Another day, more nonsense designed, as if guided by a proverbial invisible hand, to abolish reality-as-is and usher in whatever mindfuckery there should be to keep the hoi polloi agitated yet demoralised.

Today we therefore discuss, however briefly, a new study™ by the invariably amazing title, ‘A bloodless menstrual cycle? The perceived and hormonal menstrual cycle-like experiences of transgender women in the United States’, which was authored by Asher Baron, Susanne Prochazka, Kae Schipper, Amanda Shea, Jeff Goldsmith, Inga T. Winkler, and Lauren C. Houghton. It appeared in the International Journal of Transgender Health, March, 1–14. doi:10.1080/26895269.2026.2636663, and it’s a blast.

I’ve merely delimited myself to adding emphases and [snark]. Enjoy ^-^

Study™ Design, Methods, and Results

Introduction and research questions Menstruation is typically constructed as a biological hallmark of cisgender womanhood, excluding transgender women from menstrual cycle-related experiences [strong start, keep it going, folks]. However, anecdotal reports suggest that transgender women on gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) may experience cyclical, menstrual cycle-like symptoms [don’t confuse such anecdotes with recipients of the C-19 poison/death juices keeling over minutes after getting these injections: in that case, anecdotes aren’t indicative of anything because (drum roll) the Science™]. This mixed-methods study investigates whether transgender women experience such symptoms, whether symptom timing correlates with hormonal patterns, and how women [cisgender or transgender women? I suppose that would be important to clarify, but, alas, this isn’t what this piece is apparently about] interpret these symptoms in relation to their gender identity. Methods We conducted semi-structured interviews with 20 transgender women in the United States, collected prospective symptom-tracking data from 19 of these participants, and analyzed daily dried urine samples from 14 of them for 24 hormone metabolites [ah, that’s a smell job; how much did that study™ cost and who paid for it?].

At this junction, I must interject and disclose relevant funding information found below the piece:

Lauren Houghton, Inga Winkler, Susanne Prochazka, and Kae Schipper were awarded a [unfortunately thus-named] Seed Grant by the Center for Science and Society at Columbia University in support of this work. Inga Winkler’s work is supported by an ERC grant (PERIODS, https://doi.org/10.3030/101169791).

Note that both Columbia U and the ERC are funding that kind of nonsense.

You may, as always, draw your own conclusions about this; and now back to the study™.

Results Participants reported a wide range of emotional, cognitive, and physical symptoms, including those typically associated with the luteal phase in cisgender women—such as cramps, tender breasts, and cravings [can the Science™, without doubt or equivocation, rule out that these symptoms are caused by whatever synthetic hormones and drugs are used?]. These symptoms tended to occur when estradiol levels were lower than participants’ personal averages, although patterns varied by individual [nope, they cannot]. Discussion and conclusion Through case studies integrating hormone levels, symptom data, and interviews, we show that some participants conceptualised these symptoms as ‘cycles’ that affirmed their [transgender] womanhood [i.e., some said they believed this], while others were ambivalent or dismissive [no definitive answers were found]. Our findings challenge cisnormative definitions of menstrual cycles by documenting the presence and gendered meaning-making of cyclical experiences among transgender women [what a bunch of baloney: you have chatted with 20 people, there are no unequivocal findings, and I suppose that the weirdest thing is that the paper was co-authored by at least 5 people with female names]. This work expands understandings of menstrual and hormonal health and embodiment and calls for inclusive frameworks that recognize gender-diverse experiences of hormone cycles and identity.

As this is a stupefyingly moronic piece of the Science™, I’ll delimit myself to citing a few highlights, such as parts of the first two paragraphs:

Menstruation is a biological function but it is also deeply intertwined with societal constructions of womanhood, fertility, and bodily health (Grosz, 2011). Cultural narratives often portray menstruation as both a “natural” and essential marker of female identity and reproduction, while simultaneously stigmatizing it as unclean, shameful, and embarrassing (Grosz, 2011). This paradox is reflected in existing research, which predominantly centers cisgender women and frames menstruation—and its absence—as medically significant primarily in the context of disorders, such as polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis, and breast cancer (Klein et al., 2019). These approaches implicitly reinforce the assumption that only cisgender women menstruate and that deviations from this norm are pathological or “unnatural.” [note the sleight-of-hand: menstruation being ‘natural’ was written in quotation/scare marks in the first place, and by the end of the paragraph, the authors relate to transgender experiences as ‘unnatural’ in the same way—and thus we went from ‘Menstruation is a biological function’ to transgender experiences not being ‘pathological or “unnatural”’ in the span of one paragraph]. In contrast, emerging work in gender and health studies recognizes that menstruation and menstrual cycle-like experiences are not exclusive to cisgender women in that “not all women menstruate, and not all who menstruate are women” (Bobel, 2020 [while I’m tempted to look up that reference, I cannot bring myself to click on it (right now)]. Transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive individuals also navigate complex relationships with menstruation, yet their experiences remain underexplored…

And at this junction, I’ll merely do two things: first of all, note that these drugs prescribed for so-called ‘gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT)’ are not FDA-approved for this purpose (not that I harbour any illusions about the deeper, if any, meanings of such approvals, viz. the Covid shitshow), and here’s what the Mayo Clinic notes about that particularly vicious cocktail:

Research has found that feminizing hormone therapy can be safe and effective [ta-daaaa] when delivered by a healthcare professional with expertise in transgender care. Talk to a member of your care team about questions or concerns you have regarding the changes that will or will not happen in your body as a result of feminizing hormone therapy. Feminizing hormone therapy may lead to other health conditions called complications. Complications of feminizing hormone therapy can include: Blood clots in a deep vein or in the lungs.

Stroke.

Heart problems.

High levels of triglycerides, a type of fat, in the blood.

High levels of potassium in the blood.

High levels of the hormone prolactin in the blood.

Nipple discharge.

Weight gain.

Infertility.

High blood pressure.

Type 2 diabetes. Evidence suggests that people who take feminizing hormone therapy may have a higher risk of breast cancer when compared to cisgender men—men whose gender identity aligns with their sex assigned at birth. But the risk is not greater than that of cisgender women—women whose gender identity aligns with their sex assigned at birth. To minimize risk, the goal for people taking feminizing hormone therapy is to keep hormone levels in the range that’s typical for cisgender women. Fertility Feminizing hormone therapy may limit fertility. If possible, it’s best to make decisions about fertility before starting treatment. The risk of permanent infertility increases with long-term use of hormones. That is particularly true if hormone therapy is started before puberty begins. Even after stopping hormone therapy, the testicles might not recover enough to ensure conception without infertility treatment.

We note, in passing, that synthetic hormones, such as Estradiol, or Estrace, patches, injections; or conjugated estrogens like Premarin, which are commonly used in such cases, come with the following laundry list of side-effects:

Physical side effects (from package inserts and guidelines): Breast tenderness/enlargement/pain/ discharge (gynecomastia), weight gain/fluid retention, nausea, headaches/migraines, hot flashes (sometimes) , blood clots/stroke/heart issues, high blood pressure, gallbladder disease, elevated triglycerides.

Emotional/cognitive (via the UK’s NHS guidelines): Mood swings, depression, irritability, anxiety (some report improvement in dysphoria, others worsening or new issues during hormonal shifts). Possible dementia risk signals in older WHI data (estrogen + progestin).

Now, we do add Spironolactone (Aldactone, among the most commonly used androgens in the US, and we get these ‘side-effects’:

Physical (package insert): Gynecomastia/breast tenderness (common, dose-dependent), high potassium (hyperkalemia), frequent urination, dehydration risk, erectile dysfunction, decreased libido, muscle cramps.

Emotional/cognitive (via the Mayo Clinic): Fatigue, dizziness, possible mood effects indirectly via electrolytes/hormones.

And, finally, Progesterone/Progestins (e.g., Medroxyprogesterone Acetate, Provera; or micronised progesterone), also used in these contexts:

Physical (package insert): Breast tenderness/pain, bloating/fluid retention, headaches, nausea, weight changes, irregular bleeding (if applicable [presumably among biological women]).

Emotional/cognitive: Mood swings, depression, nervousness, dizziness, fatigue, insomnia/somnolence. Some report mood stabilization; others worsening (via the UK’s NHS).

If such drugs are taken over extended periods of time and in combination, Psychology Today lists the following issues (but note that most such data derives from observational/follow-up studies and are confounded by psychosocial factors, concurrent mental health support, and the effects of physical changes/social affirmation, with at-times widely divergent individual responses being the cherry on top).

Commonly reported side-effects of these pharma cocktails include:

Mood swings, emotional lability, and increased emotional intensity

Depression or worsening depressive symptoms

Anxiety, irritability, or restlessness

Fatigue, dizziness, or cognitive/emotional blunting in some cases

Effects related to elevated prolactin (common with estrogen + certain anti-androgens like cyproterone acetate, less so with spironolactone):

Possible (potential) consequences of long-term exposure include:

Possible increased vulnerability to mood disorders (due to hormonal peaks upon ingestion vs. troughs as the effect wears off)

Combination effects may be additive as estrogen drives emotional sensitivity changes; anti-androgens reduce testosterone-linked assertiveness/libido (potentially causing emotional adjustment); progesterone adds variable mood impacts and breast tenderness that can feed into body image/mood. Long-term data specific to the full combination remain limited compared to shorter-term or single-hormone studies, Mount Sinai Medical Center noted

I’ll stop here, for I trust you get the point.

Instead of addressing the underlying issue of these menstrual experiences that could, plausibly derive from the combination of these synthetic hormones, however, our intrepid researchers are doing this:

This study addresses this critical gap by investigating menstrual cycle-like symptoms and hormonal experiences of 20 transgender women in the United States, 17 of whom were taking GAHT at the time of data collection [i.e., they were in the middle of taking the above-summarised pharma cocktail, but such confounders™ only muddy the waters of this amazing study™]. We conducted a concurrent mixed-method study involving in-depth interviews with symptom tracing and 30 days of hormone measurement in subsets, which enabled us to integrate physiological experiences with women’s perceptions and understandings (Zhang & Creswell, Citation2013). Our study is guided by the following research questions: Do transgender women experience any menstrual cycle-like symptoms? Does the timing of these symptoms correlate with hormonal levels? How do transgender women interpret these cyclical symptoms, and do they find them affirming of their gender identity?

The short answers in reality-as-is are:

possible, but it may be due to side-effects of these drugs that’s a well-documented fact and known these are issues of individual experiences/interpretations and hence impossible to quantify, thus it’s impossible to derive meaningful statistical results from a sample of n = 20 or less individuals; all one gets is (drum roll) testimonies of mental illness

And this brings me to the second issue I wish to discuss: these testimonies.

Methods and Snippets from the Interviews

Study sample and recruitment We recruited transgender women and nonbinary people who were femme/women aligned, assigned male at birth (AMAB), were aged 18+, and were residents of the United States. We use the terms “woman” and “transgender woman” to refer to all participants, because all nonbinary participants self-described as femme or woman-aligned. We recruited participants from April to November 2022 primarily through advertising on social media platforms, namely Instagram, Facebook, and Lex [great, during the Covid nonsense plus online-only?]. We supplemented our initial recruitment efforts through snowballing by asking current participants to inquire within their own networks and connect us with additional potential participants [ah, word-of-mouth helped to bring in others suffering from the same kind of social-cum-psychological contagion; it’s not even a faked random sample]. Participants were compensated for their time with gift cards in the amount of USD 50.

And then there’s this paragraph that highlights these problems even more (as if that was, in fact, possible):

We collected prospective menstrual tracking symptom data from 19 participants. Participants set up an account with the Clue menstrual cycle tracking app on their smartphone or tablet and entered a unique Study ID that was used to identify their data. Participants logged symptoms using the app’s built-in tracking categories, each of which contains multiple predefined options. For example, the “feelings” category contains options like “happy” and “sad”, the “mind” category has options like “stressed” and “calm”, and the “pain” category contains options like “cramps” and “headache.” Participants also logged hormone injections, when applicable. The date for which participants logged each symptom was recorded. Participants could only log each symptom once per day.

So, if you’re ‘happy’ or ‘sad’ in the morning but ‘euphoric’ or ‘despondent’ later during the day, pick one; also, what drives a biological male to log his menstrual experiences (other than mental illness) is not addressed: I’m kinda saddened by this, as this would have made for quite some reading.

Fun factoid—there is even a section on ‘statistical analysis’ (their words, not mine), and it opens thus:

To determine whether [sic] transgender women experienced menstrual-cycle like symptoms, we calculated basic descriptive information including the total number of times participants reported each symptom and the number of participants who reported each symptom. We included descriptive statistics for the symptoms which five or more participants reported, or which the cohort reported 100 or more times overall. To determine whether the timing of self-reported symptoms correlated with hormonal levels, we selected participants who tracked symptoms during the 30 days when they collected urine samples (n = 9). From the symptoms reported by these individuals, we selected those that aligned with luteal phase symptoms of cisgender women when estrogens and progesterone are falling. We included cramps, tender breasts, and sweet craving (the most popular of the cravings reported). We also included the self-defined symptom “PMS” in our analysis, because it represented participants’ own evaluation of the times when they experienced luteal phase symptoms. We also included high sex drive as this can occur around ovulation or during the late luteal phase in cisgender women. Finally, we included the variable “administered” which captured the days participants injected their hormones, though it was only reported by four [!!!] participants [that’s the ultimate sample size].

I’ll spare us all the rest; it’s mind-bogglingly stupid, with the exception of three snippets from the paper’s case studies:

Case Study 1: Kate Kate1 was certain that she experienced recurring menstrual cycle-like symptoms. She reported taking weekly injections of estrogen for ten years at the time of interviewing. She reported experiencing abdominal cramps and mood swings that she labeled as ‘PMS’ at approximately the same time every month. She referred to these recurring symptoms as her “cycle,” and considered it “cathartic”…Two clusters of symptoms (PMS and cramps) emerged, on Days 6–10 and 21–29. While Kate reported experiencing symptoms as recurring monthly in her interview, the clustering of symptoms from her symptom tracking data aligns more closely with biweekly cycling even though she took weekly estrogen injections… Case Study 2: Jane Jane was certain that she did not experience recurring hormonal menstrual cycle-like symptoms. Jane reported having taken estradiol and spironolactone for two years and underwent an orchiectomy one year prior. She reported that she did not experience “anything recurring,” and did not feel as if she were “missing out”…Jane’s estradiol levels ranged from 1.9 to 112.4 ng/mL over the collection period. Days 24–28 appear to have a higher density of symptoms than the rest of the collection period, due to five consecutive days of acne and three consecutive days of bloating. These symptoms followed the absolute minimum estradiol level over the collection period, 1.9 ng/mL occurring on Day 25… Case study (Anna) Anna was ambivalent as to whether she experienced recurring hormonal menstrual cycle-like symptoms or not. At the time of interviewing, she reported taking estradiol and spironolactone for four years as well as progesterone for one year. In her interview, Anna reported experiencing recurring instances of “depression and anxiety” for a few days every month for the three months prior to her interview. Although she referred to this as “PMDD” (Premenstrual dysphoric disorder), during the interview she was not sure whether it was hormonal and did not want to “make that assumption.”…While less clearly identifiable than Kate’s symptom clusters, two clusters of symptoms are also apparent for Anna. On days 5–8 and 18–22, the density of symptoms appears higher than during the rest of the collection period. The second cluster surrounds a relative minimum estradiol level of 121.9 ng/mL on Day 19.

I’ll stop here to note, finally, some of the limitations (as self-reported [muahahahaha] by the authors):

Our study is limited by a small sample size and incomplete data on some participants. For instance, we did not systematically collect hormone use data from participants but rather extracted this information from the interviews so that we were only able to examine confirmed hormone use on a subset of our sample. Because of our small sample, our results may not be representative or generalizable to any transgender population. Furthermore, we did not recruit based on type of hormone use, which results in variation in the types and route of administration of GAHT and also the levels of hormone measured in urine. However, the longitudinal data, integration of hormonal analysis, symptom tracking, personal reflection during the interviews, and case studies of individuals in our study provide much needed initial insights into the perceived and hormonal experiences of transgender women [that’s the grift statement: we need more funding to research™ more].

Bottom Lines

I’m so glad I made it through this one. It’s mind-boggling, to say the least.

Papers and propositions such as this one are the next step on the road to perdition trans-humanism, which continues to garner support from postmodernist thinkers™ and theoreticists™ who have long mused about the machine-like qualities of our postmodern human condition.

Also, feel free to be as loony as you want, but leave me the heck alone.

Plus, the gratuitous virtue-signalling is nauseating, esp. as the quality of these papers is piss-poor.

Finally, let me improve your day by having this lovely kindergarten kid ‘splain something that puts these experts™ to shame and point out how to know what is a woman:

You’re welcome.