Today we’ll follow-up on a fairly recent piece about AI™ abuses by a US-based lawyer who was fined for doing so—with a twist:

In March 2026, the Oregon Court of Appeals issued what may be the clearest judicial statement yet on the limits of AI-as-excuse … ‘An attorney who signs a brief supported in full or in part by nonexistent law submits a [violation]… The advent of generative AI did not change that principle.’

Read the rest here:

And while I’m aware of that case happening in the US, as opposed to Norway, I consider the below piece prima facie evidence of a yet greater issue involving so-called AI™.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Worried About AI in the Doctor’s Office: ‘We find major deviations every time’

Patients risk receiving the wrong treatment, fears the directorate that checks the AI tools doctors use.

By Henrik Bøe, NRK.no, 1 July 2026 [source; archived]

The microphone listens in when doctors and patients talk.

‘We use AI’, says the registration machine at Jarlsberg Medical Center in Tønsberg.

It has become common for AI assistants to listen and take notes during doctor visits, and GP Mathias Krüger is clear about how useful it is:

They do the actual writing job insanely well. They are trained in medical language, understand what tests are being done, and you get a note that looks very neat and tidy. It is a great help.

At the same time, he is concerned with how important it is to read carefully what the AI ​​tool writes [doh] before it ends up in a patient record [Cap’n Obvious to the rescue, please]:

They are certainly not perfect. They misunderstand drugs and context. They misunderstand who is involved [what do they (sic) understand, then?] For example, it may say ‘mother [of the patient] came along’, but it is actually a completely different person.

In recent years, dozens of companies have appeared that sell this type of AI services for the Norwegian market.

Many of them do far more than they are allowed to, according to the Directorate for Medical Products (DMP) [no link given; here’s the relevant website, but please don’t ask why, exactly, the pharmacovigilance watchdog™ claims this w/o enforcing the law—for if you do, uncomfortable questions arise, such as the ones that bedevil, for instance, energy regulators who blindly trust wind mill operators about how many of their wind turbines crash:

it’s literally the same shit (behaviour), different (regulatory) smell]

Suggests Diagnoses and Treatment

‘We see large and many deviations in every AI client we have examined more closely. And we see that many go over the limit and offer a functionality that they are not allowed to’, says unit manager Tove Gullstein Jahr of the DMP.

Tove Gullstein Jahr says it is important that doctors check all AI clients’ functions after each update.

Often this is about the AI tools not only taking notes, but making suggestions for diagnoses or treatment.

‘The concern is that incorrect information will enter the patient record so that the patient may not receive the treatment he or she should have. Or maybe the patient even gets a treatment they shouldn’t have’, says Jahr.

She adds that mistakes that remain in the medical record can potentially follow the patient for a long time to come.

Only Two Approved AI Clients

It is not necessarily illegal for AI tools to suggest diagnoses or treatment. But the tool must be approved as medical equipment in at least class IIa, which is a thorough and lengthy process.

Only two of the Norwegian speech-to-text services for the healthcare system have this approval today.

Nevertheless, the market is far larger. DMP has sent out a questionnaire to a total of 26 companies that sell such AI tools.

They have initiated inspections of 8 of them, and some inspections are still ongoing.

Forced to Remove Features

In one of the inspections, DMP concluded that the AI tool Stenoly advertised illegal functionality.

The company is not approved in class IIa, and is therefore not allowed to offer much more than transcription.

After the inspection, Stenoly changed its marketing and removed the functions DMP reacted to, says legal director Erling Løken Andersen. The inspection was therefore closed [this is the regulatory state working™].

‘Stenoly will save healthcare personnel time on documentation and contribute to better journal notes. Therefore, we have refined the product as a documentation assistant, and not as a decision support tool’, writes Løken Andersen in an e-mail.

Forced to Change Functions

In another inspection, the tool Noteless was tested.

Here, DMP staged a quasi-doctor’s visit to check what the AI tool was doing:

The ‘patient’ talked about his problems. While the AI ​​tool listened and took notes, the ‘patient’ talked about feeling tired, lethargic, and antisocial, among other things.

Problems identified: the AI ​​tool used technical terms such as ‘anhedonia’ based on the patient’s descriptions, without the doctor or the patient themselves mentioning this word in the conversation. It also suggested the diagnosis ‘F32 depressive episode’.

After the inspection, they have rectified the error, notes general manager of Noteless, William Vossgård, in an e-mail.

Vossgård believes that all AI tools for doctors should be regulated as class IIa medical equipment, and writes that Noteless expects to be certified within a short time.

He believes the risk of errors in patient records is real, and must be taken seriously:

The use of technical terms such as anhedonia illustrates a fundamental characteristic of AI models. They are non-deterministic in nature, so ensuring that they accurately reflect what was actually said is a real challenge, and this is something we are constantly working on [feeling better yet?].

Possibility of Error

Back at the doctor’s office in Tønsberg, GP Mathias Krüger talks about the doctors’ time crunch.

On the one hand, the AI ​​tool saves them time. But at the same time, poor time management can potentially have fatal consequences if doctors are sloppy with AI use:

You have to read through the note that is made every single time. The danger lies in the general practitioner thinking ‘what is written there must be true’, clicks ‘approve’, and then it is time for the next patient. I agree that you have to be aware of the possibility of mistakes. It is certainly present.

Bottom Lines

If this is all sounds stupid beyond belief, it’s likely because it is.

There’s a really quick and easy way out of all of this, and it’s how things are typically working—pottery barn rule no. 1: you break it, you own it.

‘It’ being—consequences for your actions, which in grown-up lingo is called liability. Incidentally, that particular term—liability—is missing in action from the awfully-written, if very long, text on the dedicated website of the Directorate for Medicinal Products that talks about AI™ clients in healthcare.

The main concern™ of the DMP here, then, is easily identifiable as something else entirely, namely (drum roll):

The Norwegian Directorate of Health will initiate work to assess an appropriate organisational model for a national AI service that provides targeted health advice or healthcare. This assessment will be considered in conjunction with the work of the Health Reform Commission, build on relevant previous experience, and clarify which actor should hold overarching responsibility.

Needless to say, if the gov’t agency tasked with overseeing medicinal products is now getting into cobbling together one such AI™ client themselves, questions about potential conflicts of interest and, of course, the age old ‘who watches the watchdog’ arise (but, fear not, these notions betrouble neither the DMP nor the intrepid, cantankerous journo™).

The main issue at-hand, then, is the following: other countries are pouring untold amounts of money—technically, these funds are earmarked for the healthcare sector—into such medicinal AI™ clients:

Experiences from Other Countries There appear to be few countries that offer a national digital health service based on AI. NHS England plans to launch My Companion , intended to give patients access to reliable health information, help them articulate their health needs and preferences, and provide information about their health condition or upcoming treatment.

WHO (World Health Organization) has developed the prototype SARAH (Smart AI Resource Assistant for Health) , a generative AI-based chatbot with an avatar that can speak or chat with users. It is designed to provide reliable health information globally on health-promoting behaviours (smoking cessation, physical activity, diet, stress management, mental health) and is available in eight languages. WHO has been explicit that SARAH does not provide medical advice [so, what is it good for, then?]

NHS 111 Wales offers an AI assistant , available in multiple languages, which retrieves information from the NHS 111 website based on patient prompts. The solution has been developed in collaboration with private actors that supply AI technologies.

Omaolo (Finland) is a national health and care service. It supports self-management and helps individuals contact the public healthcare service when necessary. Omaolo consists of several modules, some of which are CE-marked as medical devices.

1177 “Direkt” (Sweden) is being rolled out as a first-line chat service. The service has been subject to regulatory review and public debate following deviations in triage outcomes (estimated “3 out of 10” in the early phase). Key lessons include the need for quality assurance, monitoring, and clearly defined responsibilities from day one. In the further work, the Norwegian Directorate of Health will contact relevant institutions and organisations, both nationally and internationally, that offer or are planning similar services, and will gather the experiences and assessments they have made.

In terms of Norwegian aims, I delimit myself to noting the following:

The aim of a public AI service is to enhance health literacy in the population and enable individuals to take better care of their own health. A further goal is to strengthen people’s general understanding of AI, particularly generative AI, so that they are better equipped to critically assess information provided by a chat-based service. [line break added] At the same time, those who do not wish to use, or are unable to use, digital health services must have access to equivalent alternatives. It is important to recognise that such a service may widen the digital divide in the population and, in this context, contribute to increasing health disparities between those who use digital services and those who do not.[12]

So, notice any of these two main aims in the preceding journo™ piece?

Me neither.

As to the ‘those who do not wish to use … digital health services’ aspect, well, the above piece didn’t really point this out—except in one of the accompanying pictures:

Patients visiting the doctor’s office are met with information about AI use.

There is a small note at the bottom:

You can say no to the use of AI If you wish to opt out of AI use during the consultation, it is totally fine. Just tell the doctor—so we shall document your case in the usual manner, without voice recording or AI use.

This is how things are shaping up: for now, opting out is still an option, and it’s advisable to do just that (all one needs to remember is doing so in any emergency, right?).

There will come a day when such opting-out isn’t going to be available any longer, much like with the ‘all vaccinations are voluntary’ (orig. All vaksinasjon i Norge er frivillig), as per the current legislation and reiterated by the Institute of Public Health.

So, opt-out as much as you can; and tell your GP to shove that AI™ tool where the sun doesn’t shine.

In particular as there used to be a fairly straightforward way of how things were done in the healthcare sector: liability.

If a doctor screwed up, he or she was on the hook—and the absence of the term ‘liability’ in the AI™ policy brief is the most obvious tell here: whatever it will be that AI™ clients are suggesting, the most likely outcome here is (drum roll) the weakening of liability to such an extent that will make the Covid shitshow look like child’s play by comparison: