Discussion about this post

Rikard
1h

Very educational, learned a lot of new things.

About the Drang nach Osten, isn't it just the logical direction to go in?

Russia under the Tsars in the 19th century was crumbling. France, Britain, Austria-Hungary et c weren't. Thus, a drive East to conquer and settle seems the logical choice. I'm more surprised there weren't German overtures to Sweden, Finland (despite being under Russian control) and Norway.

That to me seems like an oversight. A weakened Russia facing a front in the South (Austria-Hungary), its West (Germany by way of Poland) and a Swedish-German liberation of Finland followed by the opening of a Northern front, possibly supported by Britain, would seem the only sound option if the goal was subjugating Russia west of the Urals.

Keeping that coalition together might be the hurdle that put the kibosh on such ideas?

Anyway - this historian you refer seems unaware from which nation the ideas of racialism, racial supremacy, master race and so on originated. United Kingdom, as a way for the upper classes to rationalise why their system yielded povery undreamed of for the masses.

He also seems completely unaware that it has been British policy to never allow a central European power to become a concrete reality. "Perfidious Albion" is an expression still taught here at least, when it comes to looking at British foreign politics post-Hastings.

To say nothing of the sour grapes-tone of his textual voice; the British Empire collapsed because of itself. Normally, an Empire must be challenged and broken and withered by outside forces more than anything to start to crumble, yet the British Empire simply folded in on itself, thanks to its own ruling class.

Much like the EU and the GAE seem Hel-bent on doing.

1 reply by epimetheus
Rebal
7h

Interesting read. Thank you.

1 reply by epimetheus
