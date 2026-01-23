I saw this a few days ago, and I thought it might be of interest to you, too, dear readers. You may also look up Ai Weiwei yourself, but here’s his brief introduction in the Berliner Zeitung:

The artist Ai Weiwei, born in Beijing in 1957 as the son of the regime critic and poet Ai Qing, was detained for several months in 2011 in an undisclosed location in China due to his criticism of the regime. He was banned from traveling until 2015, when he came to Germany. At the end of 2019, he moved to Cambridge in Great Britain, and currently lives primarily in Portugal. However, he has retained his studio in Berlin’s Prenzlauer Berg district.

I submit that Ai Weiwei may be a kind of poster-child of a cosmopolitan élite that seamlessly moves from here to there. But. In the below conversation, he’s showing some quite…interesting to controversial™ takes on many of these presumptions.

Enjoy the below content, which comes to you, as always, in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Ai Weiwei visits China after ten years: ‘One feels confined and precarious in Germany’

Ai Weiwei visited his 93-year-old mother with his son. Shortly after his return, he compares China to Germany, and Beijing to Berlin.

By Susanne Lenz, Berliner Zeitung, 11 Jan. 2026 [source; archived]

Ai Weiwei is China’s most famous artist [is he? I mean, sure, he’s known, but that categorical statement is…problematic, but let’s move on]. Before leaving China for exile in Germany in 2015, his passport had been confiscated, and he was under house arrest. In 2011, he was held in a cell at an undisclosed location for almost three months. In 2018, his studio near Beijing was destroyed on the orders of the authorities. Ai Weiwei spent years of his childhood with his father, the poet Ai Qing, in a dugout. The poet, initially esteemed by Mao Zedong, was declared a ‘right-wing deviant’ soon after Ai Weiwei’s birth in 1957 and banished from Beijing to a remote province [talk about Mao’s reign of terror—known as the ‘Cultural Revolution’—without talking about the tens of millions of victims]. Ai Weiwei recently returned to China for the first time since 2015, from 12 Dec. 2025, to 2 Jan. 2026. We interviewed him about his trip via email.

[Susanne Lenz] After all the difficult experiences in China, you returned for a visit after ten years. What motivated you to do so?

[Ai Weiwei] I had many different kinds of experiences in China. I don’t necessarily consider them ‘difficult’ or ‘unpleasant’ [ouchie #1], as I never sought what is commonly understood as ‘pleasant’. These experiences in China weren’t unique to me [see what I mean?]. My father’s generation experienced similar things, as did many figures in Chinese history who have spoken out on politics, society, or culture. There were countless such people, so I don’t see these as personally ‘unpleasant’ experiences. Rather, I believe they were a kind of blessing that allowed me to recognise many things in my own country that are little known or that others will never experience. I went to the US in 1981 and returned to China twelve years later. By then, my father was old and in poor health, and I felt it was the right moment. Moreover, to be honest, I wasn’t settling in very well in the US. Not necessarily in an economic sense or any specific practical matter, but rather because I had begun to question the American value system [ouchie #2, over which the interviewer technically papered over by not asking about this while not considering European™ values]. A lot of time has passed again: ten years have gone by since I left China in 2015, and now I’m back. The main reason for this return is that my mother is 93 years old, and every visit could be her last. At the same time, my son is almost 17, so it felt right for both of us to return and visit family.

[S. Lenz] Did you take any precautions to ensure everything goes well on this trip?

[Ai Weiwei] I largely rely on intuition in what I do. I’ve never felt the need to take special precautions or make sure of anything in advance because, ultimately, nothing can truly be guaranteed. I don’t believe anything in this world is ever completely guaranteed. I’ve lived abroad for over 20 years, yet I’ve remained a Chinese citizen and hold a Chinese passport. Without exaggeration, very few people have an experience like mine, or a similar family history, while also retaining their Chinese passport. Why did I keep it? Because I consider this passport an integral part of my life. It’s like a birthmark: not something chosen, but something given [ouchie #3: it’s all about your feelings, dude, hence Ai Weiwei can never be part of the mainstream establishment in ‘the West’]. This aspect of my life cannot be changed by myself or by others; it’s a mark of my individuality [it’s a spot-on explanation as to why I kept my own passport/citizenship after almost 16 years of living abroad, and my intentions/sentiments overlap with Ai Weiwei’s]. I am Chinese, and when I return to China, I don’t feel anxious or confused, nor do I perceive this decision as fraught with danger. Those who are fearful will remain fearful, and an optimist like myself will remain optimistic. I don’t see the need to take any additional precautions. It’s almost amusing to even consider it—what precautions can one realistically take in today’s world? [having never really considered Mr. Weiwei’s work or opinions to this day, I kinda like his attitude, warts and all].

[caption] Chinese artist Ai Weiwei with his 93-year-old mother and son Ai Lao in Beijing.

[S. Lanz] Do you see your trip as a statement, or was it purely private? [but…isn’t ‘the private’ part of ‘the political’ in the West?]

[Ai Weiwei] It’s a purely private trip: a son visiting his mother and a grandson visiting his grandmother. Ai Lao and I are both Chinese. Two Chinese people returning to their own country to visit their family—no other reason could be more powerful or fundamental. If our trip can be interpreted as a statement at all, it’s that family ties and kinship are the most essential bond in society and the ultimate expression of humanitarian values [bingo].

[S. Lanz] How did it feel to be back in Beijing?

[Ai Weiwei] I hadn’t been to Beijing for ten years, and many people told me that the city had changed in countless ways. But the moment I returned—almost the instant my consciousness registered my arrival—it felt like a broken piece of jade was being pieced back together: a perfect fit, without the slightest gap. I felt that nothing had changed, because this was the Beijing I knew. The sunlight, the dry air, the streets, the crowds, and the expressions on people’s faces—all of it was deeply familiar.

[S. Lenz] You took the trip with your son. What was it like for him to be in China?

[Ai Weiwei] I can’t speak for him, and he doesn’t want to be quoted in the media [good answer].

[S. Lenz] A picture you posted on Instagram during the trip shows you in a cemetery. Why were you there?

[Ai Weiwei] My mother is still alive, but my father passed away almost 30 years ago. Whenever I return, I’m always overcome by a feeling of familiarity that I haven’t felt in a long time. In Chinese ethics, visiting the family cemetery is considered a part of life, and although I’m not someone who strictly adheres to traditional notions of loyalty and piety, I still feel we have to go. Going this time with my son has a special significance.

[S. Lenz] You say Beijing still feels very familiar to you. But the city has changed, hasn’t it?

[Ai Weiwei] The most noticeable differences are in the details. The generations have changed, and I was genuinely surprised by how the quality of service has improved in every area. I was also surprised by the variety of food and the pursuit of culinary sophistication. Perhaps especially because I’m someone who loves to eat. Food is very important to me.

[S. Lenz] Did you enjoy a meal in Beijing that you could only get there?

[Ai Weiwei] Today’s Beijing, like cities everywhere, is filled with food from countless regions, in an era of unprecedented culinary abundance. If you walk down a street, you can come across dishes from dozens of different regions and cultures. This food ranges from the most exquisite, fit for an emperor, to the everyday fare of ordinary people or snacks enjoyed while out for a stroll. I believe that no country in the world has ever possessed—or ever will possess—the unique diversity and richness of Chinese cuisine at any point in its history. Perhaps only Hong Kong comes close. The depth and cultural significance of Chinese food are unmatched anywhere else in the world [there’s not a single person who’s never claimed that—with perhaps the residents of the British isles being a notable exception when it comes to food quality ^-^]

[S. Lenz] When you talk about improved service quality, what exactly do you mean?

[Ai Weiwei] Let me give you a small example. I still have a bank account here. My assistant suggested we reactivate it, and I agreed. We went to a bank that, despite its importance, was relatively quiet. I was able to go straight to the counter. The clerk was a friendly, helpful young woman. She reactivated my account and noticed that I still had a considerable sum of money in it. I told her I had completely forgotten about it. She added that the account contained several different currencies, and I asked her to explain which ones. In truth, I didn’t remember any of them. Within five minutes—even less—all the transactions were completed smoothly, without any problems [compare this to the rampage of de-banking going on these days, from Jacques Baud to Ed Snowden to Gerhard Schröder]. Strangely enough, I even remembered my password. Afterward, we walked about 200 meters and passed a well-known clothing store in Beijing. I decided to buy a padded cotton jacket because the one I brought from China to Europe had been in my hands for over 20 years, and its sleeves were ripped. The shopkeeper showed me several jackets, but I didn’t find any of them suitable or particularly fashionable. Then he smiled and asked if they could make a jacket to measure for me. I was genuinely surprised that they were willing to tailor a jacket specifically for me and agreed. He took my measurements and told me it would be ready in a few days. The entire process took no more than 30 minutes [try that in any Western place for anything that may be considered reasonably affordable; or try shopping directly from China at temu.com]. That, to me, is the efficiency of Beijing and its service sector.

[S. Lenz] How does this compare to Germany? [and this is the meaty part]

[Ai Weiwei] In Germany, my bank accounts were closed twice. And not just mine, but my girlfriend’s as well. In Switzerland, I was refused an account at the country’s largest bank, and another bank later closed my account there as well. There were other similar incidents, which I won’t go into detail about here. These processes are extraordinarily complicated and often irrational. Whenever you try to find out about something, the associated mental and physical strain can be almost unimaginable. Even today, my colleagues continue to experience all kinds of delays with visa applications. The difficulties we encounter in daily life in Europe are at least ten times greater than those in China [I’m sure that this is an exaggeration as neither me nor Ai Weiwei has lived in contemporary China, but I have no real doubts as to believing that everyday life in Europe is more messy]. Unfortunately, attitudes and mentalities in the service sector in European societies can be astonishing. This also applies to its bureaucratic nature.

[S. Lanz] If you compare Beijing to Berlin, how does it fare?

[Ai Weiwei] Today, even in winter, Beijing is filled with beautiful sunshine. It feels warm and open; the city gives you a sense of clarity and spaciousness, even when the temperature can drop below zero. I won’t comment on the German winter; everyone in Germany knows what it’s like [lol, too true, but then again, that’s the weather etc., hence it’s not Germany’s fault]. In terms of the political climate, daily life in Beijing feels more natural and humane for ordinary people because people tend to focus on what’s right in front of them. In Germany, in the ten years since I left China, almost no one has ever invited me into their home [ah, that’s a peculiar thing germane to German-speakers of all kinds: I’m Austrian, but that’s kinda the same in Switzerland (which is a tad more reserved than Germany) and in my home country; sure, part of this is a cultural trait that’s rapidly changing (together with multi-culturalism), but that’s also my experience living abroad in not merely Switzerland (10 years) and Norway, too (5+ years): often, as a foreigner, one would spend more time with other expats (no matter where they are from), for they experience the same: dear Ai Weiwei, don’t hold this against Germans, it’s a cultural trait]. Neighbours upstairs or downstairs exchange, at most, a brief nod [that nod would be polite only if they approve of you, your lifestyle, and noise-levels, by the way]. In China, on the other hand, ordinary people from at least five different professions line up, hoping to meet me. Their enthusiasm was sometimes almost embarrassing because I simply don’t get to meet that many people. Among them are former high-ranking government officials, people who work in political and legal institutions, as well as those connected to the arts or my past [kinda cool, I think]. At its core, China remains an agrarian society that is continuously moving toward modernisation while simultaneously preserving Confucian traditions, including a deep and nuanced culture of human relationships and social understanding. Germany, by contrast, strikes me as cold, rational, and profoundly bureaucratic. As an individual, one feels confined and precarious there, even if people may believe they live in a superior world. But material comfort doesn’t necessarily mean that humanity and humanitarian values ​​will prevail [two things to note: first, as regards China, we’ll see if modernisation will also destroy Confucian traditions as it annihilated Europe’s—and America’s—Christian traditions; given that this played out over more than a century in the Old World, it stands to reason that a ‘we’ll see’ approach to China under the conditions of modernity is appropriate here; second, as regards Germany (and the West in general), I’m reminded of Max Weber’s (1864-1920) verdict about the most likely future of the West in his seminal tract The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism (1905), from which the following quote is taken (p. 124 of the 2001 reprint), which, I’d argue, virtually perfectly encapsulates the West’s situation as related by Ai Weiwei here: Mechanized petrification, embellished with a sort of convulsive self-importance. (more on this notion in the bottom lines).

[S. Lanz] Who did you end up meeting in Beijing?

[Ai Weiwei] Although I only informed my mother and brother about my return and no one else, I still managed to meet everyone I wanted to see. I didn’t send out any invitations, yet they were all happy to see me. I won’t list them all.

[S. Lanz] What do people talk about? What are the important topics?

[Ai Weiwei] People talk about everything. The Chinese have a very rich emotional intelligence. Under Mao’s education system, there were two guiding principles: ‘Embrace the fatherland and look at the world.’ [this sentiment is anathema in the West] This was part of raising young people. As a result, the Chinese enjoy making comparisons and discussing politics, society, international affairs, and global issues.

[S. Lanz] Is Trump’s tariff policy a topic of discussion?

[Ai Weiwei] The Chinese don’t pay much attention to his tariff policy because it seems obviously absurd and contradicts the basic principles of capitalism and free competition. It also seems unwise to them because ultimately, American taxpayers will have to bear the burden [here, Ai Weiwei shows a greater understanding of things than virtually all economists, for tariffs are—taxes (which, incidentally, the executive branch has no lawful authority to levy, for that is Congress’ prerogative), and more on this in the footnote]. The Chinese are trying to minimise the impact, but they don’t believe the United States can bear the consequences of such a tariff policy [that’s quite likely correct]. The Chinese have their own way of life; whether with a little more or a little less, they will always find a way to cope.

[S. Lanz] Does Germany play a role in China, is it a topic of discussion?

[Ai Weiwei] In current politics, Germany plays the role of an insecure and unfree country, struggling to find its place between history and the future [ouchie #4, though that, too, is correct]. Although Germany claims to be very self-confident, German society struggles with numerous shortcomings regarding its self-realisation. The Chinese admire Alice Weidel. She is the only person the Chinese tend to remember and respect [and why may that be? Because Ms. Weidel—for all her faults—bills herself as a patriot, which is a sentiment the Chinese tend to respect]. This is due to Weidel’s connections to China, her time there, and her ability to clearly express her opinions as a politician. As a result, most Chinese who know her have a positive opinion of her.

[S. Lanz] Do people talk about Russia and the war against Ukraine?

[Ai Weiwei] Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, the Chinese perspective is similar to that of the Chinese government, namely that the war should never have happened. Of course, people feel deep sympathy for the enormous suffering and sacrifices the Ukrainian people have had to endure.

[S. Lanz] Are people in China aware of their country’s increasingly important role in the world?

[Ai Weiwei] The Chinese don’t dwell on their role in the world. But it means a great deal to them that China has moved far away from the position of humiliation and subjugation it endured in the past. Most people in China remember the last few centuries as a time of shame. Today, they are primarily focused on improving their own lives. China has never been a country that sought expansion [*ahem* Tibet might beg to differ, yet one must, at the same time, note that Tibet was a feudal backwater when the communist troops entered in the mid-20th century (see the footnote, but remember: one cannot change the past)], but it will never compromise when it comes to the dignity and national pride of its people [if greater Han chauvinism will prove any better than historical precedents, well, that the future will show].

Bottom Lines

In many ways, Big Business (controlled by the CCP), High Finance (controlled by Wall St, the City of London), and Big Gov’t (China is no stranger thereto) are the unholy trinity of modern capitalism, and their combined—and mutually reinforcing—consequences were related by none other than Max Weber (1864-1920) in his seminal tract The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism (1905), from which the following quote is taken (p. 124 of the 2001 reprint; emphases mine, references omitted):

Since asceticism undertook to remodel the world and to work out its ideals in the world, material goods have gained an increasing and finally an inexorable power over the lives of men as at no previous period in history. To-day the spirit of religious asceticism—whether finally, who knows?—has escaped from the cage. But victorious capitalism, since it rests on mechanical foundations, needs its support no longer. The rosy blush of its laughing heir, the Enlightenment, seems also to be irretrievably fading, and the idea of duty in one’s calling prowls about in our lives like the ghost of dead religious beliefs. Where the fulfilment of the calling cannot directly be related to the highest spiritual and cultural values, or when, on the other hand, it need not be felt simply as economic compulsion, the individual generally abandons the attempt to justify it at all. In the field of its highest development, in the United States, the pursuit of [material] wealth, stripped of its religious and ethical meaning, tends to become associated with purely mundane passions, which often actually give it the character of sport. No one knows who will live in this cage in the future, or whether at the end of this tremendous development entirely new prophets will arise, or there will be a great rebirth of old ideas and ideals, or, if neither, mechanized petrification, embellished with a sort of convulsive self-importance. For of the last stage of this cultural development, it might well be truly said: ‘Specialists without spirit, sensualists without heart; this nullity imagines that it has attained a level of civilization never before achieved.’

Remember: Weber wrote these lines, in particular that latter paragraph, in 1904/05.

I call—he was spot-on, and his scathing verdict almost to the spot anticipates (describes) the post-Cold War world; I think, to some extent, it also relates quite aptly to Cold War experiences, however, there were ‘new prophets’ (e.g., Mao, JFK, John Paul II); there was a ‘rebirth of old ideals and ideals’—most prominently, I would argue, what came to be known as ‘neoliberalism’ and, of course, whatever name you wish to bestow on China after Deng Xiaoping.

So far, as related by Ai Weiwei above, the Chinese have been kinda not too unsuccessful in maintaining their Confucian traditions.

Do remember that, while the future cannot be known, China’s brush with Capitalism has run for less than forty years; when Weber wrote the above about the U.S. and the West in general (on which, perhaps, Oswald Spengler’s The Decline of the West is the more apt telling), America was almost 150 years old.

I suspect that time will tell if China will decay, spiritually and morally, to the same extent (or worse) relative to the Western experiences.

I, for one, wouldn’t be surprised if it happened faster and more profound as these changes are happening on both a larger and broader scale relative to the West.

Time will tell.