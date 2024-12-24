Dear readers,

I’m interrupting the regular updates here until 26 Dec., as you may imagine, time is a precious thing this time of year.

Hence, for today I’ve got a few postcards from the “Jordan” section of my grandfather’s picture postcard collection (which, if you haven’t done it yet, you might wish to check out):

The images below are from the pre-1967 West Bank of Jordan. It is there that I found a few more specimen from East Jerusalem (with the remainder being in the ‘Israel’ section), including the ones below.

There is a lot I could write, but I won’t.

Instead, I’m offering a few picture postcards and another poem by Erich Sonntag (1922-88).

O come ye to Bethlehem

A View of Bethlehem, with the Church of the Nativity in the top-left corner; although the postcard was never mailed, given its filing among the “Jordan” postcards, I suppose it pre-dates 1967.

Above, the entrance to the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, and inside, in the place said to be where Jesus of Nazareth was born, one finds these sights:

“In a Church that the War Spared”

A poem by Erich Sonntag (scroll down for the German original)

No one is there.

Thou, Lord, only thou and me.

Thou art close to me.

I bow in humility.

Against cool pillars

the gaze reaches upwards.

Wondrously stained windows. There falls

a fragile ray of sunlight

across the soaring nave

into the choir.

The chill weighs heavy

on the soul and tired senses.

The old pews groan—

as I sink deeply.

The bright day came for prayer:

A brilliant and bright ray of sunlight,

how calmly it now stands before the Lord.

My heart is cramped and squeezed.

It sees and yet fails to see.

”Lord, thou art the light!”

Thy breath has touched me.

Thy will embraced me warmly

by the coat, and guided by Thee

I kneel. Very humble and meek.

Post Script / Christmas Wishes

Thank you all for reading, commenting, and sharing these picture postcards.

I wish you all a Merry Christmas, and in these dark days, and seemingly ever-darkening days, a few more words are, I think, in order.

It is not very often that the words of the Gospel (adapted from Luke 2:14) seem more appropriate than today:

Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.

(Note that ‘men’ here, of course, means ‘mankind’, God’s creation, which includes both women and men.)

Merry Christmas to you and yours, pray thanks to the Creator, and perhaps you wish to join me hoping for peace and good will towards our fellow men.