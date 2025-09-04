Today, I have a veritable gem for you—an interview the Berliner Zeitung’s journo™ did with one David Betz, an expert™ whose insights are sought-after by the DoD as well as the British MoD and GCHQ.

Here’s his short bio as related by the Berliner Zeitung:

David Betz is Professor of War in the Modern World in the Department of War Studies at King's College London. His research focuses on insurgencies and counterinsurgency, information warfare and cyberwarfare, propaganda, and civil-military relations and strategies, particularly historical, and contemporary fortifications.

Here is Prof. Betz’ faculty profile.

And without much further ado, except for the notion of ‘let’s play a game and see if you can spot the predictive programming’, here’s the content; translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

British Conflict Researcher: ‘Almost all the prerequisites for civil wars in Western Europe are met.’

The professor at King’s College London studies the conditions for civil wars and armed uprisings. Can these frightening scenarios still [sic] be prevented? An interview.

By Moritz Eichhorn, Berliner Zeitung, 23 Aug. 2025 [source; archived]

The terms ‘civil war’ and ‘Western Europe’ don't really fit together—at least not in the common imagination of the inhabitants of these orderly latitudes. But that’s precisely what’s misleading, says David Betz. The professor at King’s College London studies the conditions for civil wars and armed uprisings. He assumes that such conflicts could occur in our part of the world in the coming years. This makes him one of the very few researchers in his discipline to say so publicly. But behind closed doors, many of his colleagues are discussing this, says Betz. In a video call from his university office, he considers how things got this far, what to expect, and whether these frightening scenarios can be prevented.

[Eichhorn] Professor Betz, when we talk about wars these days, we’re talking about the conflicts between Israel and Iran or Russia and Ukraine. However, you consider a potential civil war to be the real threat. Why?

[Betz] Because in Western Europe today, almost all the structural prerequisites for civil war are met—in a form that the academic literature would describe as almost ‘ideal-typical’ [orig. idealtypisch, i.e., Prof. Betz is a Weberian]. We’re talking about factors that have been researched for decades: deep social divisions, an accelerated loss of status among the once dominant majority population, and a dramatic collapse of trust in institutions.

[Eichhorn] Let’s start with division. What exactly does that mean? [eyeroll]

[Betz] In the past, political debates were anchored in factual issues—today, identity and group affiliation determine thinking. ‘Polarized fractionalisation’ is particularly dangerous: people are guided not by content, but by the line of their own ‘tribal community’. This can be seen throughout Europe, but most clearly in ethnically oriented parties. In Great Britain, there is now a growing Moslem political movement that is effectively a single-issue party—focusing on international Muslim interests, currently primarily Gaza, while British domestic policy receives little attention. This reflects a politics in which identity is more important than anything else [I submit that there’s an easy solution: ban such alien ‘parties’; to see the blinders, consider a UK party that focuses on the national welfare of ethnic English, Welsh, Scots, and Irish—to understand the gobbledygook the good professor spouts].

[Eichhord] A second factor is the loss of status of the majority population—what does this mean?

[Betz] Researchers refer to this as ‘downgrading’: the formerly dominant cultural and political majority is rapidly losing its position. In several European countries, the native population will become a minority in their own country within a generation [note that Prof. Betz tells us here that ‘replacement migration’ isn’t merely a UN-inspired absurdity but also a normal™ academic field now]. In the United Kingdom, this is expected to happen around 2060, in other countries sooner or later. Downgrading means that the language, values, and political priorities of this (soon to be former) majority no longer set the tone—just as in historical cultural displacements, such as the Celtic Britons by Anglo-Saxon settlers [see, this is totally normal™—as far as my own field, History, is concerned, that kind of thinking was fairly traditional until 1945, esp. in German-speaking countries—thereafter, it was replaced with something else™].

‘Mass immigration is not a project of the people, but of the elites.’

[Eichhorn] Some would say: if democratically elected governments allow it, then it is the will of the majority [technically true, but I submit that this question has never been put before the electorates—because élites know the outcome…lest I forget: the distinction between representative democracy and legitimacy exists, albeit not in present-day Europe].

[Betz] That is a fallacy. Mass immigration is not a project of the population, but of the elites [lol, not even the good professor falls for that BS]. In Great Britain, there has never been an election in which voters consciously opted for unlimited migration. Officially, the motto was always ‘control and limitation’—in reality, the ‘tap’ was turned on full. These elites—political, economic, media, and academic—are post-national. For them, nation and borders are anachronisms, and progress means removing all barriers to the flow of people, capital, and ideas [which of course means lots of ‘collateral damages’, but since these accrue to the losers of these utopian projects, who cares? Also, I find it odd that this listing omits—consciously?—free movement of goods].

[Eichhord] And the loss of trust?

[Betz] Trust is the social capital of a society. Over decades, it has been systematically eroded—in politics, the media, the police, the judiciary, even in the church and medicine [that is to say, by the same elites Prof. Betz noted a moment ago as being in charge of the mass migration shitshow: he either can’t remember that or he’s part of this problem]. Today, politicians as a group in many countries enjoy only single-digit percentage trust. But without trust, the ability to resolve conflicts peacefully diminishes. Societies can thus become ‘socially bankrupt’—just as companies can become financially bankrupt [yeah, sure, but that’s a shitty comparison I’d point out—for (replacement) migration dilutes, by introducing masses of people from elsewhere who don’t share the same values (trust) as the ‘natives’, said social capital: it doesn’t matter if you have strong social capital (as defined™ by Prof. Betz) if the soon-to-be-majority doesn’t share these values].

[Eichhorn] What role do economic developments play?

[Betz] Very high levels of prosperity, good governance, and a reasonably unified elite have historically been the best shields against civil wars. But these three pillars are under threat in the Western world: productivity and innovation have stagnated for decades, and bureaucracy is paralysing the entire apparatus. At the same time, debt is growing explosively [that’s all correct, Cap’n Obvious]. Germany, for example, was once a model of fiscal discipline; today, hundreds of billions to trillions of euros are borrowed in a short period of time. Energy and industrial policies are destroying competitiveness—Germany no longer relies on Russian energy sources, while losing key export markets like China. In addition, young people are significantly worse off than their parents in terms of income, home ownership, starting a family, and retirement planning; in some cases, life expectancy is even declining. This undermines the deeply rooted Western promise that children will be better off materially [as if the material side of this particular equation is the only relevant factor here: why bother to work hard and dedicatedly—if my hard-earned wages are financing replacement migration?].

[Eichhorn] What social causes do you see?

[Betz] Multiculturalism and identity politics have destroyed the common ground a democracy needs [again, this was (is) done by the very same powers-that-be that claim to govern in the name of Western peoples]. There used to be a stable ‘we’—today, an ‘us vs. them’ pattern dominates. This is reinforced by social media, which isolates and polarises. Symptoms of so-called feral cities are already emerging in metropolitan areas: decaying infrastructure, areas without effective or only ‘negotiated’ police presence, growing private security services, walls and bars in front of houses. Such developments are driving ethnically motivated outflow—those who can move to where they see ‘their people’ [the (basket) case study is—South Africa since the early 1990s, by the way—but since there’s such a large, and growing, Moslem population in Western Europe not, the main proxy would be: Lebanon].

[Eichhorn] And who would face each other in a potential civil war?

[Betz] Two main axes: first, nationalists vs. post-nationalists [globalists]—essentially a revolt of the ‘governed’ against elites who are changing the rules of the game to their disadvantage. Second, natives vs. newcomers. The first conflict could resemble a Latin American ‘dirty war’—targeted assassinations of members of the elite and counterattacks by state or private security forces. Think of helicopter flights out to sea with no return for some passengers. The second would be more widespread, with urban violence of the kind we already know in part [personally, I consider a blending of both aspects to be the most likely outcome: think—the teeming masses of newcomers being marshalled by the ‘post-nationalists’ vs. any ‘nationalist’ revival struggling to restore some kind of balance to ‘the system].

‘Established Research’ [ah, the Science™ is settled]

[Eichhorn] Who would ultimately win?

[Betz] In the long run, the national idea will prevail because post-nationalism is neither economically nor socially viable [well, that’s…reassuring, eh?]. But the price would be enormous: countless deaths, destroyed infrastructure, decades of reconstruction. You could compare it to the collapse of the Soviet Union—only probably with more violence [well, the USSR was forced to/let go of its more outlying areas, the main issue facing Western countries today is the growing, and metastasising, pockets of un-assimilate-ables whose disdain and contempt for Western values is palpable: in this, Prof. Betz is likely to be correct].

[Eichhorn] In your essays, you speak of sudden tipping points.

[Betz] Yes. In 1990, 90 per cent of people in Bosnia still considered their relations with other ethnic groups to be good. Two years later, Yugoslavia had collapsed, and massacres, torture, and expulsions followed [this is supremely misleading/disingenuous by Prof. Betz, for he omits, either consciously or due to ignorance (the result being the same, by the way), the massive, if not outsized, role played by Germany’s élites, supported by the US, Britain, and France, in this descent into madness]. The deceptive calm before the storm is called normalcy bias—people think that because everything works today, it will be the same tomorrow [that’s a fair point; as an aside, I spoke with a student union-organised group yesterday who didn’t know that the internet was commercialised in 1997: they were too young].

[Eichhorn] Some say such warnings come primarily from the right.

[Betz] That’s too simplistic. Even [sic] left-wing theorists, such as those in the French text ‘The Coming Insurrection’ (L'Insurrection qui vient [here’s the unusually detailed Wikipedia write-up, if you’re not familiar with it]), draw up scenarios for how to trigger chaos through attacks on urban infrastructure in order to seize political power [so far, so familiar, isn’t it?]. Migration as a trigger for conflict affects working-class neighbourhoods as much as conservative milieus. And when elites try to ignore these tensions, the willingness to use violence grows on all sides [and that’s not simplistic?].

[Eichhorn] You are one of the few researchers who openly address the danger of civil war here in Western Europe. Why don’t your colleagues do this?

[Betz] My theses are based on established research—Barbara Walter, Robert Putnam, and Monica Duffy Toft. The assumption that the West is ‘immune’ to civil war is scientifically untenable [that’s obvious]. Many colleagues see similar risks, but only speak out behind closed doors [and that’s the problem here].

[Eichhorn] How high is the risk, exactly?

[Betz] Based on my gut feeling [I’m glad we’re talking ‘established science’ here]: high, probably within the next five years. This has to do with the fact that I see no political signs of a serious solution to the problem—neither leaders with the will nor the ability to change course. If we look at it statistically, I rely on the work of political scientist Barbara Walter. Based on global data, she calculated that in a country where the structural conditions for civil war are met, the annual probability of occurrence is around 4 per cent. Extrapolating this over five years results in a cumulative probability of around 18.5 per cent. This means: Even if it doesn’t happen in the first year, the risk remains in each subsequent year and accumulates [I’m not buying this argumentation]. Added to this is another factor from civil war literature: civil wars often ‘spread’ to neighbouring countries. If such a conflict breaks out in a European country—let’s take France as an example—then the probability is high that the unrest will spread to neighbouring states [you gotta be a f******* genius to propose this (because, you know, 1968 never happened…]. Walter doesn’t give a fixed percentage for this, but if one conservatively assumes 50 per cent and extrapolates this chain reaction to a group of ten countries with the same risk factors, the five-year probability in the European context rises slightly to 60 per cent or more [I call nonsense as regards these mathematically-sounding commentary; I understand that there are tiggers—imagine, e.g., whatever befell Greece in and after 2007/08 occurring in a large, more systemically relevant country—and: gotcha: what happened in Greece was systemically relevant as Greek debt was held overwhelmingly by French, Dutch, and German banks who ran the serious risk of insolvency and hence dragging these North-Western, allegedly more serious™ countries, down].

[Eichhorn] Are you personally preparing for a civil war scenario?

[Betz] I’m not a prepper, I don’t have weapons, and I’m not building a fortress. My job is to understand the situation and talk about it publicly. Those who want to prepare practically can find plenty of guidance from specialised organisations. My hope is that through education, enough people and ideas will come together to perhaps find a more peaceful way forward—even if I’m not overly optimistic about that [now, I share that pessimistic sentiment].

[Eichhorn] Thank you for the interview.

Bottom Lines

More settled science™, eh?

In one aspect, I think Prof. Betz isn’t too far away from the most likely outcome: whatever happens in one larger country will spread to other places, mainly because of open borders and the internet, but more importantly due to the staggering levels of inter-connectedness: what happens to, say, Deutsche Bank or the Banque Paribas Group won’t stay delimited to Germany or France.

Since most EU/EEC member-states are de facto insolvent, and since their obligations are held mostly by their ‘primary dealers’ (as assets), there’s a relatively high likelihood of ‘contagion’ spreading like wildfire in southern California.

I do believe that the age-old saying—‘when the going gets tough, the tough keep going’— is largely correct: after some upheaval, a new system/society will be born out these troubles, and I also consider it likely that very unlikely new leaders will emerge in the process (lest you call me a cynical pessimist, my wife is way more skeptical than I am). The eventual result may look more or less like a ‘return’ to a more ‘neo-nationalist’ past, but I sense that it will be very different from earlier iterations, if only because…well, history.

My main concern these days is the amount of ‘collateral damage’ we will incur during the transition.

And here, science and history may provide some possible solutions, but my gut feeling (muahahahaha) is that we are confronted by challenges that are unique to our moment and time, hence the solutions to these challenges will have to be adapted to confront them.

All other things being equal, that, above all, means that the solutions that maximise freedom and liberty while safeguarding individual rights and responsibilities have been, historically speaking, holding the biggest promises for the coming generations.

We may need to quadruple down on re-emphasising these aspects of Western history to march into the future.