Yesterday, I updated you about the ‘ongoing public health crisis of historic proportions’, as a new peer-reviewed paper on Norwegian excess mortality. In the paper, we learned that the Institute of Public Health’s Dr. Preben Aavitsland—long one of these pages’ bête noires—shrugged off the findings™ by denying the researchers’ claim: there is, Aavitsland claimed, ‘no increased mortality’.

Yesterday, we looked at the insane levels of gaslighting masquerading as legacy media reporting™ by state broadcaster NRK and court journo™ Jan-Erik Wilthil:

Today, we’ll take a closer look at the underlying paper by researchers by White RA, Nygaard AB, Søraas A, Nyborg GA, ‘Excess all-cause mortality in Norway in 2024’, which just appeared in the Scandinavian Journal of Public Health (2025), doi: 10.1177/14034948251371830.

With that settled, two more things: I’m citing this at some length at you’d need a subscription or an institutional account to read; I cannot reproduce all the text, but if you’d like me to send over a PDF version, let me know by replying to the email.

Emphases and [snark] mine, as are the bottom lines.

Main Findings of White et al. 2025

Aims: The Norwegian Institute of Public Health calculated excess mortality for Norway in 2024 using a reference period that included 2023—a year with significant excess mortality—and concluded there was no excess mortality in 2024. This study estimates excess mortality in 2024 using only pre-pandemic years as the reference, providing a basis for identifying excess COVID-19 related mortality [personally, I appreciate a Quixotic quest as much as anyone, but this paper, as much as it provides—to a limited extent—vindication for those who were concerned about the poison/death juices’ consequences, is irrelevant as it’s but a) one paper that’s furthermore b) denied by public health officialdom whose c) protagonists have coordinated their efforts across the entire EU bloc: talk about fighting windmills]. Methods: We estimated excess mortality in 2024 using a negative binomial model trained on 2010–2019 data. Deaths were modelled by age (0, 1–19, 20–39, 40–64, 65–79, 80–89 and 90+ years) and sex, with population offsets. Expected mortality was projected using both a conservative approach where the prediction for 2023 was carried forward to 2024 and a non-conservative linear extrapolation to 2024 [why estimate anything? I mean, you’re either dead or alive, it’s a binary as relevant as any, and we actually don’t need these calculations: there were either more and less dead in any given year]. Results: The conservative approach estimated 2,898 excess deaths (7.0%; 95% prediction interval (PI), 4.9–9.1%) in 2024. Significant excess mortality was observed in age groups 1–19 (45 deaths; 36.6% excess), 20–39 (107 deaths; 17.6% excess), 40–64 (439 deaths; 10.6% excess) and 65–79 (1631 deaths; 13.7% excess). [total numbers are relatively low esp. for cohorts 1-19 and 20-39, which begs the question: why aren’t we talking about this?]. Ages 1–39 and 40–64 accounted for approximately 5% and 15% of total excess mortality, respectively [note that as staggering as I find these numbers to be, excess mortality as given here in line 1 is a model, and the shares given in the last sentence are a model deriving from that model]. Conclusions [emphases in the original] Persistent excess mortality from 2022 to 2024 suggests a new elevated mortality baseline and a reduction or reversal of Norway’s pre-pandemic mortality decline. Although multiple factors may contribute, given sustained excess mortality since 2022, our findings suggest that the unmitigated spread of SARS-CoV-2 in Norway since 2022 can be associated with increased mortality, particularly for those under 65.

So, there you have it: the main point of the paper isn’t what Dr. Aavitsland says in the NRK piece when prompted to say anything:

The weakness of the study is that the authors speculate on the coronavirus and the pandemic as the cause of the mortality rates among young people, but they do not show any data on causes of death to support this.

In this, as I noted in the first posting yesterday, Aavitsland is technically not incorrect, as the paper authors themselves clearly indicate (I’m skipping the ‘background’ section):

Methods Deaths per year were obtained from Statistics Norway’s table 10325 and grouped into age categories: 0, 1–19, 20–39, 40–64, 65–79, 80–89 and 90+ years, following NIPH's analysis framework [15]. We fitted a Bayesian negative binomial regression model to 2010–2019 mortality data, excluding 2011 for the 1–19 age group due to the 22 July terror attack. Deaths were modelled with a three-way interaction between year, age and sex, using a population offset and age-specific dispersion parameters [i.e., all the paper does is tell us what we’ve already know—that death rates are higher since around 2021]. Minor modifications were made to the default priors from the R-package brms to improve convergence [17 –19]. More details are available in Supplemental Material 1. Expected mortality (per 100,000 people) was predicted for 2020–2024 [how do you ‘predict’ something in the past? I’m sorry, but this doesn’t make sense on the face of it, and me being a professor of history is now wagging the finger at you (morons)] using two approaches: (1) a conservative approach where the prediction for 2023 was carried forward to 2024, so that 2024 predictions assumed the 2010–2019 declining trend plateaued in 2023. (2) A non-conservative linear extrapolation to 2024.

The proper word is ‘hind-casting’, or ‘hindcasting’, a comparison of whatever was actually predicted with ex-post observations and/or data. I suppose our intrepid researchers™ might want to learn something new™ from the Church of Climatology when it comes to bullshitting…but I digress.

Results Using the conservative approach [model 1], we estimated 2898 excess deaths in 2024 (7.0% excess; 95% prediction interval (PI), 4.9–9.1%). Significant excess mortality was observed in age groups 1–19 (45 deaths; 36.6% excess), 20–39 (107 deaths; 17.6% excess), 40–64 (439 deaths; 10.6% excess), and 65–79 (1,631 deaths; 13.7% excess) (Table I and Figure 1)… With the non-conservative approach [model 2; shall we call this ‘(neo)liberal’ or ‘globalist’, then?], we estimated 3650 excess deaths in 2024 (9.0% excess; 95% PI, 6.8–11.3%). Significant excess mortality was observed across age groups 1–19 (48 deaths; 40.0% excess), 20–39 (126 deaths; 21.4% excess), 40–64 (567 deaths; 14.1% excess), 65–79 (1,897 deaths; 16.3% excess), 80–89 (539 deaths; 3.8% excess) and 90+ (466 deaths; 4.7% excess) (Table I and Figure 2).

I’ll spare us all these numbers and tables, but do note the hilarious inconsistencies that makes my wonder who actually peer-reviewed the paper:

The first paragraph ends with the age bracket 65-79, and the numbers add up to 2,222, indicating that the 80+ age cohorts would witness the difference of 676 excess deaths

Now, the second paragraph gives estimates that include the age cohorts 80-89 and 90+, respectively, but the numbers given (48+126+567+1,897+539+466 = 3,643) don’t add up to the total of 3,650 given. Note, further, that the percentages given add up to a total of 100.3%.

Now, if we compare the difference between both models (2,898 excess deaths in model 1 vs. 3,650 in model 2), we arrive at around 26%; the 80+ cohorts in model 1 would have to be 676 excess deaths while the actual numbers cited by White et al. in model 2 are 539+466 = 1,005; now, if we added some 26% to the difference from model 1 (676 X 1.26 = 851 or 852), we arrive at a different number compared to presuming 1,005 to be the correct number as model 2—(1,005 ÷ 126) X 100 = 797 or 798—returns yet another ballpark estimate.

But the main point here isn’t how badly off my fun with numbers is—the main issue I take is the following

Model 1’s 80+ age cohort totals as given (676) is about 23-24% of the total (2,898) while model 2’s 80+ age cohorts (1,005) is about 27.5% of the total (3,643 or 3,650); yet a comparison of the numbers given for the various age brackets shows that model 2’s shares for age brackets 1-19, 20-39, and 65-79 are consistently lower than their respective shares in model 1, with the age bracket 40-64 being the one, ever so slight, exception.

How is it that the one significant difference is apparently found in the 80+ cohort not discussed or given in model 1?

From the ‘Discussion’

The analysis demonstrates significant excess mortality in Norway during 2023–2024 across all age groups except infants. Whereas the elderly (65+) accounted for most excess deaths in absolute terms, the finding that approximately 20% of excess deaths occurred among those under 65 years is surprisingly [sic] high, representing a substantial burden in this younger population. The increase in excess mortality since SARS-CoV-2 became endemic in Norway in 2022 is especially concerning [this is the first major red flag: nothing in, say, 2021 was troubling these experts™]. When comparing our estimates of excess mortality in Norway in 2023 with previous research in this field, our findings fell between existing published values [another one of the ‘X+1’ papers]. Specifically, our estimates were higher than the estimates reported by Knudsen et al. [13], but lower than the estimates from Strøm et al. [14], with detailed numerical comparisons provided in Table S1 (Supplemental Material 1). Our findings align with broader Nordic patterns of disrupted mortality decline across Denmark, Finland, and Sweden since the post-acute pandemic phase, with all countries showing downward shifts in life expectancy—changes that are unusual from a historical perspective [20]. This suggests common regional drivers of persistent excess mortality rather than Norway-specific factors [oh, so you’re saying now that your paper is too under-powered to say anything: your data isn’t that different from published stuff while you cannot ‘splain anything as no comparison to neighbouring countries has been done]. Although multiple factors may contribute to excess mortality, our 2010–2019 baseline period already captured the impact of seasonal infectious diseases, including influenza. Given the ‘return to normal’ conditions from 2022 onwards, including resumption of typical seasonal disease patterns, the key question is what has changed to cause sustained elevation above historical mortality levels? The persistent excess mortality observed from 2022–2024 cannot be explained by the return of pre-existing seasonal factors that were already present in our baseline period. The primary novel factor distinguishing the post-2022 period is SARS-CoV-2 and its potential long-term health consequences [21,22] [I’ll add—that this is the money sentence, tucked away in this meandering, stream-of-consciousness-esque blablabla: IPH sucks, the authors claim, because they don’t harp endlessly about Covid! Covid! Covid! while, of course, setting their aims at the ‘post-2022 period’ omits the one crucial contributing factor, that is, the poison/death juices]. Pandemic-related effects from societal disruptions may also play a role [they (mostly) didn’t, according to the Science™]. In Norway, significant excess sick leave in 2023 and primary healthcare consultations in 2024 have been observed in diagnoses associated with post-acute COVID-19 sequelae [23,24], typically increasing during or after COVID-19 waves, strengthening the COVID-19 hypothesis [since 95 or so per cent of Norwegians aged 18 and older have taken at least one of these poison/death juice injections, it is safe to say that this hypothesis™ is hardly tenable in the real world, that is, if one doesn’t wish to discuss the utter failure of said poison/death juices to prevent infection or curtail transmission: Schrödinger’s pandemic management makes a return]. However, without cause-specific mortality data, we cannot make definitive causal claims about the relative contributions of different factors [this reveals the utterly disgusting disingenuous nature of Aavitsland’s above-cited claim that the authors don‘t cite evidence for their claims: they can’t, because they apparently lack the relevant data—and would you care to guess who’s the guardian of said injection data? If you answer is ‘it’s the IPH, stupid’, you’re correct]. NIPH’s approach to include 2023 as part of the reference basis for estimating excess mortality in 2024 does not account for the clear break in expected mortality trends in the years since 2022, blurring important changes from historical trends. This may overlook key developments. By using a baseline based solely on pre-pandemic years, our analysis provides a more accurate picture of mortality patterns after 2020. The main limitation of this study is the use of aggregated cause-of-death data.

There’s so much to say in light of all that’s documented in my little Substack since autumn 2021, and the reader is invited to look for the keywords ‘Covid in Norway’ or the like using the ‘search’ function.

Bottom Lines

All vaccinations administered by healthcare personnel in Norway are recorded by the Institute of Public Health and registered in the national vaccination registry (SYSVAK).

The mere fact that these intrepid researchers™ used data provided by Statistics Norway says all about the problem here: public health officialdom is apparently stone-walling the release of person-level data on the number, batches, and dates of all poison/death juices administered in Norway since 27 Dec. 2020.

In addition, the IPH, through the various healthcare provides (Helse Nord, Sør, Øst, and Vest), also disposes of a ton of other, highly relevant data, such as GP consultations, ER visits, hospitalisations, and the like.

The mere fact that it’s mid-September 2025 and there’s no detailed study making full use of the granular data available to public health officialdom tells you everything you need to know—about the cover-up they’re performing.

I understand that personal data protection is very important here—after all, all data is linked to a person’s fødselsnummer (social security number) and, potentially, all such data is identifiable in a heartbeat.

Yet, I consider it within the mandate—as well as the moral obligation—of public health officialdom to thoroughly analyse the effects of their ‘recommendations’ and provide said analysis in a transparent manner.

At the same time, we see that none of the above is happening; I once emailed back and forth with a GP who had published a comparable, earlier study™ and that person at-first enquired if I was a researcher like him—when I introduced myself, he stopped replying. I don’t know (or care) if me—a non-experts™ asking questions—is to blame (sic) or me pointing out the flaws in the study™; what I do know (recall) is that the researcher stated that access to the data kept at the IPH would be arduous, involved a time-consuming process (for data protection reasons), and would be costly, too.

It would be unfair to the study authors to call them out for leaving out the poison/death juices as they clearly didn’t have access to these data (which is kept by the IPH, Preben Aavitsland’s employer).

It is fair, though, to point out the total irrelevance of the paper™ as its results do not deviate from several other, already-published studies—and let’s note, for a fact, that these other papers (cited above) were not afforded comparable legacy media attention. How odd™, eh?

Speaking of oddities, the gaslighting by Aavitsland is enormous, and since the very same journo™, Jan-Erik Wilthil, has written about Covid-associated themes (muahahahaha, pun intended) frequently over the past years, I think it’s fair to call him out as being complicit in the cover-up.

While we’re on the subject of complicity, let’s not forget that the intrepid study authors™ must not escape their fair share of blame here: by not even mentioning the elephant in the room—the poison/death juices—they, too, are complicit in the cover-up. The mere fact that White et al. ignore the published academic literature on the impact of the poison/death juices—which, let’s not forget, cause Tony Fauci and his wife Christine Grady to call out ‘yikes’ over the carnage reported by Norwegian (!) care homes in January 2021—constitutes a scientifically valid concern that calls into question both the competence of the study authors and the complicity of the editors and peer-reviewers of the Scandinavian Journal of Public Health.

How bad was the situation in early 2021? Well, a whopping 10% of post-injection deaths were associated with the modRNA poison/death juice (the one from BioNTech/Pfizer, in case you’re asking):

There’s nothing to see here, folks, move on, is what journo™ Wilthil’s stance is.

The cognitive dissonance and gaslighting continues to be off the charts, and so, apparently, is excess mortality.

For a particularly telling example of both cognitive dissonance and legacy media-enable gaslighting, I refer you to the below-linked piece from a year ago (which features Dr. Arne Søraas, among others, one of the authors of the study™ discussed today):

Why do we ask experts™ with vested interests—such as vaccine developers—about the benefits of, well, vaccines?

Why do we ask public health officialdom about their opinions with respect to public health measures, such as booster jabs?

I mean, we wouldn’t ask, say, the defence minister about weapon systems provided by armament manufacturers who also employ the defence minister’s daughter (to use but one, of course, hypothetical comparison)?

Finally, if Mr. Wilthil would be anyone who’s actually doing his homework, he’d know, for instance, that the German Robert Koch Institute has stated, in writing, that influenza is actually more dangerous than Covid ‘because it kills more people’.

We’re all wanderers and fellow travellers in life’s great adventurous journey. Some of us, however, are lost due to misplaced faith in their fellow men and women who give them false advice.

The latter, clearly, include Jan-Erik Wilthil, Preben Aavitsland, and all their willing executioners.

The latter, in my view, also includes Richard White and his co-authors, for while they may know more than they let on about the poison/death juices, they don’t say so (but I’d bet the farm on the fact that, say, Mr. Wilthil wouldn’t publish it if White et al. actually said anything to that effect…).

Shame on you all.