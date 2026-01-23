Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
4h

The bank account comparison isnt just about convenience, it's about trust architecture. Ai Weiwei's experience getting debanked twice in Germany versus the seamless reactivation in Beijing really underscores how precarios individual agency has become in overly-compliant Western systems. I dunno if the Confucian tradition will survive modernization any better than Christian ones did in the West, but the speed of service culture shifts he describes deserves more serious attention than it usually gets.

Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 epimetheus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture