Last week, we looked at the story of a few Bundeswehr soldiers who refused to receive the modRNA poison/death juices and were thus sentenced to a few months in jail or payment of a few, in addition to a dishonourable discharge.

Today, I’ll bring you a brief update, which comes to us via Freilich Magazine, a self-styled ‘independent conservative magazine for the entire German-speaking area’.

AfD Motion Rejected: No Pardon for Soldier who Refused Caccination

The Legal Affairs Committee of the Bavarian State Parliament has rejected the AfD motion to pardon the Bundeswehr soldier Bittner. Debate on compulsory vaccination remains controversial.

By Bruno Wolters, Freilich.de, 13 Oct. 2024 [source]

The Legal Affairs Committee of the Bavarian State Parliament has rejected an urgent motion by the AfD parliamentary group to pardon Bundeswehr soldier Alexander Bittner. The father of three is currently serving a six-month prison sentence in Aichach Prison. The reason for his conviction is his refusal to undergo the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination programme for Bundeswehr soldiers. He is accused of insubordination and did not want to pay a fine for this reason.

With its motion, the AfD parliamentary group wanted Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) to make use of his constitutional right to pardon in order to end Bittner’s imprisonment early. Christoph Maier, parliamentary director of the AfD in the state parliament, described the imprisonment for refusing to be vaccinated as disproportionate. He called on the Legal Affairs Committee to ‘send a clear signal’ and ask the Prime Minister to end the imprisonment by granting a pardon. However, the motion was rejected with the votes of the CSU, Free Voters, Greens, and SPD [thus playing into the AfD’s hands who will go on claiming that it is them alone who are ‘different™’].

‘Cartel parties [ Kartellparteien ] have exposed themselves’

The AfD parliamentary group’s legal policy spokesperson, Rene Dierkes, also sharply criticised the decision of the Legal Affairs Committee. In his statement, he accused the governing parties of double standards and criticised their treatment of Bundeswehr soldiers:

They constantly talk about ‘citizens in uniform’ and emphasise that soldiers are not dull recipients of orders, but people with their own minds and consciences. But when it comes down to it, this is all just rubbish. [sigh]

There is also support for Bittner outside the state parliament. Several citizens’ initiatives have called for a demonstration for the soldier’s release on Saturday 12 October.

The AfD plans to continue to publicise the Bittner case.

Bottom Lines

Readers know that what passes for Germany these days is in for quite some trouble once the realities of mass migration will challenge the increasingly tattered post-1945 ‘new consciousness’ (Hans Mommsen).

The biggest shame is that those few Bundeswehr soldiers who refused an illegal (and immoral) order are, in fact, persecuted at-all.

It is those few who not merely learned (in school) the proverbial lessons of history; unlike their superiors, legacy media ‘journos™’, and ‘politicos™’, they also live them.

There’s not much I can do but offer my unreserved recognition (Hochachtung) of their actions, and I shall delimit myself to reproducing a letter written by Mr. Bittner (courtesy of Camilla Hildebrandt):