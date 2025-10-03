Guess what—virtually every day, there’s more evidence that a) it was warmer and b) colder in the past before anthropogenic CO2 emissions took off after 1950.

What’s more, I submit that these findings, in the aggregate, have now become quite incontrovertible evidence that the CO2-levels-control-the-climate narrative is ever-harder to maintain.

Given institutional inertia and vanity—virtually everyone who does Climatology™ among the chattering and expert classes built his or her career on peddling this kind of stuff—that notion may be more like a zombie than alive, it’ll struggle on for some time to come.

While we may all speculate as to what the inevitable denouement will eventually look like—please let me know in the comments—I suppose the coup de grace to be either WWIII (as military emissions are unaccounted for in any of these schemes) or the impending Grand Solar Minimum cooling the planet over the next couple of decades ‘despite’ mankind’s continued, and sustained, emissions from fossil fuels.

World War II Relics Found in Glaciers

The Ötztal Museums has made a special find on the Sulztalferner [glacier] in the Stubai Alps: most likely remnants of parachutes of U.S. secret agents from ‘Operation Greenup’ from the Second World War. After 80 years in the ice, the parts were found on the glacier surface [now isn’t that odd…]

By Bernd Kapferer, ORF Tirol, 27 Sept. 2025 [source; archived]

Ropes, textile fabrics, chest straps, and carabiners: these are the remnants of a parachute that appeared in August on the Sulztalferner in a side valley of the Ötztal near Längenfeld (in the Imst district). For Edith Hessenberger, director of the Ötztal Museums, it is a special find. It is very likely that this is material from three secret agents of the sensational U.S. ‘Operation Greenup’ from the Second World War [read up on this on the website of the U.S. National WWII Museum in New Orleans].

The campaign also went down in history under the code name ‘Codename Brooklyn’. Around the end of the war, those involved made a significant contribution to the liberation of the Reichsgau [province] capital Innsbruck, largely without a fight. This daring operation began with a nighttime landing on the glacier in the Sulztal.

It was 26 February 1945 when the two Jewish agents Fred Mayer and Hans Wijnberg, as well as the Austrian [sic] Wehrmacht deserter Franz Weber from Oberperfuss (Innsbruck-Land district [i.e., part of the Innsbruck metro area]) parachuted onto the glacier in the Sulztal. ‘This is once again a source of happiness for us, especially this year [2025, the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII], when we have a focus on National Socialism in the Ötztal’, Hessenberger told [state broadcaster] ORF Tirol. The regional museum came to the surprising discovery in a roundabout way.

80 Years In The Ice

In August, a team at the nearby Amberger Hütte received reports of strange objects on the Sulztalferner. Lydia Gstrein, the landlady of the hut, located at 2,135 meters above sea level, passed these reports on to the expert Ötztal Museums. After all, it is not the first glacier find that should end up in the museum’s collection.

In addition, there was the quickly-reached suspicion that the items could be artefacts from ‘Operation Greenup’. Due to the research of the historian Peter Pirker, who published a highly acclaimed non-fiction book, and a production at the Tiroler Landestheater [state theatre], the story is now known beyond the region.

Search on the Sulztalferner

After the first reports about the depleted material, Hessenberger and her team headed straight to the glacier to investigate the matter. She called in her team and they set off for the glacier at the next opportunity. ‘It wasn’t clear to me how rugged the glacier is at this point, that you can proceed safely’, she recalls.

At the same time, she didn’t want to wait too long. After all, with the summer conditions and the beautiful weather at the end of August and beginning of September, many people were out and about in the high mountains. In two attempts she and her companions searched on the Sulztalferner and followed the descriptions from the reports.

They found the parachute harness, chest straps, and carabiners, among other things, all of which were in bad condition.

They were able to quickly find the reported items. They then combed the area for any further material. Eventually, the team secured various small parts. Hessenberger and her team took her to the museum. There they are dried, cleaned and, in the future, processed in collections and exhibitions.

Comparison with Historical Sources

To corroborate that the found items derived from ‘Operation Greenup’ agents, she researched the descriptions in the historical sources. These Hessenberger found in the historian Pirker’s book Codename Brooklyn: Jüdische Agenten im Feindesland [Jewish Agents in Enemy Territory, Tyrolia, 2019; she read a book to confirm it, if you can believe it]. In it, the agents of the OSS (Office of Strategic Services) intelligence service described how they proceeded after the landing.

U.S. airmen dropped material for the three agents who had parachuted in. After landing on 26 February 1945, they buried the parachutes in the snow and sought shelter in the abandoned Amberger Hut. In the days that followed, they went up and picked up the remaining equipment.

The ‘Greenup’ team with two of the local supporters: back row, from left: Hans Wijnberg (OSS), Maria Hörtnagl, Fred Mayer (OSS); front row: Anna Niederkircher, Franz Weber (Wehrmacht deserter/OSS), photographed a few days after liberation in May 1945 in Oberperfuss, Austria.

‘That’s pretty much in line with what we found’, explains Hessenberger, referring to ropes, English-printed military tarpaulins, carabiners, textile parts, and chest straps. The material is in pretty bad condition. You also have to reconstruct it in detail first. The probability that this is the event of ‘Operation Greenup’ is extremely high.

‘Huge Stroke of Luck’

The photographs from the time would also suggest this conclusion. ‘It can’t be anything else, and it makes sense because they buried the material in the snow back then, it then solidified into ice, and it was trapped for 80 years and is now coming out’, said the museum director [without, apparently, noticing what it most likely means: that it was colder in the intervening 80 years].

In any case, it is a ‘huge stroke of luck’ for Hessenberger and her team, she emphasised. The research process is currently ongoing. In exchange with historian Pirker and the museums and archives in the USA, she clarifies the details of the find. ‘We’ll back this up and make sure people who care get access to it.’ [while I’m o.k. with these kinds of things, I’ll merely add that this kind of presentism lends a very farcical notion to the other collections of the Ötztal Museums, which documents the anthropology and history of the area where Ötzi was found (and, incidentally, where The Sound of Music’s story originated), and given these basics, it’s obvious that the remnants of ‘Operation Greenup’ are kinda, sure, interesting, of course, but they also pale by comparison].

Special Time in the Anniversary Year

The timing of the find couldn’t be better. 80 years after the events and the end of the Second World War, there is currently a focus on that particular time in the valley. This includes several exhibitions and events with audio guides and book presentations, including on the topic of deserters [this is a by now long-standing, if initially controversial, issue as Wehrmacht deserters were long considered traitors among both (West) Germans and Austrians after the capitulation of the Wehrmacht; by now, by and large, they are considered more righteous than those who, fearing the consequences of military tribunals (death sentences), served].

The story, which sometimes seems far removed from people, is brought close-up once again through this find, said Hessenberger, speaking about this ‘gift’, and the joy of soon being able to be shared with museum visitors [something is clearly very badly wrong here with the military history of the 20th century].

Attentive First Responders

But the find would not have been possible without the attentive alpinists or the Amberger Hütte team, Hessenberger emphasised. So her thanks went above all to the people who walk through the mountains with their eyes open and didn’t just pocket the finds, but reported them directly to the regional museum. ‘It really worked optimally for those who found these items and then reported them to the relevant authorities.’

Bottom Lines

There’s two main items I’ll briefly like to address here:

On the one hand, it’s pretty cool that this all worked out, professionally speaking, but the over-arching issue in terms of the site-specific location and context isn’t all that is reported™ in the above piece. I’d argue that the main issue here is—the fact that something fell on the ground on the glacier 80 years ago and stayed there until now.

We’ve seen this kind of stuff before, as reporting from, e.g., 2018 in the New York Times indicates: back in 1946, a U.S. plane that crashed on a Swiss glacier and its remnants similarly re-appeared recently due to melting glaciers. There’s also a report from CBS and the seemingly inevitable Wikipedia entry.

None of the above is anything but news™.

In fact, these things appear s regularly across both legacy media (see above) and the peer-reviewed, specialist academic literature, e.g.:

Moreover, and this is both the proverbial bigger picture and the relevant context omitted from most of these pieces. So much so, in fact, that over the past thirty-odd years, glacier archaeology has in a quite fundamental way re-written the history of human civilisation over the past ± 5,000 years:

The full impact of these documented findings is yet to percolate, or trickle down, to policy-makers, politicos™, and journos™: while this itself was well-known before the IPCC began monkeying with the evidence, our planet was warmer in the past than it was today: the Alpine peaks were ice-free when Ötzi died up there, the Mediaeval Warm Period was an era of demographic and economic expansion, and the so-called Little Ice Age occurred in the roughly five centuries between the latter and the onset of industrialisation in the late 18th century.

This doesn’t dispute that the climate is ever-changing, by the way; what it does dispute, though, is the non-falsifiable hypothesis that anthropogenic CO2 emissions are something like the control knob.

In fact, we’re so deep inside this particular epistemological rabbit-hole, it boggles the mind; we have available, for instance, more than a century of chemical CO2 measurements, most of which were discounted by the stroke of a pen in the 1950s by Charles Keeling:

If you haven’t heard about any of this, I recommend checking out this one:

And, of course, for the bigger picture, I think that the below-linked piece from two years ago has held up pretty well:

So, what can we do?

I submit speaking about these things and getting those who merely repeat empty talking points to explain themselves, preferably in public.

And, as always, do not comply with stupid stuff.