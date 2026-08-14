Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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"Islam is the Iron Broom of Israel. Instead of us doing the work, we send Islam to solve the problem."

— Rabbi David Touitou in "The Islamisation Conspiracy: Who is playing against Europe? (complete audio book)" - https://youtube.com/watch?v=aDNhyrTjZ7M&t=22800

"The Secret Story (1) - How a Satanic Sect hijacked the World" - https://youtube.com/watch?v=JQ18Lglu9c0

"The Secret Story (2) - How a Satanic Sect hijacked the World" - https://youtube.com/watch?v=dho8CWs_h6w

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