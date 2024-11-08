No introduction needed here—translation, emphases, [and snark] mine.

After Corona: Vaccination Lessons are now Taught in Hessian Schools

By Peter Hanack, Frankfurter Rundschau, 6 Nov. 2024 [source]

High school students in Hesse should learn about infectious diseases, the immune system, and the protection that vaccinations can offer. The state government has compiled the necessary material in a folder. The Luise Büchner School in Groß-Gerau received the first copies on Wednesday.

‘Vaccinations are one of the most effective measures to protect against infectious diseases and should be carried out in an age-appropriate manner’, said Hesse’s Health Minister Diana Stolz (CDU) at the handover of the teaching material in Groß-Gerau [that’s at best a half-truth, peppered with lies of omission: what prevents disease way more than vaccines are public hygiene (sanitation, clean water), adequate diet, low levels of stress, a good night’s worth of sleep—and then some well before injections come into play]. A high immunisation rate could reduce the risk of infection from many diseases. In order to be able to make informed decisions, it is important that young people are well informed about infectious diseases and immunisation [they won’t be with these materials, I presume, because I haven’t found them online].

Video Clips about Infections

The materials could be used in the intermediate level, i.e., grades 5 to 10, in secondary, intermediate and comprehensive schools, grammar schools and also in special schools, explained Education Minister Armin Schwarz (CDU). They provide children and young people with comprehensive basic knowledge about infectious diseases, the immune system, and immunisation. This is necessary so that they can make their own immunisation decisions [that is, until and unless the gov’t mandates injections generally or, if these young people wish to become healthcare workers, sectoral vaccine mandates apply].

The teaching material consists of a large number of worksheets. In addition, there are further links and video clips to illustrate complex content [no need to read, say, textbooks, which is possibly extremely far-right wing stuff].

According to Diana Stolz, the materials were created based on the recommendations of the Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko) from 2024 [which means there’s only one side here: PRO VACCINES]. Teachers have a special relationship of trust with the children and young people and can convey complicated issues in an understandable and age-appropriate way [sure—but about what goes into the body of a minor? I mean this is both extremely sick and massively intrusive (no pun intended)].

Bottom Lies [no typo]

I’ve looked around the relevant websites of the state of Hesse but I couldn’t find these cherished teaching materials. Some of the websites I visited incl. the official press release (which brings ± the same boilerplate but has no links to any of the materials), the Hessian healthcare office’s website (which has no individual news item for the above event),

Don’t you find it a wee bit…strange that there’s no way to find out what’s in these materials? I mean, is it just me who thinks this…odd?

On a more general level, the ‘article™’ is so bad it boggles the mind: I mean, no consideration of any evidence that, e.g., vaccines did little to change the trajectory of infectious diseases compared to…well, virtually everything else:

After provision of clean water and sanitation, vaccination against infectious diseases has contributed the greatest to public health worldwide…

This is from a long piece I wrote in August 2024 about the roll-out of the ‘new™’ anti-Malaria injections in Africa, which shows, once more, how Westerners are abusing children elsewhere as guinea pigs (and includes another study of media gaslighting):

And then there’s the almost overlooked angle of the abusive nature of state-controlled ‘education™’ systems:

Teachers have a special relationship of trust with the children and young people and can convey complicated issues in an understandable and age-appropriate way.

Teachers do have an outsized influence on students, but should teachers ‘flood the zone’ (CIA chief Avril Haines during ‘Event 201’)—by which are meant classrooms and, perhaps more insidiously, children’s minds—with that kind of nonsense?

If you haven’t talked about stuff like, say, ‘my body, my choice’ with your school-aged children, you better do this right away, esp. if your child attends school in Germany.

We’ll all be remembered by posterity by what we did—or didn’t do—to the least among us, in particular future generations.

Doing the right thing has never been more important than now.