Tadeusz's avatar
Tadeusz
2h

There is a lot that is wrong regarding Amnesty International, and many angles it can be attacked from. First it was all about prisoners of conscience and perhaps also political prisoners, then became generally more anti-torture, then it focused strongly on death penalty anywhere and anytime, and then it started being obsessed with stuff like “access to abortion”. However, this fanatical pro-Israel screed says much more about NZZ than about AI, I am afraid, especially at the current time. In the parallel universe of post-war German-speaking countries, a rare feat was achieved: everybody from “far left” to “far right” is “standing with Israel”. Even more fascinatingly, nobody is bothered with this uniformity of thought... but then again, maybe this comes naturally to the German psyche. I am reminded of a pretty good description of how this insane consensus was carefully imprinted into the said psyche in a newspaper I am normally not too impressed with:

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2025/jan/30/israel-and-the-delusions-of-germanys-memory-culture

»The flip side of west Germany’s accommodation of Nazis was what Améry called an “obtrusive philosemitism”. (...) But the philosemitism was also a strategic mode of self-regard. Writing from Jerusalem in April 1961, Hannah Arendt reported that the Germans present at the trial of Adolf Eichmann, were “displaying an unpleasant overeagerness and finding absolutely everything wonderful. Enough to make you throw up, if I may say so. One of them has already flung his arms around my neck and burst into tears.”

In his writing on the trial of Eichmann, the scholar Daniel Marwecki described how visions of Israel as a new embodiment of Jewish power also awakened dormant German fantasies. A report by the West German delegation to the Eichmann trial marvelled at “the novel and very advantageous type of the Israeli youth”, who are “of great height, often blond and blue-eyed, free and self-determined in their movements with well-defined faces” and exhibit “almost none of the features which one used to view as Jewish”. On 7 June 1967, after the six-day war, the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung greeted Israel’s victory with an editorial titled “Der Blitzkrieg Israels”. This phrase, associated with the Nazi assault on Europe, was then emblazoned on the front pages of Die Zeit and Der Spiegel (which commented on German blood donations for Israel with “Aryan blood flowed for the Jews”). The newspaper Die Welt regretted German “infamies” about the Jewish people: the belief that they were “without national sentiment; never ready for battle, but always keen to profit from somebody else’s war effort”. The Jews were in fact a “small, brave, heroic, genius people”.

Axel Springer, whose eponymous company publishes Die Welt, and who was among the major postwar employers of superannuated Nazis, boasted after the six-day war that he had published Israeli newspapers in Germany for six days.«

Arendt’s “enough to make you throw up” is indeed a perfect description of the phenomenon.

