While not on the top of my reading list today, I couldn’t resist not telling you about how the Norwegian telenovela continued after this:

All non-English passages come to you in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Enjoy this train wreck.

Norway’s PM ‘Refuses to Share’ Oil & Gas Revenues

First up, a brief note about the utterly delusional demands voiced in the EU Parliament™ last week (see the above-linked piece) by, among others, Sweden’s MEP Karin Karlsbro, a member of the Liberal™ faction:

Norway now has a new opportunity…there is an extra desire for money from Norway [to go to Ukraine].

Green™ MEP Rasmus Andresen of Germany added this:

We want to tax the oil and gas companies harder…We envision a tax of 20–25 per cent for oil and gas companies. The member-states must introduce it. The money that comes in should go straight back to consumers in Europe.

And this is what Norway’s muppet-in-chief PM Jonas Gahr Støre (Labour) had to say in response according to this piece that appeared on the Norwegian state broadcaster’s website on 20 April (archived):

Several politicians in the European Parliament believe that Norway should give back some of the money the country earns during the crisis in the Middle East. This is rejected by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (Labour). ‘Norway should manage the income from the sale of energy in a good way. This gives us a responsibility’, says Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during his visit to Bodø today [thus masquerading as Cap’n Obvious that day]… ‘I have not heard from anyone who wants us to share our money. Norway is the most important supplier of gas to Europe. We are a democratic country, and that is the most important thing’, says Støre to NRK. Does Not Want Price Hikes He emphasises that Norway prefers stable prices to price hikes, as the high prices also create major problems for Norway’s customers in Europe.

As any good Marxist-Leninist, PM Støre knows that there are differences between the use-value (orig. Nutzwert) of any good vs. its exchange value (orig. Tauschwert; both links guide you to the glossary at marxists.org)—basically, this kerfuffle illustrates the problem with state interventionism in a nutshell as the exchange value for Norway is clearly much higher than the use-value for Norway’s European customers.

Now, if Marxist-Leninists like Støre understood a thing or two about the crucial function of markets (for price discovery), he would clearly see that higher demand drives rising exchange value while the use-value remains essentially stable. But note that this merely applies in case of there being no cheaper alternatives than expensive Norwegian hydrocarbons, hence the price-gouging may continue for some time; background here:

And now back to Mr. Støre and his commentary.

[NRK] But aren’t they a little right, those who think we should share our large surplus, now that there is a war? ‘No and yes’, says the Prime Minister, and continues [believe it or not, that picture is actually in this spot in the reportin™] ‘We are the leaders in supporting Ukraine in its defence struggle, and we have the opportunity to do so. At the same time, we are taking on the role of Europe’s most important energy supplier.’ [Støre] Prices go up and down. If prices are low, we have to live with it. When the price of energy goes up, Norway’s income goes up, but our customers that we supply, such as the business community, have a harder time. So it is not a desirable situation [note the absence of the hoi polloi in the good Labour politico’s ruminations; the best-case solution™ for Mr. Støre is, of course, more gov’t activism]. ‘That is why Norway benefits most from stable prices. We do not benefit from it going up and down.’ [ahem, you just said Norway’s business community does] Støre believes that Norway is already sharing in the surplus. Compared to gross domestic product (GDP), it gives more than ten times as much to Ukraine as other Western countries, according to Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg (Labour) [he said that, and Kiel Institute’s ‘Ukraine Support Tracker’ doesn’t bear this out, as I’ve detailed in the top-linked piece]. ‘We share in the sense that Norway contributes to development, supports Ukraine, and is far ahead of other countries in those areas’, Støre tells NRK.

And at this junction, we’ve now learned lesson no. 1 today: beware of politicos™ speaking with forked tongues, such as Mr. Støre or Mr. Stoltenberg.

And now we’ll move on to ‘the other’ issue discussed earlier this week, food prices.

Fuel Prices Rise, No Gov’t Plans for Food Production

This is a kind of touchy issue as supermarket shelves are currently quite stuffed with relatively cheap products, such as beef from Namibia.

Norway lacks a food security plan—the solution is 5,000 new ‘Jon Almaas’ TV farmer Jon Almaas inspires Norwegians to bring fallow land back to life. Now part-time farmers are the Small Farmers Association’s emergency plan to save Norway’s food security.

The plan™, as reported™ by NRK’s Elina Louise Karlsen Storheil, are apparently the functional equivalents of victory gardens (archived):

Not Just For Fun Taking over the operation of old small farms, or fallow farms, is no longer just a cozy lifestyle trend. It could be absolutely crucial for Norway’s security [or survival, or whatever, I suppose]: ‘The Ukraine war has taught us that many small farms secure food security better than a few large ones. They are the ones who maintain production when the crisis hits.’ [and this is also why neither monopoly/state capitalism™ nor socialism™ work] That’s what Tor Jacob Solberg, leader of the Norwegian Farmers and Small Farmers’ Association, tells NRK. In 2024, the Storting [parliament] decided that Norway should be 50 per cent self-sufficient [in terms of food production] by 2030, but so far has no plan for how this will be done [I suppose no gov’t plan™ is perhaps better—less threatening—than such a plan; also note that this aim tells you that Norway is currently less than 50% self-sufficient in foodstuffs]. The government is also working to build up a stockpile that will cover the population’s consumption for three months by 2029 [that’ll help by 2030, I suppose, or not, for Norway’s fuel storage last for but 20 days]. Recently, Solberg and the rest of the farmers’ organisation sounded the food alarm. They presented a report with their proposal for how the Storting’s decision can be implemented [a bit further down in the piece (which I’ll not reproduce in full), the price tag is mentioned: ‘With the help of Ruralis, the Small Farmers’ Association has found that the desire to revive 5,000 farms and 13,000 man-years will cost somewhere between 12 and 13 billion Norwegian crowns per year’, which is a bit over US$ or euro 1b and it means that no gov’t will ever spend that much money on these things, if money could be poured into other stuff, such as the military]…

At this point, the coverage shifts a bit and talks, surprisingly, about the need for future farmers—but the issue in what follows isn’t that there are too few farmsteads; as I’ve documented at-length elsewhere, the main problem that makes fewer people consider farming is—massive regulatory demands (from the EU, no less) are in the works that, once they become mandatory by 2034, expenditures for farmers will explode (roughly double, that is, if we’re only talking about compliance with new building codes, space and animal welfare regulations, etc.) as these costs will have to be added to the fuel issues.

If you’re interested in this, please read the long exposé linked here—and note that I myself live on such a small farmstead, we have a bit of livestock (Norwegian Short Tail sheep, to be precise), and I have quite a bit of first-hand experience in this by now:

And now one more nugget of insight from Mr. Solberg:

A Generational Shift is Needed The proposal [to revitalise farming in Norway] includes a desire to breathe life into 5,000 closed farms and 13,000 full-time equivalents into agriculture: ‘We have a goal of 50 per cent self-sufficiency, but the current situation is 35 per cent. This means that in a crisis, or in the event of an attack on our infrastructure, we will not be able to feed ourselves without significant crisis measures’, Solberg told NRK outside the Storting in early April.

This is what the big gov’t-big business cabal has done, by the way, for all farmers are effectively wards of the state in Norway as regulations and subsidies circumscribe everything.

And that’s before fuel prices are factored in, which we’ll need to discuss, too.

Big Gov’t Wrecked Farming

This is the subject of yet another NRK piece (archived), for they cannot talk about these intertwined things in one article lest the hoi polloi picks up a bunch of pitchforks and heads for the capital:

EXPENSIVE: Farmer Tore Weel from Torsnes in Østfold fills up his tractor with fuel. It costs much more after the war in the Middle East.

Increased Fuel Prices Affect Farmers: ‘It is starting to become critical’ High fuel prices are worrying farmers before the spring harvest. Now it may [sic] affect food production. ‘On March 1, it cost 108,000 Norwegian crowns to fill this tank [shown is a 9,000 litre diesel tank; divide crown amounts by 12 to arrive at US$ or euro prices]. Today it costs 146,000 crowns [what’s a 35% price hike in less than three weeks?]. So says farmer Tore Weel from Torsnes in Fredrikstad. Weel explains that the high expenses give him less money in the coffers: ‘We live with a system where we cannot raise prices as we want. Politicians decide them in agricultural negotiations. If the price of resources goes up, it directly affects the result, the farmer states’ […] ‘Some will calculate whether it is still worthwhile to produce food, or whether they should prioritise animal feed. Feed has lower risks and costs less’, he says. In addition to expensive diesel, the war in Iran is causing the price of fertiliser to rise [we talked about this, too]. This will have consequences for the food on the table: ‘We need to make even better use of manure. Last week, commercial fertiliser became between five and seven per cent more expensive. Then we have to consider whether we should produce food that requires a lot of fertiliser’, explains Weel.

A bit further down, this situation is confirmed by a politico™ in Oslo:

Demands Political Courage [we’re lost] The farmer receives support from Mattis Høie Minge, leader of the Centre Party in Østfold. ‘It is starting to get very critical towards the spring harvest. Fuel prices are exploding’, he says. Minge believes that the price increase is hitting farmers hard: ‘This goes straight to the bottom line. Income is fairly stable, while expenses are exploding.’ Even though time is short before the spring harvest, the local Centre Party leader has not lost hope [well, what can I say…?]. ‘I hope we can find a solution. But it requires political courage, and that more parties than us show action.’

We’re at the mercy of imbeciles and morons.

Bottom Lines

A long and varied piece, no doubt, but here are a few short lines from me:

Mr. Støre mustered all his courage to peep ‘no’ to some back-benchers in the EU Parliament; if the Commission knocks on his door, he’ll cave once again.

The fact that there’s no gov’t plan™ for food security is actually no surprise (and some people might even think that the existence of such a plan might be more troubling).

As farming™ in Norway is a kind of state-planned economy™ in the first place, any such ‘plan’ (their word, not mine) will result in mass upheavals as the results of such planning have always been catastrophic.

But, epimetheus, we’re so much more technologically advanced than in the USSR in the 1920s and 1930s or in Mao’s China. Of course, but plants need time to grow, and there must be both fuel and a work force to tend, harvest, and distribute the produce.

We now live in a world of on-demand delivery systems, with a few centralised distribution centres, and massive expenditures in travelled distance per food item on the shelves.

And Norway has fuel stored for 20 days.

Good luck with that.

Also, as a related aside, let’s not forget the teeny-tiny issue of expectations by what amounts to perhaps the world’s most pampered yet ignorant consumers.

My biggest concern in all this isn’t so much whether one could arrive at rational solutions: politicos™ talking openly about victory gardening, emphasising e.g. beetroots and potatoes, or the need to bid farewell to comfy lifestyles for several years (for let’s face it, what happened in the Persian Gulf in March, even if resolved yesterday, will have ripple effects across space and time). We’re barely seeing the beginnings of massive dislocations.

Instead, we get happy-talk about summer vacations, lots of ultra-processed food™ still adorns supermarket shelves while grocery aisles are less stocked and meat is quite cheap right now.

These aren’t signs of all being well; these are instead signs of hard calculations by ranchers: with limited feedstocks to come in over the year, higher costs, and hard-pressed consumers, the rational choice is to make a buck now and hope for better times.

This won’t blow over or end well. Stay frosty.