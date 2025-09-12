Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine. References omitted, and those who seek them are encouraged to consult the original, Norwegian version.

A Sea of Pharmaceuticals

Drug residues have been found in water both in Norway and across the world’s continents. Does this pose a danger to humans and the environment? What opportunities do Norwegian doctors have to influence whether potentially dangerous drugs end up in nature? [don’t prescribe that many?]

By Marianne Madland Hagesæther, Ingebjørg Gustavsen, Ida Beathe Øverjordet, and Merete Grung, Tidsskrift for den Norske Legeforeningen [Journal of the Norwegian Medical Association], 145 (2025), doi: 10.4045/tidsskr.25.0071 [source; archived]

Drugs and their broken down, residual products end up in nature for several reasons, and they usually end up in water. Drug residues have been found in the sea off Svalbard and Tromsø, in several of the world’s rivers, in drinking water, in marine organisms, and in treated wastewater [i.e., everywhere]. An important reason why nature is polluted by drugs is their use by humans and animals [animals don’t take them on their own, so scratch that]. This must be taken particularly seriously as the consumption of drugs is increasing in both Norway and Europe. Some studies point to the undesirable effects of drugs in the environment, but the consequences are largely unknown—even for the most common drugs in Norway [welcome to another instalment of ‘play stupid games, win stupid prizes’]. We have several suggestions for what doctors can do to help reduce the amount of drugs in the environment [here’s a thought: prescribe less?].

Environmental Risks

A low concentration in nature of a drug considered to be highly environmentally toxic may be more dangerous than a higher concentration of a drug considered to be of little environmental harm [one has to be on Team Science™ to know things like that]. The environmental risk of a drug can be described by the substance's degradability, bioaccumulation in fatty tissue, and toxicity. The drug’s mobility in water can also indicate the substance’s ability to migrate and thus its ability to reach, for example, groundwater.

An environmental risk assessment of approximately two hundred active substances in drugs has recently been carried out based on Norwegian conditions. Seventeen substances were theoretically calculated [that is, a model has been created] to be present in a concentration where they could pose a risk. Table 1 shows the ten substances that were estimated to pose the greatest environmental risk in Norway. The list includes antibiotics as well as several hormone preparations and NSAIDs [Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (Wikipedia), which incl. popular™ painkillers, such as ibuprofen]. It should be noted that there may be drugs with a high environmental risk in Norway, but which were not included in the study due to a lack of information on their toxicity to aquatic organisms [here’s the study in case you’re into that kind of stuff: Welch et al., ‘Predicting Environmental Risks of Pharmaceuticals from Wholesale Data: An Example from Norway’, Environ Toxicol Chem 2023; 42: 2253–70. (PubMed; CrossRef); we’ll have a look below the translated piece].

[no rank-ordering is done here, but note that all three synthetic hormonal ingredients—Levenorgestrel, Ethinylestradiol, and Estradiol—are found in widely-used birth control pills]

Several studies indicate negative effects of pharmaceuticals in the environment. The persistence, spread, and development of resistant bacteria and fungi may be a consequence of antibacterial and anti-fungal agents in nature. There are several reports from abroad that fish change behaviour after exposure to antidepressants [Salahinejad et al. ‘Proximate causes and ultimate effects of common antidepressants, fluoxetine and venlafaxine, on fish behavior’, Sci Total Environ 2022; 807: 150846. (PubMed; CrossRef)], and endocrine disruption has been observed in fish [Baynes et al., ‘Endocrine Disruption Is Reduced but Still Widespread in Wild Roach (Rutilus rutilus) Living in English Rivers’, Environ Sci Technol 2023; 57: 12632–41. (PubMed; CrossRef)].

Pharmaceuticals in Rivers and Drinking Water

Salt water, fresh water, groundwater and water frozen into ice. Water comes in many forms and covers most of the surface of our planet. In addition to humans being completely dependent on water, it is also home to a huge number of animal and plant species. It is therefore good reason to think when several studies show the discovery of pharmaceuticals in water [this was immensely painful to read].

A 2021 study looked at the occurrence of pharmaceuticals in rivers in about a hundred countries. At about a quarter of the study sites, researchers found at least one substance associated with antimicrobial resistance or active ingredient in a concentration higher than what is considered safe for marine organisms. Of the approximately 60 substances analysed in the study, carbamazepine (an anti-epileptic) and metformin (an anti-diabetic), in addition to caffeine, were the most frequently identified [Wilkinson et al., ‘Pharmaceutical pollution of the world’s rivers.’, Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A 2022; 119: e2113947119. (PubMed; CrossRef)].

In Norway, measurements have been made of drug concentrations in treated wastewater discharged into Niteva and the Oslofjord [both are in the Oslo metro area, home to approx. 1.5m people]. In treated wastewater flowing into the Nitelva River at Lillestrøm, antibiotics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, hormones, beta-blockers, and analgesics were found in the period 2019–22. Some antibiotics and one NSAID were identified in a concentration where negative effects in the environment could not be ruled out. The study concluded that the hormones oestrone and estradiol posed the greatest environmental hazard [Grung et al., ‘Resultater fra overvåkning av legemidler i avløpsvann fra et sykehus og gjennom et avløpsrenseanlegg-tilstedeværelse og miljørisiko’, 2019-2022. Vann 2023; 03: 164–89; remember: we’re talking stuff after wastewater treatment].

Traces of drugs have also been found in drinking water in several countries. A systematic review published in 2024 on the occurrence of drugs in drinking water worldwide summarises that carbamazepine, diclofenac, ibuprofen, paracetamol, and sulfamethoxazole were the most frequently detected drugs [Zanni et al., ‘Occurrence of pharmaceutical residues in drinking water: a systematic review’, Environ Sci Pollut Res Int 2025; 32: 10436–63 (PubMed; CrossRef)]. The World Health Organization addressed the importance of traces of pharmaceuticals in drinking water for human health in a report from 2012. They concluded at the time that the very low concentrations found were unlikely to have adverse effects on human health [who TF trusts anything the WHO says after the Covid shit-show? The Science™, that is who].

Causes of Pharmaceuticals in Water

After humans take pharmaceuticals, the pharmaceuticals and any metabolites are excreted from the body via urine and/or faeces and end up in the sewage system. Wastewater also includes substances that are thrown directly into the sink or toilet.

Approximately 2,750 wastewater treatment plants with larger capacity, in addition to approximately 320,000 smaller plants, treat wastewater in our country [that is, in Norway]. Just over half of the population (65%) as well as hospitals such as Akershus University Hospital, Rikshospitalet, and Ullevål Hospital are connected to a treatment plant with chemical and/or biological treatment. The amount of pharmaceuticals removed by Norwegian treatment plants depends, among other things, on the properties of the pharmaceuticals and the treatment method used. A revised wastewater directive was introduced in the autumn of 2024 and will probably be incorporated into Norway via the EEA Agreement [that means more EU regulations are coming, which was among the bigger bruahahahas this summer as Norway’s wastewater system is quite dated; the new EU/EEA regulation will require massive investments that is poised to double Norwegians’ utility bills—which is why the topic was off-limits during the election campaign™]. The directive requires the treatment of ‘micropollutants’, also known as indicator substances, at large wastewater treatment plants, and plants with effluents into vulnerable areas. Most indicator substances are pharmaceuticals [policy write-up (in Norwegian)].

Pharmaceuticals can also end up in the sea through leakage from landfills or through discharges of sewage from boats [yeah, sure, but that’s small fish (pun intended) compared to wastewater]. Globally, water pollution can also occur from the production of pharmaceuticals [here, too, sure thing, but all these sources pale by comparison by the masses of drugs people take on a regular, if not daily, basis, aided and abetted by Big Pharma’s willing executioners whom we call pharmacists and MDs].

Several factors can affect the properties of pharmaceuticals in water: low temperature and darkness can lead to slower degradation, and stagnant water can lead to increased concentration. Discharges from wastewater treatment plants lead to a new supply of active substances. This can result in prolonged exposure to the substance, even though the drug can potentially be degraded relatively quickly.

Physicians’ Options

In addition to the active substance’s impact on the environment, any metabolites, excipients, as well as packaging, production, storage and shipping, will also play a role in the climate account of a medicine [WTF are we talking about? The letter we’re reading is ostensibly about the undeniable problems associated with environmental diffusion of pharmaceuticals].

One measure to reduce the environmental impact of medicines is to remind patients when visiting the doctor that medicine residues should be delivered to the pharmacy, and not thrown in the trash, the sink, or the toilet [a brilliant idea, eh? Also: why not have, e.g., dedicated trash bins in supermarkets, like we have for empty batteries and lightbulbs? Don’t forget—synthetic hormones (mainly birth control) isn’t thrown into the toilet usually, but it is excreted and/or sweated out and those who take it typically don’t stop doing so].

In Norway, we do not have a uniform system for environmental labelling of medicines that is easily accessible to prescribers [I’m going out on a limb here—such a system isn’t needed: place these damn trash bins in supermarkets, run an ad campaign to raise awareness, and, since the entire healthcare system is digital/phone-enabled, just send a text upon the end of the prescribed drug intake to remind people to dispose of the trash accordingly: there—problem solved]. There is some relevant information about medicines and the environment in the Drug Directory [orig. felleskatalogen], in a separate chapter in the Medicines Handbook [orig. Legemiddelhåndboka], and on the Swedish websites Janusinfo.se and Fass.se. The information on Janusinfo.se is independent of the drug manufacturers. Any environmental information in the Drug Directory and on Fass.se is provided by the pharmaceutical industry. Some believe that such assessments should have come from the authorities or another independent party [whatever, none of these things listed here are relevant for the issue at-hand: morons].

One measure to reduce the environmental impact of medications is to remind patients at doctor visits that leftover medications should be delivered to the pharmacy and not thrown in the trash, sink, or toilet [that won’t work, sorry to say, but if you need to consult a doctor over a medical issue, you’re not that interested in whatever TF happens with leftovers two weeks hence]. In addition, prescribing an appropriate amount of medication can help avoid leftover medications that the patient does not need.

When discharged from hospital, the patient can be given an individual amount of medication to take home [you MDs don’t do that? Morons]. In addition, the letter that the patient receives from the hospital about the use of medications can include that any excess medication should be returned to the pharmacy and not thrown away [same comment as in the preceding paragraph: useless, no-one reads this]. One challenge is liquid medications that the patient takes home. These can easily end up in the sewer and into the environment through the use of equipment and spills that are rinsed down the sink. The equipment should therefore be wiped dry after use [morons, once more, because the main problem still is—all the above-listed drugs, none of which are liquids, yet you people call them the riskiest of them; I don’t mean to discount the issue at-hand here, but this is stupid].

Replacing medications with lifestyle measures for conditions where possible, as well as more preventive measures, may also help reduce the release of medications into the environment [I suppose one has to be on Team Science™ to have arrived at this insight™].

If future generations are to avoid having to deal with a sea of ​​pharmaceuticals, both authorities, prescribers, and patients must take the environmental risks of pharmaceuticals seriously [huhum, manufacturers are excluded here—I wonder™ why…].

Bottom Lines

Having suffered through that Letter, it is easy to deride its authors, one of whom—Merete Grung (the last-listed one, i.e., she’s a VIP™ here) has declared to have taken compensation for contributing to the Norwegian Legemiddelhåndbok (the go-to guide for MDs and pharmaceutical personnel) and as expert™ sitting on the standing advisory committee for food safety (orig. Vitenskapskomiteen for mat og miljø).

As an interesting aside, I typically look at the declarations of conflicts of interest, and when I looked for the co-authors, I was quite…amazed:

While this is all very odd, let’s not omit the overarching issue here: isn’t it very odd that there’s literally no mention of Big Pharma here?

I mean, Big Pharma is making all these drugs, which are advertised to MDs and pharmacists all over the planet who, in turn, prescribe masses of pills, drugs, and other medication.

So, what do we do with these findings?

Well, the first thing is—don’t take meds if you don’t have to.

MDs, esp. GPs, are quick to prescribe drugs, and it’s well worth noting that if you walk into any pharmacy in Norway, ibuprofen and paracetamol do not require prescriptions (pills up to 200mg; heavier dosages do), and these ‘prescription-free drugs’ are also available in virtually all supermarkets.

Then there’s the whole notion of birth control, which is the primary source or the oestrogen problematic: we’re talking masses of synthetic hormones that are, to my knowledge, not really taken care of during wastewater treatment (no mention of the term ‘hormone’).

It is known that synthetic oestrogen affects women’s health, bodily functions, and cognitive capacities (if you’re in doubt, talk to women who once took birth control pills and later discontinued it). Yet, MDs, OB-GYNs, and GPs tend to prescribe birth control pills to teens without ever thinking about the wisdom of doing so one.

And while it’s bad enough that they do, where do you think all that excess synthetic oestrogen ends up?

Exactly: sweated out or in the loo, and while the wastewater is processed and treated, since synthetic hormones aren’t gotten rid of, they end in the environment.

Incidentally, the four (female) authors of the above-related Letter do not mention hormonal birth control explicitly.

Talk about missing the forest for the trees.

That’s it for now—join me tomorrow as we’ll explore what lessons legacy media learned from the Letter.