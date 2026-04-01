This is a long-form, two-part enquiry into how the Green™ revolutionaries are undermining local and state-level democracy in the name of renewable™ energy while all objections are brushed aside in un-democratic manners (via ordinances etc.).

In today’s part one, we’ll discuss a proposed wind farm near Dresden, the state capital of Saxony, Germany, and the citizens fighting its construction in a previously protected (sic) nature preserve.

In tomorrow’s part two, we’ll look a bit closer at the underlying planning documents to flesh out how, exactly, federal-level shenanigans are taking over local and state-level agendas.

The centralisation-via-bureaucracy agenda is real, it’s coming for your neighbourhoods, and they won’t stop.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Wind Turbines Near Rossendorf? If Built, the Helmholtz Institute Will Have to Relocate

By Erik Töpfer, Tag 24, 11 March 2026 [source; archived]

Dresden Heath, Schönfeld Highlands, Rossendorf: these areas outside the state capital Dresden are slated for priority construction of wind turbines, according to plans from the Regional Planning Association. This includes areas directly adjacent to, and in some cases even on, the campus of the Helmholtz Research Center (HZDR) in Rossendorf. This is an uncoordinated and potentially damaging development.

On-site and directly behind the Helmholtz Campus, a wind park is to be built.

‘We explicitly objected to the construction of wind turbines on our campus last year’, said Dirk Reichelt, Technical Director of the HZDR, in response to a TAG24 inquiry. The reason: ‘An expert report concluded that this would lead to infrasound problems.’

Infra… what? Just as ultrasound, with its short sound waves (i.e., high-pitched tones), is generally inaudible to humans, infrasound, with its long waves, is also imperceptible. Many things emit it: the interior of a moving car, vibratory rollers on construction sites—and also wind turbines [here are the Wikipedia and Grokipedia entries, and note that the latter is way more detailed].

Contacted by the wind energy planners last year, the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) commissioned its own expert report. According to the report, infrasound waves could ‘impair the functionality of some highly sensitive measuring instruments’.

A Leading Research Institution

The Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf is a leading research institution in Germany and plays a key role in ensuring that the Technical University of Dresden remains a University of Excellence.

Here in eastern Dresden, research is conducted on batteries, cancer treatments, and nuclear power. If the wind turbines were built on the campus as proposed, the HZDR says that large parts of the research would have to be relocated at considerable expense.

AI, Wind Turbines, and Absurdities

I first saw that piece ‘somewhere’ on the internet a few weeks ago; now, I finally made it down that particular rabbit hole.

When I looked around, doing my own research™, so to speak, several AI™-assisted search engines told me that there were no wind turbines, planned or otherwise, near the Helmholtz Institute outside Dresden:

So, AI™ told me this was a kind of a hoax dating back to 2024 or whatever; yet, the above-linked piece was dated 11 March 2026—and, sure enough, there are other pieces—sure, I know, roll your eyes, like this one by the very same Erik Töpfer (source; archived), dated 11 March 2026, too:

‘We as a forestry operation are strictly against the construction of these facilities, especially in such a sensitive forest area’, says Heiko Müller (60), director of the forestry district, to Tag 24. ‘The heath is an oasis for the people’ that must be protected. As a reminder: by 2032, two per cent of Saxony’s land must be designated for wind turbines by federal law [this is the core here: federal law™ overriding whatever state-level legislation exists, citing whatever clause—‘the climate catastrophe’—to do so, this is done in sneaky ways]. The Upper Elbe Valley Planning Association has drawn up a regional plan for this purpose, which also designates priority areas where wind turbines may be built in commercial and damaged forest areas [step #1: insert whatever one desires to do in boring and/or innocuous language in—as is the case here—a kind of zoning ordinance; more on this below]. The bark beetle has damaged the heath below the intersection of Langebrücker and Radeberger Landstraße. Wind turbines are therefore planned for an area equivalent to almost 112 football fields [step #2: bark beetle infestation has damaged™ these trees, hence we may build here]. But that’s not all: turbines (reference size: 300 metres!) are also planned for approximately 50 hectares in the Schönfeld Highlands east of the Triebenberg. It’s not just wind turbines that are damaging the forest. City Councilor Stefan Engel (33, SPD) sits on the association: ‘The designated areas are regions where it’s even possible to erect wind turbines.’ Whether these will actually be used ‘remains to be seen’. One can certainly discuss individual locations. Something the forestry director strongly recommends: ‘On all the areas in the heath that have fallen victim to the bark beetle, a newly established generation of mixed forest is growing.’ [it’s almost as if, in the grander web of life scheme, this isn’t an infestation but rather a clearing operation by mother nature…]. And it’s not just wind turbines that are damaging the forest: for roads and access routes alone, swathes of land several meters wide would have to be cut into the protected landscape, says Müller, ‘not to mention the proper anchoring of the foundations…’ [i.e., untold tons of reinforced concrete for a single wind turbine]. For City Councilor Holger Zastrow (57), one thing is clear: ‘This must not happen.’ His party, also named Holger Zastrow, is launching a petition today. The city council has already rejected wind turbines within the city limits twice. This applies to the heath as well as the ‘Elbe Tuscany’ of the Schönfeld Highlands, which includes the Triebenberg, the highest point in the city. Engel counters, ‘there is no legal basis for a blanket ban on wind power in Dresden’. The Ministry of Infrastructure had clarified this. If that’s true, wind turbines will soon be turning in the heath.

Bottom Lines

I’ve done some more digging around these issues, hence in part two (tomorrow), we’ll discuss this issue a bit more, for I think it’s necessary to understand what’s transpiring here:

people don’t want these wind turbines in their backyards for all kinds of reasons, ranging from aesthetics to legitimate health concerns (see the below-linked pieces)

not even (!) a high-profile R&D institution whose million-dollar equipment would be negatively affected is apparently a good enough (sic) reason to not build these wind turbines

local and state-level legislation is increasingly meaningless faced with overriding concerns voiced by the federal gov’t, often via ordinances as opposed to regular legislation, which hollows out our democracy™

The problems with wind turbines are legion, and in lieu of a comprehensive listing, here are the core issues in a nutshell:

So, the materials used are highly toxic (it’s the same composite material used in military hardware, which the Bundeswehr likens to asbestos), normal operations involve abrasion (i.e., these so-called ‘nasty fibres’ are floating around, contaminating everything), and at the end of their life cycle, these sooper-dooper Green™ solutions are often dumped illegally (as there’s no way of recycling them):

It’s a lose-lose-lose situation, and that’s before we discuss the problem of installed so-called renewable™ capacity vs. their contribution to energy production; basically, Germany has a lot of the former but since wind power is intermittent, installed capacity ≠ production.

Needless to say, regular operation of such wind turbines is furthermore tied to electricity prices, which means that if utility prices are too low™ (for operators to turn a profit), experience has shown that windmills are idling:

And if there’s a problem™, such as a crashed and burned wind turbine—which renders an entire area contaminated—regulators often turn a blind eye:

If these contraptions were deadly cars, for instance, everything and everyone would have thrown a hissy fit a long time ago.

Since we’re talking the Green™ Revolution, however, this is just business-as-usual.

With local and state-level democracy on the chopping block, too.

For the powers-that-be and their camp followers in national/federal gov’t, it’s a win-win-win.