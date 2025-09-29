Easy like Monday morning, here comes something unexpected for you.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine. Plus I’ll throw in a facepalm, too.

New Report: Norway Needs More Crematoria

Estimated price tag? 1.4 billion Norwegian crowns.

By Sverre Lilleeng and Tariq Alisubh, NRK, 18 Sept. 2025 [source; archived]

It’s quiet inside the crematorium in Steinkjer. Due to environmental concerns, they are allowed to cremate a maximum of 200 people a year [this is true—here’s the (Norwegian) legislation, with ‘more’ below the piece]. That number was reached at the end of August, says Per Ivar Nicolaisen. He is operations manager in Steinkjer:

We have had a huge increase in the number of deaths, and that number will most likely increase.

So far, seven families have been told that they must send their deceased family members to Trondheim to have them cremated there [Steinkjer is about a two hours drive away from Trondheim, which, of course, begs the question: are those driving time/emissions accounted for?]. It also costs more there than it does in Steinkjer, writes the industry website Grav24 [yes, there is such a thing, the cremation industry; that piece also notes that until 27 Aug. 2024, Steinkjer crematorium didn’t differentiate between those who died in the municipality and those who didn’t; from 28 Aug. onwards, though, everybody gets to pay four times as much for having their loved one cremated (9,000 crowns, up from 2,500 crowns); NRK didn’t tell you, but I thought you’d need to know]

If capacity is to be increased, major investments must be made. This is also necessary to meet the need in the rest of Norway. The bill may end up with people in the individual municipalities.

No Right

Two weeks ago, a new report on crematoriums in Norway was released [it’s the annual report, and we’ll deal with this in a dedicated posting]. It shows that there is reason for concern.

Last year, approximately 44,000 people died in Norway. By 2050, that number will be up to 60,000.

At the same time, more and more people will be cremated. According to the report’s calculations, there will be 15,000 more cremations in 2050 than there is capacity for today [yep, that’s there—but the problem isn’t whatever number in 2050; the problem is *now*, as the report holds (on p.):

In 2023, approximately 1,000 more dead from Akershus [Oslo] were cremated than there is capacity for in the county. Here, Alfaset crematorium in Oslo plays a crucial role in the region. With the expected increase in the number of deaths in Oslo, their remaining capacity will decrease. At the same time, the need for this capacity in the Oslo area will increase. This entails a real risk that there will not be sufficient cremation capacity in the central East Norway area if greater capacity is not built within a few years.

Please don’t forget that we’re talking about real (dead) people whose very existence is making public health officials to engage in flame war/trolling efforts over its proximal origins (pun intended) while the expectable consequences of ‘whatever’ caused this has an obvious and clearly visible component:

And now back to the NRK piece].

Randi Moskvil Letmolie of the main organisation KA [in charge of upkeep of churches and graveyards] has participated in the study on behalf of the Ministry of Children and Family Affairs:

Here, one should think about how one wants to prepare for the future. But at the same time, there is no right in the law to be able to be cremated. No one is entitled to have a crematorium available [we all know what happens if there a) are whatever laws that become b) impossible (or the gov’t unwilling) to enforce: tyranny].

In practice, it is voluntary for municipalities to have schemes for this. It is also up to the municipalities to find money to build or renovate crematoriums. This means that there are large differences between different parts of the country.

In Oslo, for example, they have a crematorium that is large enough to handle the dead from both the capital and many of the surrounding municipalities.

‘If they have an increase in their own needs for their own residents, then there will be less for those living in surrounding areas’, says Letmolie [I think he may be onto something here…].

In other places, it is so far to the nearest crematorium that few people use this solution [a classic case of ‘let’s do some centralised planning here, folks’].

Costs

Today, it is free to have someone buried in a coffin. That is what the law says. That is not the case for cremations [to be fair, and taking into account the cost of a coffin, imagine the energy demands for cremation: aren’t you a climate destroyer for desiring to burn your dead loved one?].

‘Some municipalities cover the cremation fee in full. Some cover some of it. Some cover nothing. Because the descendants have no right to it’, says Letmolie [welcome to Norway, by the way: there’s a law™, and the citizens subjects will do as they are told].

But if everyone who wants to be cremated in the future is to be able to do so, a lot of money will be needed, the report states:

Based on the calculations and available experience, it is estimated that an investment requirement of just over 1.4 billion crowns [approx. US$ 130m] is needed.

Letmolie says a new crematorium might cost around 160 million crowns [approx. US$ 15m]. If the rules are not changed, it will still be up to the individual municipality to find a solution to that [that’s why it’s called the Rule of law (capitalisation intended): every time there’s something in the law that’s bad™, we need to change the Rules to make it fit: there, I’ve fixed that for you].

At the same time, there may be money to save on making the investment. Because with more deaths, the municipalities will have to expand the cemeteries. Then cremation and urn placement, which takes up much less space than a coffin, could be a profitable solution [that piece from 2022 notes that due to the anticipated increase in senior citizens (orig. eldrebølgen), great pressure on Norwegian graveyard availability is to be expected: many cemeteries are already quite full, and this is perhaps the final frontier of new public management—let’s have AI™ determine if we’re more economic if we burn more people or if graveyard expansion is a more sensible public policy…(morons)].

In Steinkjer, churchwarden Ove Austmo is unsure of the way forward:

We need to have a large filtration unit [because it’s not o.k. to simply burn someone and have the smoke (plus emissions, I surmise) escape into the air]. It is not possible in the crematorium we have in Steinkjer. If we were to build a new one, it would cost tens of millions of crowns [in addition to the cost of the new facility, which isn’t very precisely spelled out in the report, by the way].

Minister for Children and Family Affairs Kjersti Toppe writes in an email to NRK that the ministry is aware that Norway has challenges with the capacity of crematoriums:

The cemeteries are a local responsibility [don’t talk to the gov’t]. We are a long way from reaching the cremation capacity limit in Norway, but it is the Ministry’s responsibility to assess whether measures are needed to meet the challenge of crematorium capacity. Regulatory changes and economic consequences must be investigated in more detail, which we are currently working on [be afraid, be very afraid].

Bottom Lines

If your head hurts from reading that, well, what can I say other than, perhaps, misery loves company.

Technically, Minister Toppe isn’t incorrect—there’s apparently cremation capacity aplenty across Norway, with the small mishap™ that the population doesn’t exactly live where said capacity is located. But I’m sure the gov’t has a wonderful solution™ for that, too.

Let’s turn, for a moment, to the legislative background, specifically the ‘Forskrift om begrensning av forurensning (forurensningsforskriften)’, or Pollution Limitation Regulations (Pollution Regulations) whose Part 3, §10, sections 1-12, is quite adamant about this issue:

Under section §10-5 we learn that there are certain emissions criteria that must not be exceeded per cremated body:

Dust: 20mg/cubic metre (category 1), 150mg/cubic metre (category 2; as per the definitions in §10-3, a category 1 crematorium burns less than 200 people per year while a category 2 crematorium burns more that that no.)

Mercury: 0.05mg/cubic metre (category 1) while there is no mercury emissions limit on category 2 crematoria (let that sink in)

Carbon monoxide: 100-150mg/cubic metre in both category 1 and 2 crematoria (make that make sense to me)

All these emissions ceilings are anticipated over 6-hour periods of normal operation of a cremation oven.

Please don’t get bogged down in any weird thought-experiments involving the duration of cremation in these modern crematoria and whatever historical antecedent you wish to think of.

I did enquire with Grok about two questions, though, and I’ll reproduce them here including the answer I got from AI™ below:

Without prejudice to any confounding variable (e.g., cause of death, ideological/religious preferences, etc.), what is the maximum number of cremations per year under this current legislative emissions ceiling? Given estimated population growth until 2050, what are the anticipated demands of cremation capacity given that said legislation envisions these max. emissions over 6 hours of continuous operation of a cremation oven, or, in other words, given the anticipated increase in cremations under these legislative rules, what is the ‘burn-able’ number of people per year before there is simply no time left?

And here are the answers™:

This is clearly worthless, esp. since all Grok did was source its answer™ to the report cited in the above NRK piece.

Basically, the only thing we learned™ from AI™ was that there’s a shortfall of about 50% of cremation capacity over the next 25 years. That’s in Norway alone.

To change this in the most cost-efficient ways, as I asked Grok for a follow-up, resulted in the following considerations:

Assess current capacity utilization across 25 crematoria and 31 ovens, calculating baseline at 1,250 cremations per oven annually under one-shift operation within 40-hour workweek limits. Implement extended shifts up to 9 hours per day and 48-hour weekly averages, incorporating up to 200 overtime hours per employee annually where agreements allow, to boost output by 20-30% without infrastructure changes. Upgrade 9 category II crematoria to category I by installing emission control systems compliant with §10-5 limits, at estimated 35-100 million NOK per site [315-3,500m NOK], enabling each to handle up to 1,250 cremations annually. Optimize cycle times to average 2-3 hours per cremation through equipment maintenance and process streamlining, adhering to discontinuous operation measurement rules. Construct 6-7 new electric ovens in modular facilities, prioritized in high-demand regions, at 165-292 million NOK per site [1,072.5m-1,898m NOK], to add 17,500-21,500 capacity while meeting environmental regulations for reduced CO2 and mercury emissions. Integrate population projections accounting for declining birth rates, which contribute to a 37% rise in deaths to 60,704 by 2050, scaling investments to avoid overcapacity beyond peak demand. Minimize staffing costs by rotating shifts and limiting overtime to contractual maxima, ensuring compliance with 13-hour daily limits to address human fatigue factors.

Not all of these points are, of course, nonsense, and esp. the changes to existing infrastructure range from about NOK 1.4b to 5.4b, or some US$ 130m to 500m—but, hey, what’s a different by the factor of 3-4 among friends?

While it’s fair to include cost ranges, I do surmise the following two aspects are actually helpful in terms of considerations done by the cremation industry report:

I think it’s obvious the 1.4b crowns price tag is a very low estimate, with costs certain to be much higher.

At a certain point, staffing and working hours, as well as environmental regulations, will become a problem—and it’ll be that way irrespective of any emotional issues: keep the decentralised, municipality-based responsibilities, one faces first staff shortages (offer higher salaries to incentivise people to moving there) and later over-capacities.

The most likely outcome will be a (temporary) revocation of these regulations, I think, which shows everyone how stupid they are in the first place.

That’s also Norway in a nutshell for you, and it is like that on virtually every other issue.

Sigh.