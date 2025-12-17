I found the below piece by accident, and it resonated so much it’s painful to read and translate, yet I sense this should be known to ‘more’ people.

The only possible way to introduce it is this old piece, written on a dreary evening 3.5 years ago:

I’ve been going to ‘old’ photographs on my ‘phone. By ‘old’, I mean the pictures I’ve kept from the period of my life when I had a phone that didn’t have so much storage capacity that, every now and then, one had to ‘clean’—actually: pick and choose—the photographs one would like to keep. Most of these date from less than a decade ago. Most of them are of my family: my wife and our two children, as well as pictures of my close relatives, with or without any of us. It is so weird, that much I can tell you, flipping through these pictures—really: moments I tried to ‘hold on to’ more than once—without experiencing a profound sadness, if not sorrow, for the world we lost.

If you found these lines interesting, there’s ‘more’ of them here:

And now—for the main course of today: a piece about a woman from Eastern Europe who’s kinda stuck in Germany now; in her early 40s, I found her sentiments to be so clearly communicated—and literally mirroring many of my conflicting sentiments about my own provenance (Herkunft), ‘career’ trajectory, and nagging doubts about the future.

Translation, emphases, and [snark, if any] mine. As is this big sigh.

Farewell to a Land of Hope

Paulina Tsvetanova, originally from Bulgaria, has lived in Germany for 23 years. A conversation about dreams, aspirations, and a lost adopted homeland.

By Rumen Milkow, vie Freie Medienakademie, 15 Dec. 2025 [source; archived]

Paulina Tsvetanova (41) is a native of Bulgaria, fashion designer, author, and world traveler. She has lived in Germany for 23 years, 15 of them in Berlin. Her book, Home? The Longing For It [orig. Heimat? Die Sehnsucht nach], will be published soon.

[Rumen Milkow] Paulina, you speak German with a Baden accent. How did that happen?

[Paulina Tsvetanova] I came to Freiburg with my twin sister when we were both 18. Baden dialect was our first foreign language. I studied art history and philosophy, and then Byzantine studies. I will soon complete my doctorate in ‘Perimortal Studies’ [it’s a theological approach to dying, death, and grief, on which see, e.g., this website hosted by the U of Regensburg (in German)]. I have completed eleven training programs in cultural management and worked for many years as a curator in publishing and cultural management before starting my own label, Paulina’s Friends. Since 2016 I have been active internationally as a fashion designer and book author and have had four shops in Berlin—galleries and concept stores.

[Milkow] How do you see yourself today?

[Tsvetanova] I’ve now lived in Germany longer than I did in Bulgaria. About fifteen years ago, I moved from Lake Starnberg to Berlin-Oberschöneweide. I consider myself German-Bulgarian or Bulgarian-German, a citizen of the world, a cosmopolitan, and a globetrotter [this is where I disagree: I don’t consider myself as ‘a citizen of the world, a cosmopolitan, and a globetrotter’, but this aspect—and Ms. Tsvetanova appears to have no children—aside, identity and belonging are perhaps inexplicable]. I don’t see myself as a typical ‘Bulgarian in Berlin’. I came to Berlin because of a woman; she was my best friend. I was looking for an emotional counterpart, a twin, and I traded Lake Starnberg for a garden house in Oberschöneweide.

[Milkow] What were your family’s financial circumstances like?

[Tsvetanova] I come from a poor family. We lived for a time in Stolipinovo, a district of Plovdiv and, with about 45,000 inhabitants, the largest Roma settlement on the Balkan Peninsula. And no, I never married into wealth. My twin sister went to Paris to pursue her doctorate. Our family is spread across five countries. My boyfriend is American, and I also live part-time in Tenerife [a quite restless life, but then again, this is a ‘fate’ that befalls many ‘expats’ irrespective of their backgrounds, and perhaps I’ve just been lucky (thus far)].

[Milkow] What brought you to Germany?

[Tsvetanova] We’re children of the nineties, a generation that made up for what our parents weren’t allowed to do: travel, conquer the world. For us, the world was a village; we believed it belonged to us. We’re insatiable world travellers [in case you’re wondering what travel bans, whether officially enforced (as in the Soviet bloc) or de facto (poverty) in the West are doing; plus there’s the aspect of the latter turning rapidly into the former]. And we make the world the way we like it [this idea is perhaps germane to most young people, yet it’s profoundly unsettling once you understand that this is what the communist philosopher György Lukács called ‘reification’, which ‘entails the fragmentation of human experience, leading to an attitude of “contemplation” in which one passively adapts to a law-like system of social “second nature” and to an objectifying stance towards one’s own mental states and capacities’; for ‘more’, see the footnoted stuff]. Without being overly politically correct [as if that was as big a problem back in the 1990s as it has become since]. My sister and I actually wanted to go to the state-run English Gymnasium (high school), take the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), and then go to Harvard or Oxford. We were a few points short, and so we ended up in Germany—our second choice. We actually wanted to study fashion design or ‘something with art’, but we were too chicken to take the entrance exams. We’ve always been high achievers, intrinsically motivated, and driven. After we turned twelve, we went to the German School, an advanced track, all subjects taught in German except literature and sports, with native German speakers as teachers.

[Milkow] Do you remember how you felt about Germany back then?

[Tsvetanova] Germany was a land of hope for us—in the 1990s and early 2000s, but not anymore [that is after two world wars and the carnage German troops left behind in East-Central Europe, mind you]. Knowing what I know now and with the experience I have now, I would never emigrate to Germany again [let that sink in for a moment or two; most people (wherever they are from) never move abroad for extended periods of time, hence they, by definition, cannot know this but there’s a sizeable share who aspires to moving abroad for whatever reason; if my own experience of living abroad since 2010 is any indication, many eventually end up at that point in their lives]. My fellow Bulgarians come to Berlin for the weekend; Berlin is worth going to for a concert, a two-hour flight, everything’s easy. Bulgaria isn’t what it used to be. Back then, we just wanted to get away; now we want to get away from here, but we don’t know where to go [sounds like a nothing-burger, perhaps even pointless, but it’s a valid point, at least in my experience: move on to yet another country (I’ve lived in three countries other than the place I was born in since 2010)? It’s bound to be more of the same, to be frank, that is, once the novelty factor has worn off, or go back ‘home’ to a place that’s very different from what you (care to) remember?]. Germany was my adopted home, a kind of land of hope. If you gained a foothold here, you’d ‘made it’. Back then, I worked as a cleaner, twenty euros an hour, five jobs alongside my studies, just to survive. In Freiburg, two people weren’t allowed to live in less than 45 square meters. We could barely maintain that standard, only by working multiple jobs. Alongside our studies, we suffered from severe anorexia, pushing ourselves to the limit to prove ourselves and earn our parents’ love. We wanted to be valued and equal. Because of the anorexia, I ended up in intensive care and narrowly escaped death. It’s a miracle I’m still here! [despite the somewhat rambling narcissism, note that it’s very, very hard if you move abroad without employment].

[Milkow] How do you think Germany has changed?

[Tsvetanova] Today, for me, Germany is an average European country, no longer an economic powerhouse, a country that practically anyone can enter. I fought for fifteen years to get German citizenship. My first attempt was rejected because I hadn’t paid enough taxes. When I became a publishing director, I immediately received my passport—my ticket to the world. Since then, I’ve considered myself a global citizen. But I could have traveled the world with my Bulgarian passport, too. Since the refugee crisis [2015; see this piece of nonsense from ten years ago and contrast it with former Austrian chancellor Kurz’ ‘oopsie’ admission] and the Covid-19 pandemic, I find the social climate here unbearable, antisocial, dirty, and rough. Sometimes I just can’t stand it anymore [I so *share* these sentiments]. Yes, I’m truly disillusioned and demotivated, feeling like I’m wasting some of my potential here. This is largely due to flawed policies and the lack of economic support for businesses—we even had to pay back our Covid-19 relief funds [ah, you see, that’s because you don’t make weapons and/or have friends in high places].

[Milkow] Do you feel German?

[Tsvetanova] I don’t identify as ‘German’ or ‘Bulgarian’. My identity is more complex, like my grandmother’s patchwork quilt. I’ve traveled to 70 countries, and I’ve adopted the title of a novel by the Bulgarian author Ilija Trojanov as my motto: The World Is Big and Salvation Lurks Around the Corner. Deep down, I’m a woman from the Balkans, and I see the bigger picture and the commonalities more than the differences. Germany has become an immigration country for many who don’t deserve this status. I have nothing against immigration, but it should be controlled, and people should respect language and culture and want to integrate, or at least not have it made difficult for them. [line break added] Quality controls are practically nonexistent; anyone can come. You don’t have to make an effort anymore, and I’m paying taxes for people who don’t even speak the language. But Germany would be nothing without foreigners; who else would want to work here, have children, do the dirty work?! For me, Germany has been gripped by a mass psychosis since World War II. It’s no longer an economic powerhouse or a chosen home, but a place I like to return to, to repack my bags. My base, my temporary refuge. My friends, my closest people, and many of my clients are German—I truly appreciate that. I’ve received six scholarships from Germany and experienced recognition. Deep down, I do love Germany! But the price was too high. My family emigrated to the United States in the 1990s with a Green Card and are now financially secure [so here’s a provocative thought: is that true, or at least true-er than anywhere else on this planet?]. I’ve often thought: I wish I had done that back then. My best years were spent here.

[Milkow] What are your plans?

[Tsvetanova] I no longer ask myself whether I’ll move to Bulgaria permanently. Of course, I’ll be there part-time, but I see myself more as a stateless individual, a global citizen, and a world traveler [this is the role-model for the globalists’ wet dreams: totally disconnected individuals, home-less, without any attachment to one or the other place]. I have the right to choose the very best. I’ve worked long enough for it [both aspects may sound true, but they ain’t: nothing gives you or me any ‘right to’]. As an entrepreneur, I also have the right to seek out tax havens. I don’t want to pay taxes in Germany for people who are lazy, who are mentally ill—out of convenience or because the jobs are too poorly paid. This isn’t just AfD rhetoric, but the opinion of many people with a migration background. I give such people a job in my company, for example, a Ukrainian woman, and I pay taxes on income that I haven’t even earned. Germany doesn’t support entrepreneurial thinking, but rather the welfare state, complacency, and entitlement. I’m out. If you want to achieve something, you have to get off your backside, it’s that simple [this is also why the EU is failing, and while it hasn’t manifested itself (yet), the hangover will be very bad as Westerners tend to hold expectations—really: entitlements—that are increasingly at-odds with reality].

[Milkow] What does Heimat mean to you? Where do you feel at home?

[Tsvetanova] Even after 23 years, many cultural differences still prevent me from truly settling in Germany. I’m also fed up with the questions ‘Where are you originally from?’, or ‘Are you going back someday?’ My escape [sic] is the big, wide world, the 190 countries I still want to visit [remember, Ms. Tsvetanova identified ‘as a stateless individual, a global citizen, and a world traveler’ a moment ago]. I buy fabrics from all over the world—that’s my salvation, my meaningful activity, born out of my rootlessness [this is why I brought up Lukács before: it’s both a fetish and a manifestation of the tragedy of the human condition imposed by neoliberal™ gobalisation]. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter where you live. Home is where you’re loved. And where you don’t have to explain yourself as much as possible.

Bottom Lines

Every now and then, in my high-brow university circles, my similarly ‘expat’ colleagues mention sentiments like these. You wouldn’t believe the discrepancy between what highly-educated and successful people say privately vs. the appearance they maintain outside the privacy of their homes.

Chief among them, I’d argue, is the notion that taxes must be paid knowing full well that they are wasted on ‘people who are lazy, who are mentally ill’, but, alas, ‘what can one do’?

It’s the triumph of nihilism writ large, the manifestation of the growing emptiness of neoliberal™ globalisation that, above all else, managed to turn one’s spare time into a commodity by advertising ‘weekend get-aways’ and ‘concert weekend trips’.

It is palpably insane, manifestly un-fulfilling, and, if I may add my own two cents here, creating an increasingly shaky situation that is marked (marred) by similarly demoralised individuals ‘running to stand still’.

We now live in a world of make-believe where critics are maligned and ostracised, dissent is pathologised to a degree un-imaginable ten years ago (the Science™ for the win, I suppose), and the pressures that individuals are made to bear are as crushing as they are piling up with every passing day.

When I first read the above interview, I thought that you’d find it interesting; translating and reflecting on them now, I’m more ambivalent.

We’re witnessing a grand disillusionment, which manifests in millions upon millions of individuals experiencing profound distress, which, in the aggregate, is playing out in an increasingly dissonant cacophony.

Mass society and mass production may go together for a certain period of time, yet the amalgamation of individualising agit-prop (think: social media) and falling prospects for a decent life for one’s children and grand-children produces: denouement, despair, and fragmentation along family lines, within one’s social circles, and everywhere else.

Where do we go, then, from here?

Back to one’s Heimat (where one doesn’t fit in any longer) or boldly to where we have not been yet, into our ‘brave new future’?

Lacking any clear answers myself, all I can say is this: hold on to the past, not for the sake of what once was but to have a point-of-reference for whatever is thrown your way.