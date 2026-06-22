Another day, more stupid nonsense.

Today, I’ll take you to my neck of the woods or thereabouts, specifically, a small town by the name of Høyanger. There, tap water was known to be contaminated with excessive levels of aluminium, the mayor knew since 2021 (and did nothing) until last week when a ban on drinking water was introduced.

This happened after the intrepid experts™ of the Institute of Public Health looked at some samples, found massively elevated amounts of aluminium in the water, and recommended a ban on drinking it.

Strangely, that’s kinda it—no questions about whether, say, aluminium—a widely-used adjuvant in so-called vaccines—is a problem in terms of exposure and long-term health-effects or the like.

Welcome to Norway, I suppose.

Translation of non-English content, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Have to Check Children for Aluminium in Drinking Water for Several Years: ‘I’m a little scared’

Tap water has had up to 28 times more aluminium than recommended [sic]. Now [it was known since 2021] the municipality of Høyanger has set up a crisis team and introduced a drinking ban.

By Laurita Fure Briceño et al., NRK.no, 19 June 2026 [source; archived]

I’m a little scared. Most worried about the children. The worst thing that can happen is that they have been harmed by it.

That’s what mother of four Linn Elisabeth Dregelid says. She is in one of the households that gets their water from the Kyrkjebø waterworks in Høyanger in Sogn:

It’s bad to think that we have given our children drinking water for maybe five years, and thought it was safe.

Hydro has a large aluminium factory in the centre of Høyanger.

But there is no suspicion that the smelter has anything to do with the aluminium levels in the water from the waterworks, which is over 10 kilometres away [feel free to chime in, dear readers].

Høyanger is known for Hydro’s aluminium works.

The Municipality Knew for Four Years

On Thursday [18 June 2026], Høyanger municipality introduced a drinking ban for 700 households connected to Kyrkjebø waterworks, because too much aluminium was measured in the drinking water.

Mayor Petter Sortland says that they knew that there were high aluminium values ​​in the water already in 2021 [that’s the real scandal here, and now you can watch and learn about famous high-trust societies, like Norway; lest I forget, Mr. Sortland is a member of the Labour Party, has been mayor since 2011, and is, of course, totally non responsible for any of this (via his municipal profile)].

[above-mentioned mother of four Linn Elisabeth Dregelid] I think it’s strange that the municipality has not informed anyone. I find that people are surprised, a little shocked and uneasy. Worried and irritated.

Mother Notified the Municipality

Another mother of young children, Siv Helen Lillehauge Bjørsvik, reacted last fall to the water quality in her home. She then sent the water for testing [a clear win for the hoi polloi in the absence of any action on part of the (s)elected politicos™]

The response from Sunnlab AS:

There was more than twice as much aluminium in the water as recommended [don’t fall for this BS—what is meant is that aluminium levels were more than twice higher than levels generally assume as safe].

In a letter to the municipality in November, Bjørsvik warned about the quality, writing among other things:

The dog is actually more interested in drinking puddle water than tap water [it’s the same with ham™ I bought the other week: neither the cat or the dog ate it, which indicates that food™ ended up in the bin]. The municipality said they would have professionals look at it, and that they will keep me updated. Then I heard nothing more after that.

That’s what Lillehauge Bjørsvik says happened thereafter.

The Municipality Did Not Respond

In March of this year, she sent the municipality the results of a new round of testing, where the value had risen even higher.

But only this week did the municipality provide information about the water and introduce a drinking ban [more on this below].

‘I find it a bit frightening that we have been drinking this and thought it was safe’, says Lillehauge Bjørsvik.

The mayor regrets that she has not received feedback until now, and explains that they have spent time gathering professional expertise [the mayor knew since 2021, mind you]:

Siv Helen should have received notification and feedback from the municipality long before. I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to her. It is not good enough on our part [go TF away, like, forevery].

Up to 28 Times Higher Values ​​than Recommended [ sic ]

For the amount of aluminium in drinking water to be safe for health, the limit is 0.2 mg aluminium per litre, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health [more on this below, too; note that the rah-portin™ is so awesome, no link is provided].

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health has conducted an assessment of the drinking water from Kyrkjebø waterworks [yee-haw, the Science™ to the rescue].

It shows that the water has an average value of 0.54 mg aluminium per litre since 2021.

That is more than twice the limit value.

The highest measurement shows 0.84 mg aluminium per litre.

‘With these values, all age groups will be above the tolerable limit for aluminium’, writes the Norwegian Institute of Public Health in the assessment [here is the link to the press release].

Newborns, infants, and young children are the ones who are most exposed and sensitive to the negative health effects of aluminium [yeah, I know, aluminium in drinking water is baaaaaad™, but as adjuvants in poison/death juices, all is well].

For these groups, the average measurements exceeded the limit value by 4–18 times, while the highest measurements exceeded the value by 6.5–28 times. From the IPH’s report:

An increased risk of this magnitude is not considered safe for these age groups, especially not for infants.

Long-term intake of the water can cause irreversible damage to the nervous system. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health recommends that children who have drunk the water since 2021 be followed up with regular health checks in the years to come [I have another recommendation: tarring and feathering of the mayor and everybody else who knew ‘bout this since 2021 and didn’t life a finger].

Grip Strength and Cognitive Effects

Trine Husøy is a senior researcher in the Department of Food Safety at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. She explains that the limit values ​​are set based on cases where everything you drink in a day comes from this drinking water:

We must remember that we are talking about long-term effects, not acute effects. There is a safety margin of 100. But we have such large excesses here that the risk is significantly elevated.

[NRK] What health consequences does aluminium in drinking water have?

[Husøy] In animal studies [more than eight mice?], effects on the nervous system are observed, among other things. For example, grip strength in rats, i.e., how strong they are in their ‘hands and feet’. Effects on cognitive effects have also been seen in rats.

She says big children and adults tolerate more than babies because they simply have larger bodies [are you relieved yet?]:

[Husøy] Experiments have shown the greatest effect on the smallest rats, i.e., the young rats.

Aluminium From Nature, Not Industry

Kyrkjebø waterworks is 11 kilometres as the crow flies from Hydro’s aluminium factory in the centre of Høyanger.

Neither the municipality nor the IPH links the quantities of aluminium in the drinking water to the smelter [well, of course not].

Husøy says there are generally several sources of aluminium in drinking water:

But most of the aluminium naturally comes from the environment, not from industry. Aluminium is in rocks, and in some areas that have certain rock types, you can get relatively high aluminium values ​​in the water [o.k., that’s a fair point, I suppose].

She adds that aluminium is also used as a cleaning agent in water to get rid of organic matter [that would be a question of did, say, Høyanger municipality introduce a new kind of ‘cleaning agent’ for its waterworks?].

[here follows an info box] Aluminium in drinking water Aluminium hydroxide [Wikipedia] is widely used as a precipitating agent in water treatment plants to remove particles from the water. According to the IPH, there are two limits that the waterworks must adhere to. The threshold value is 0.2 mg/l (200 µg/l) aluminium

The health-based reference value from the WHO is 0.9 mg/l (900 µg/l) aluminium [i.e., 4.5X that first value] If the measure value is exceeded, the water utility owner must immediately investigate the cause of the deviation [which Høyanger municipality didn’t do]. The health-based limit value from the WHO is the limit on the amount that does not pose a health risk when consuming drinking water throughout life, with a margin of safety. Sources: lovdata.no, fhi.no [end of the infobox]

Have Seen Tanks with Drinking Water

The mayor of Høyanger says that already in 2021, the municipality was notified that many samples showed a red level.

‘Our routines have not been good enough there’, he says [who was in charge back then? Oh, that very same mayor Sortland].

Sortland explains that the measurements have sometimes been too high and other times at the right level.

The municipality has seen to it that emergency staff and tanks with drinking water have been sent to those who need it.

The municipality will now carry out internal investigations to find out why more measures have not been taken earlier [ah, a whitewashing OP, for the municipality is now investigating™, of course internally, why and who the municipality didn’t do a f****** thing: I’m not holding my breath for whatever findings™ will result from that].

[mayor Sortland] We must improve our routines both to deal with and deal with such things, and not least to follow up on the concrete measures that such a notification requires.

The municipality invites you to a public meeting on Wednesday next week.

Bottom Lines

I know what’s on your mind, eh? Drinking aluminium-contaminated water seriously endangers one’s health while getting routinely injected with aluminium is, of course, perfectly safe and effective.

Thus the same public health officials. Spot the glitch in the matrix.

I’ve linked to the press release above, but we’ll now look at the assessment:

The limit for aluminium in drinking water is 0.2 mg/L. Concentrations higher than this can cause flakes of aluminum hydroxide and discoloration of the water, which can affect smell and taste. The limit value is not health-based, but is justified by the fact that everyone has a right to good drinking water [p. 1, the remainder cited below is from pp. 3-4] … For aluminium measured in the waterworks at Høyanger-Kjyrkjebø since 2021, the average value is 0.54 mg Al/L and the maximum value is 0.84 mg Al/L. With these values, all age groups will be above the tolerance limit for aluminium. The tolerance limit for aluminium contains a safety margin of 100. This means that a small exceedance of the tolerance limit does not necessarily cause a negative health effect in the population, but it does cause an increased risk of negative health effects. Newborns, infants and young children are the age groups where the exceedance of the safe content of aluminium in drinking water is greatest, and these are the age groups that are also most sensitive to the negative health effects of aluminium. Here, average measurements of aluminium from the waterworks exceed the limit value for safe content by 4-18 times, while maximum measurements exceed the limit value for safe content by 6.5-28 times. An increased risk of this magnitude is not considered safe for these age groups, especially infants. The excess of safe levels of aluminium for the other age groups is 1.1–4.2 times, and we consider that there is a limited risk from consuming the analysed drinking water for these age groups.

Are you re-assured yet? Personally, I don’t understand that there is no mob with pitchfork outside the mayor’s house (I’m not calling for that to happen, all I’m saying is that this would be an understandable reaction).

But there’s yet another angle to consider here—who owns Norsk Hydro, the aluminium smelting works in Høyanger? Wikipedia notes the following:

Ah, isn’t it nice to know that the good people of Hydro are in cahoots with the Norwegian gov’t (nope, I’m not telling you not to consider a fanciful name for such a public-private partnership from the 1920s and 1930s)? Needless to say, Hydro was originally ‘financed by the Swedish Wallenberg family and French banks’, collaborated w/o ado with German occupation forces between 1940-45 (incl. the famous heavy water plant), and ‘is one of the largest aluminium companies worldwide’, incl. joint ventures with clear sympathy heavy-weights such as Qatar.

As to known environmental hooplas, Wikipedia notes this incident:

In February 2018 Hydro was forced to cut aluminium production by 50% in its plant located in Pará, Brazil (operated by the joint venture Albras). This followed allegations that untreated and contaminated water had been released to the environment, resulting in water pollution. A team of local researchers found a clandestine waste pipe and highly elevated levels of aluminum in its proximity. Other substances such as nitrate, sulphate, chloride and lead were also found at abnormally high concentrations.[20] Hydro has since claimed that while some unauthorized spills had happened,[21] their own and independent reports showed no environmental pollution of the river but only a small change in pH.[22]

I suppose we can all be reassured about all of this now, eh?

We’ll wrap this up with the press release by the municipality of Høyanger:

On 18 June 2026, Høyanger municipality received an assessment from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (IPH) of possible health hazards from drinking water containing aluminium. Based on this, the municipal superintendent has decided to introduce a drinking ban for water from the Kyrkjebø waterworks. This means that the water must not be drunk or used for cooking, but can be used for all other purposes. According to IPH’s assessment, the aluminium level measured in the drinking water can have harmful effects on health. The assessment highlights that children, and especially young children, are the most vulnerable group when exposed to the detected aluminium levels. The IPH further states that they have investigated possible consequences of the long-term exposure, and that this can lead to damage to the nervous system which may be irreversible. The municipal superintendent recommends that in future frequent water samples are carried out to monitor the development, and that the aluminium level in the air be measured regularly both in Kyrkjebø and in Høyanger. The municipal superintendent also recommends that all children of the relevant age who have drunk water from the Kyrkjebø waterworks in the period from 2021 until today are followed up with regular health checks in the years to come. This is to uncover any late effects of the exposure.

Remember: Norway is ranked second in the UN’s ‘Human Development Index’.