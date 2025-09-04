Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard
4h

I think Betz was being unusually outspoken, given where he works and what field he is into.

If he'd been even more clear and naming names (islam f.e.) he'd been too far beyond the pale would instead have found himself tarred and tarnished as an extremist (add the usual babble of labels).

We need to apply Kremlology when reading statements such as these. KKRVA (the horrendously acronym-ed Royal Academy of War Science; Kungliga Krigsvetenskapsakademien in Swedish) has essays and debates on this topic, some a decade or or more old by now, and they use them same hedged language, treading very carefully lest they'd be accused of things as per usual by the "keep the lid of the pot bolted on"-crowd.

Everyone knows it'll be moslems+lefties vs indigenous, and everyone understands that at least initially elite-controlled state forces will favour the moslem/lefty alliance, and that there's real risk of police and military splintering along indigenous/nationalist, elite/lefty and moslem lines of conflict (as did Jugoslavia's military and police forces and Lebanon's too I think).

But it's like pointing out that the Emperor's wife is a common whore - it's your head on the block for saying the truth that may not be spoken, and Betz is acutely aware of this, especially as he works in the UK where he (just as here) can go to prison for stating an objective truth if it is against policy as decided by prosecutors and judges.

A side note: making people think "it can't happen" or even unable to think about what could happen is one of the stock tricks for con-artists and investment bankers.

Martin Bassani
8h

Sounds like a job for NATO! ;-) Whatever is happening in Europe (and in the rest of the Western Empire) is ultimately the responsibility of imperial architects. The outcome around us is what they desire. If there is any civil strife it will be triggered by them to achieve their ultimate goals. People are no longer capable of organic self-organizing; the structure of rebellion will be provided by the same forces which have brought us here.

