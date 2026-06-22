Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
8h

for decades aluminium cooking vessels were the standard....

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1 reply by epimetheus
Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
9h

Aluminum smelter 10 KM from the water treatment plant, but this has nothing to do with elevated aluminum levels in drinking water...

Seriously?

How do you justify, conclusively that it does not?

In this instance, correlation is most definitely causation.

My take....

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