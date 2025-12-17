Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Greg lund
1h

I miss Europe, having lived two yrs in Brussels from which I traveled to other countries, like Germany. Also spent 6 months roving over italy and Spain. In my opinion, Germany's loss in WW2 was the greatest geopolitical disaster of the century and led to the marxist corruption of every country's culture and politics since. I hope and pray a revised form of non-antisemetic, authentic Christian Nat Soc revives Germany's cultural, national and spiritual life.

Martin Bassani
1h

Nowhere to run. The world is now run by one criminal enterprise. Things have a way to catch up with you wherever you go. The people feeling they are citizens of the world belong everywhere and nowhere. They don’t realize they are themselves a manifestation of the failure of the Rulers’ rule.

There is a systemic aim behind the apparent madness and it spells disaster for all of us. Germany is a particularly sad case of this Rule. It was a target of destruction by the Empire. It had the power to rebuild after WWI and WWII. As an integral part of EU, it no longer possesses this power. It lost the agency to act. It must do what Empire desires. All other EU countries are in a similar downward trajectory.

European integration has always been about stopping Germany. This is an old British Empire’s geostrategic goal. This war against Germany is actually a war against the Continent. British Empire has morphed into Empire of Money - Western Empire, the sole aim of which is to incorporate the rest of the world to enable rapacious plunder everywhere. That is the imperial philosophy - a philosophy of plunder, destruction, enslavement, and radical population reductions (to save the world, of course).

