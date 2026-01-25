Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebal's avatar
Rebal
8h

Imagine that

Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
30m

900 dolphins? That means they practically are extinct already - inbreeding becomes unavoidable with so few specimens. Sure, the wasp's waist of inbreeding cann be overcome, but we're talking decades or centuries at least before the negative effects starts to wear off.

The more complex the organism the more sensitive it is to inbreeding is the rule I think.

Tangent: petroglyphs and rock-carvings in Sweden date from ca 10 000BC to early Iron Age. Including such to the North. And they were not done by the Sámi, because they are recent arrivals from Asia, in comparison to the ancestors of Swedes and Norwegians.

When I bring this up with people who think the Sámi are the original population due to their UN-gifted status as "indigenous", you can hear the fuses blow.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 epimetheus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture