This is but a short update due to a lack of time; for an earlier instalment, see:

The below content comes to you in my translation, with emphases [and snark] added.

Flex Attack on Kickl’s Hiking Route: ‘Acute danger to life!’

Suspected left-wing extremist vandals have apparently destroyed a via ferrata because FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl was one of the three first climbers.

Via Heute.at, 15 March 2025 [source]

Shock in the Styrian Alps! The safety bolts on the ‘Geheimer Schwob’ route, first used by Thomas Behm, Robert Gruber, and FPÖ chairman Herbert Kickl were destroyed by unknown perpetrators. The trio had climbed the Ausweichkogel in the Hochschwab group via this route in October 2020 and thus gained the privilege of the designation [note the disgusting bias: in the lede, it says ‘suspected’ (orig. mutmaßlich), which also translates as alleged].

A suspected Antifa member explained the alpine attack on a media platform: The now almost-chancellor had ‘misused the Hochschwab and its history as a place of Nazi resistance for his self-staging with a first ascent’ [but somehow left-wing extremism is still treated with kids gloves by journos™…]

The above compilation was done by Heute staffers using social media imagery from both Herbert Kickl’s Instagram account and the pictures posted by Antifa hoodlums.

Right-wing politics would romanticise the mountain world in order to create a supposed national identity [this is editorial slant, as opposed to the next sentence]. This happens ‘on a big stage, when Kickl presents himself as an extreme sportsman and climber or Thomas Behm names his climbing routes in a racist way’, according to the [Antifa] statement [on social media, yet legacy media treats the suspects as ‘alleged’ perps; Mr. Kick’s thought-and-deed crime™ was—that he’s a fit and seemingly sporty politico™ (for a change) and likes to hike in his sparetime].

‘Act of irrational malice’

The FPÖ is furious: ‘To wilfully destroy free-to-use alpine infrastructure is an act of irrational malice’, said National Council member Sebastian Schwaighofer in a press release, expressing his outrage. The action [agit-prop, or propaganda of the deed; academic accounting here] is not only vandalism, but also dangerous for mountain sports enthusiasts: ‘Anyone who climbs a route in good faith and then suddenly realises that crucial safety points are missing is in acute mortal danger.’

‘The mountains are a central element of our homeland. It connects people, creates community and demands respect—for nature and for the achievements of those who create Alpine infrastructure. Anyone who thinks they have to make a political statement by destroying them is only revealing their own weakness’, emphasised the Freedom Party MP [setting aside the notion of Austria’s tenuous post-WW2 identity for a moment (which hinged, in no small part of meta aspects, such as ‘culture’ and ‘nature’), this is a crucial point; needless to say, presumed far-left sympathisers in legacy media leave out a significant part of Mr. Schwaighofer’s statement, which I’ll reproduce below].

‘Mountains misused for messages’

The alpine portal ‘bergsteigen.com’ warned all mountaineers on Friday [14 March 2025]: ‘Attention! Safety bolts have apparently been removed’. The authors stated that you can have whatever opinion you like about Herbert Kickl, but that he is not known to have publicly staged the route and that the name—unlike other routes by Thomas Behm—was ‘chosen normally’.

Route description: ‘Der geheime Schwob’ ‘Nice plaisir-style route, which also has several walking passages and some grass. In between there are always nice climbing passages, once even a very beautiful rock passage. Ideal in combination with a climb on the Ausweichkogel Westwand.’

Kickl’s climbing partner from Lower Austria has been criticised for years after his name caused a stir beyond the alpine scene. According to earlier reports in Die Presse and Der Standard [no references given], with proposed names ranging from ‘Swastikaar’ [a word-play on svastika], ‘Heil der Eiche’ [kinda translates into ‘slava oak’], and ‘Ewiges Reich’ [eternal empire] (which became known in 2010) to ‘Schwarzer Afghane’ [black Afghan, which also doubles as the slang designation of hashish in German], ‘Negerbrot’ [a common name for chocolate with peanuts in Austria until around 1980, much like Mohrenkopf, or moor’s head, in Germany, used in memory of St Mauritius], and ‘Zigeunerschnitzel’ (2021) [literally ‘gipsy schnitzel’; it’s a beef cut served with bell-pepper sauce; none of these designations are used denigrating Africans or anyone else, by the way].

Thomas Behm distanced himself from National Socialism when the scandalous names were revealed: ‘I reject this ideology’. In October 2021, he then described the ongoing discussion as ‘now completely exaggerated’.

The mountain experts from ‘bergsteigen.com’ concluded: ‘It's a shame that after Thomas Behm, who renamed many of his routes, other ideological groups are now also misusing the mountains for their messages.’ [thereby associated Kickl with stuff Behm has long-distanced himself from: go figure].

Bottom Lines

Here’s the paragraph omitted from Mr. Schwaighofer’s press release:

Schwaighofer sees this action as further proof of the disorientation of the left-wing extremist scene: ‘While Antifa is tangled up in its ideological contradictions, the FPÖ has resolutely climbed to the top of the people’s representation. While left-wing extremists are sowing hatred and discord, we stand for cohesion and identity and are also taking political action to protect the population from the fall brought about by the unity party [all other parliamentary parties]. The Bergkameradschaft [climbers’ camaraderie] is a symbol of Herbert Kickl’s relationship with the people— sustainable, reliable, and built on mutual trust—while the Antifa stumbles into ideological nirvana in cahoots with [Social Democratic party chair] Babler and Co.’

There’s little to add, except perhaps the expectable political spin.

It’s all disgusting, and, yes, politicos™ regularly (ab)use whatever opportunity for self-aggrandisement, ranging from holding up other’s babies to virtually every other kind of nonsense.

So far, so ‘normal’.

Yet, Antifa hoodlums using Flex power tools (angle grinders) is a next, if hardly new, low for left-wing extremists.

Yet, legacy media still treats these hoodlums with the same equanimity as if political violence is the same as other kinds of violence.

They are not, for political violence is always premeditated, and they should carry heavier sentences.

It’s also telling that nothing in terms of police investigations have been forthcoming and disclosed publicly since.

But woe to those who mention this (or, say, post memes on social media).

Left-wing hate is hate, plain and simple.