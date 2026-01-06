A reader thankfully sent me some information, which I found too interesting not to share with you. It comes to use via a German-language webzine about ‘Northern Europe’ and it pertains to…well, the ‘climate crisis ’.

As you know, this issue is near and dear to my heart of hearts, in particular with respect to the massive amounts of gaslighting and misinformation peddled literally everywhere in mainstream media, by politicians, and, of course, ‘the experts’.

Speaking of experts, in that short article, which follows in my translation (with emphases added), I all but stumbled across a name: Lars Pilø, a Norwegian archaeologist who had the questionable honour of making an appearance in these pages a few months ago:

As we continue our descent into madness, here’s the short piece, courtesy of Nordisch.de.

Norway: Climate Change and Melting Glaciers Reveal More and More Archaeological Treasures

By Stephan Hartmann, Nordisch.de, 9 Sept. 2023 [source]

An obviously positive side effect of climate change is that the rapid melting of ice and glaciers in some places is revealing more and more archaeological treasures. The best example of this are the Jotunheimen Mountains in Norway, where the research group ‘Secrets of the Ice’ is currently active.

And with resounding success, as the latest news from the archaeologists shows. For the first time since 2017, they are excavating cultural-historical treasures here again, because the ice has retreated noticeably since then, thus paving the way for new discoveries.

Two very interesting artefacts that have been found in recent days are an arrow that is about 4,000 years old and a horse bridle from the Viking Age. Both finds are representative of how long and intensively people have been present in these mountains that are almost 2500 above sea level.

Hunting was a particular attraction. Specifically: hunting reindeer, during which the Stone Age arrow was shot or simply lost. What might have ended up as a miss at the time is today a ‘bull’s eye for archaeology’, according to Dr Lars Holger Pilø of ‘Secrets oft the Ice.’

In terms of its age, the arrow towers above comparable discoveries from the region.

For illustrative purposes, I reproduce here, the image accompanying the above-linked piece. *This* is what is meant by the ‘rapid melting of glaciers’. The original caption reads: ‘Glacier archaeologists of the “Secrets of the Ice” programme experience the effects of climate change at first hand.’ (picture credit: ‘Secrets of the Ice’), which shows, yet again, that no good deed goes without agit-prop these days.

The hunting tool was found at the end of August [2023] on a slope of Mount Lauvhøe, which in earlier times was covered with snow as high as a tower. The find is extremely exciting because it completely surpasses comparable discoveries from the region in terms of age.

So far, the oldest arrows found in the Jotunheimen mountains date from the Iron Age to the Middle Ages—about 1700 to 500 years before the present. The researchers were able to recover a total of 66 such hunting artefacts during their previous campaigns.

‘But this new find adds a much greater temporal depth to the site’, Pilø shared in a press statement this week. ‘Only after carefully cleaning the arrow did we become aware of its age, which we had not thought possible’, the researcher is quoted as saying in Insider magazine.

According to Pilø, the arrow may have landed in the ice when the Stone Age hunters were lying in wait, possibly on a warm day. This is when conditions are said to have been particularly favourable, as reindeer moved close to snow and ice to protect themselves from ‘hostile’ insects:

The ancient hunters probably drove the reindeer onto the ice surface

‘The ancient hunters knew this and probably drove the reindeer onto the ice patch’, Pilø describes the tactic. Whether the Viking bridle found by the researchers from ‘Secrets of the Ice’ at the beginning of September also fits into this hunting pattern seems to be an open question.

What is certain, however, is that the artefact made of iron and even some preserved leather straps also fits into the category of ‘exciting discovery’. Found in a crevice on the south side of the Lendbreen Pass, the bridle will now be analysed [via Carbon dating] to determine its exact age.

‘Until this year, we have mainly worked on the north side of the pass, because there was and is not so much ice on the south side’, the team shared about the surprise discovery. This time, however, they tried in a hollow formerly filled with snow, they said:

We thought that the hollow might have been used in earlier centuries for comfortable walking away from rocks and boulders. Since this year, the snow in that place has completely melted—and bingo!

Bottom Lines

Isn’t that extra awesome? I mean, I share the premises at my workplace with archaeologists, and if the above isn’t exciting you, I’m happy to arrange for a meeting with my colleagues.

On a less cheerful note, though, I shall add that they all bought into the climate doom cult, hence, as awesome as the above discoveries are, they are profoundly saddened by the melting ice.

I already linked to Dr. Pilø’s earlier findings, but I would like to say something else about melting glaciers: despite all the fear-mongering over the summer, according to the peer-reviewed literature, high mountain peaks in the Alps (!) were ice-free during the Iron Age.

You read this correctly. The science on this is quite clear—we know, for a fact, that peaks as high as 3,500m above sea level were not covered by glaciers, which kinda puts the BS peddled these days about ‘the hottest year in 120,000 years’ or the like into perspective:

But nevermind these facts, ‘the science™’ and their willing executioners in politics and legacy media will try to spin this, too.

Disgusting is just one word that comes to mind. Decay and the negation of science, reason, and, yes, our Western culture, come to mind as well.

So, be a bit excited about these findings and tell a friend or co-worker. And to to do, you might find these links useful:

