as late summer [when I was a kid, we had a saying that autumn would commence in August…].

From 1 August, there will therefore once again be a Walk-In Vaxx Centre [Impfstraße] in the Färberareal in Dornbirn. People with previous illnesses or older people in particular should get their booster vaccination there, recommends Fidler.

This is why the vaccination route will be set up in the Färberareal in Dornbirn from 1 August. A booster vaccination against the new CoV variant is particularly recommended for vulnerable groups, including people with pre-existing conditions or older people [this is’t a bug—the last two paragraphs are literally identical; perhaps to induce more people to fall into those damned needles…].

Bottom Lines

What else is there to say?

It’s getting increasingly tricky to distinguish between satire and reality: get boosted because of a cold (against which no vaccines exist), esp. because the cold is neither more contagious nor more serious (for most people) compared to whatever ‘variant of concern’ there was since winter 2021/22.

Quick, hurry, the absolute numbers are relatively high. Or whatever.

At times, desperation is a very prevalent sentiment, much like tonight.

So, let’s not forget that those who push the modRNA gene therapy crap are objectively worse than the snake oil salesmen of yesteryear.

What a clusterf***.