Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

‘Extra Refugees’ Flock to [Sarpsborg] Municipality: ‘Policy Failure’

Four out of five Norwegian crowns paid in social assistance go to refugees. Now the mayor of Sarpsborg is taking a strong stand against integration policy.

By Kristian Skårdalsmo, Mats Rønning, William Jobling, and Lars Håkon Pedersen, NRK, 20 Nov. 2025 [source; archived]

‘The municipal director presents figures that I believe indicate that integration policy in Norway is not working. It is a failure’, says mayor Magnus Arnesen (Høyre [the conservatives-in-name-only]) in Sarpsborg.

He refers to a very recent study [which NRK doesn’t link to, but I do] on the refugee situation in the Østfold city [Wikipedia], where around 60,000 inhabitants live:

79.1 per cent of what Sarpsborg paid out in financial social assistance in 2024 went to refugees .

Among immigrants in the municipality, half [!!!] have a refugee background . Nationwide, the corresponding figure is one in three.

Over the past 15 years, the number of immigrants in Sarpsborg has increased by 132 per cent, from 6,115 to 15,140 people. (This number includes children of immigrants, but not grandchildren).

The figures clearly show that the principles of dispersed settlement and an integration process over five years do not work in practice, the mayor believes [that’s not the issue—here, the mayor confuses cause and effect: once a refugee comes to Norway, he or she is settled by the immigration [sic] authority whose residency permits are both time-restricted and location-specific; after a few years (3-5, I think), however, these refugees-turned-immigrants can relocate freely in Norway, which is how places like Sarpsborg turn into open-air, if bottomless, pits of taxes being funnelled to ‘refugees’].

The fact that we do not have good enough policies in these areas has major consequences for municipalities like Sarpsborg. But not least it has consequences for these families, who are not able to function in our society.

Thus Magnus Arnesen, mayor of Sarpsborg [who is from the traditional centre-right™ and favours immigrants eating up a sizeable chunk of residents’ taxes—perhaps in the hope that these immigrants will eventually vote for him: suicidal empathy on bright display].

Moving On

The mayor believes that the system for receiving and integrating refugees partly explains the special challenges in pressure municipalities, such as Sarpsborg, Fredrikstad, Lørenskog, Lillestrøm, and Drammen [these are, basically, the run-down, and deteriorating, former working-class suburbs of the Oslo metro area, which are turning into veritable banlieux (on the French model) at an accelerating pace].

Refugees who are granted residence in Norway are settled in a municipality [by the gov’t, that is, as long as they are on welfare], but are free to move. However, many refugees only choose to move after five years. Then they no longer risk losing the introduction benefit [orig. introduksjonsstønaden; speaking of which, said ‘introduction benefit is (drum roll), according to the gov’t,

Participation in the programme entitles the participant to introduction benefit. The annual benefit equals twice the National Insurance basic amount. Participants under 25 years of age receive 2/3 of the benefit. The benefit is taxable.

Setting aside the actual number (can’t look this up now, because I’m mad as hell), WTF should any Norwegian go to work to receive, if necessary, half of what a refugee™ is given?].

This type of move, called secondary settlement [orig. sekundærbosetting], presents Sarpsborg with special challenges. The reason is that refugees have a greater need for municipal services than the rest of the population.

‘Secondary refugees come to us after five years. Then they don’t come with any funds or schemes’, says Arnesen [they should have learned Norwegian, which is part of the resettlement/introduction program (allegedly, speaking a country’s language also helps with finding a job); check out the footnote for more official information about language training].

They have to make do with standard municipal services. That’s also the only thing we have to offer. It puts a lot of pressure on our municipal services.

Thus Magnus Arnesen, mayor of Sarpsborg [who also ‘splained why refugees™ only move around once five years of living off taxpayer money are over; I also personally know such cases].

More Figures From Sarpsborg [infobox in the original] Sarpsborg has mapped the municipality’s spending on primary and secondary refugees. In social service areas (Nav, child welfare, school, kindergarten, PPT and children and young people with extensive assistance needs), spending on refugees is estimated to total NOK 360 million for 2024.

Nav: last year, refugees accounted for 51.1 per cent of all social welfare recipients. Measured in NOK [no amount given], this group accounted for 79.1 per cent of total social welfare payments .

Child welfare: last year, refugees accounted for 31 per cent of all recipients in child welfare. This corresponded to NOK 60.6 million, which accounted for 31.4 percent of total spending on child welfare measures.

Schools and kindergartens: last year, a total of 57.1 per cent of children with individually adapted education and enhanced Norwegian language training in kindergarten or school were refugees .

Healthcare: 37.8 per cent of children and young people who received health care in institutions during the past year had a refugee background, of which 31.1 per cent were secondary immigrants [i.e., those refugees™ who, upon having received welfare payments for five years, move to another municipality]. (Source: Sarpsborg Municipality) [end of the infobox]

‘Can Make Demands’

Hamdi Said Christiansen (31) has herself taken this journey that many refugees take. She first settled in Vesterålen in Nordland when she came to Norway. She stayed there for five years, before she moved to Sarpsborg.

Proximity to Oslo, Gardermoen [Oslo Int’l Airport], and the Swedish border were some of the reasons why the family moved.

She has now lived in Sarpsborg for 15 years [she was a teen when she came to Norway, most likely accompanied by ‘others’]—and works as a health worker at Østfold Hospital [well, at least she’s working]. She is also a resource person for other immigrant women through a project called Neighborhood Mothers [orig. bydelsmor].

‘Neighbourhood Mother’: Hamdi Christiansen herself moved to Sarpsborg after having first been (re)settled in Northern Norway.

[NRK] What do they say about the reason they are moving to Sarpsborg?

[Christiansen] Simply seeking proximity. There are more Somalis living here than up north.

She herself is worried about the development, considering children growing up below the poverty line, the risk of exclusion, and recruitment into criminal environments.

[Christiansen] I understand that people are looking for belonging and moving to a community, but the best thing would have been if you had gotten a job before moving and not counted on help from NAV [the state-run welfare agency]. We see that it destroys the budget here in Sarpsborg.

[NRK] What can be done?

Stop secondary migration? But you have the right to move in Norway, so you can’t refuse someone to move here. But it is possible to demand that you have a job and housing before moving [internal passports, anyone? What about restrictions on ‘primary’ migration? I mean, if the gov’t hands out twice the amount of money for ‘free’ for immigrants as opposed to Norwegians, well, here’s a thing one could do: stop handing out stuff for free? I know, it’s a radical thought…]

‘Can Barely Write’

Principal Paal Olav Lislerud at Sandesundsveien primary school in central Sarpsborg works every day to deal with the challenges at a school with children from 46 different countries, many of them secondary refugees [who would be in Norway for 5+ years and had Norwegian instruction, right? Right].

Last school year, 71 new students came in, while 51 disappeared. 11 students did not return after the summer holidays.

Many of the 450 students have traumas, behavioural challenges, and diagnoses. Few of those who come can read and write Norwegian well, explains the principal:

When more than half, maybe three quarters, struggle with Norwegian, it becomes a big challenge for teachers to deal with this [the share is about the same elsewhere in Western countries; from Austria, I’ve heard illiteracy rates of around 80%]. The students we have at school from the 1st grade, move on to the lower secondary school with usable skills. But we have students who have moved here in grades 4–7 who can barely write a complete understandable sentence on a piece of paper [to expect ‘these people’, once grown up, to actually contribute to society in terms of gainful employment and payment of taxes is…questionable, to say the least]

But the principal refuses to give up—and asks the authorities to see the opportunities that lie in succeeding:

It is not a big expense, but a big investment in the future of the children and Norway. Without them becoming good at reading, they will not get a job [this is plain and simply—a stupid comment contradicted by the evidence].

Must Take Action

The gov’t has tried to remedy the problem by increasing the integration grant, a support that municipalities receive for accepting refugees.

But with a large number of ‘extra refugees’, there is still a big gap between the additional expenses and what the state compensates for.

The mayors of Sarpsborg and Fredrikstad have requested a separate meeting with the government about the problems with the immigration of secondary refugees.

And on Monday, Minister of Employment and Integration Kjersti Stenseng (Labour Party) and Minister of Local Government and Districts Bjørnar Skjæran (Labour Party) came to Fredrikstad on the same business to meet with the mayors.

‘It is a challenge that the proportion of people who are employed is lower than in the general population. There are challenges with language and an accumulation of living conditions’, Kjersti Stenseng tells NRK.

But she does not agree with Mayor Arnesen that the integration policy has failed:

No, I do not agree with that. WE [sic] have many good examples of people who come to this country learning the language and finding work [fair enough, but at some point we’ll have to ask: what’s their share among the general population and whether these people are the proverbial exceptions proving whatever stupid rule].

Stenseng points to three steps the government is now taking:

A new integration declaration, with clearer requirements for refugees [meant as a replacement of the integration contract (which exists since 2021), which doesn’t work; it’s unclear if this new measure will also come with consequences for those who fail to live up to whatever is stipulated].

The so-called Request Criteria have been changed: municipalities are asked to avoid settling in areas with major living conditions challenges and a high proportion of immigrants. Consideration must also be given to municipalities that receive a large degree of secondary relocation.

Stenseng also announces a clearer focus on employment in the introduction program, in order to get more people into jobs.

[here follows reactions from politicos™ from the centre-right] MP Erlend Wiborg (Frp [i.e., the ‘right-populist’ Progress Party]) The total immigration to Norway, especially in the cities here in Eastern Norway and in Østfold, has been far too high and will be very high in the years to come as well, if we do not tighten up now. It is a challenge that this costs the municipalities a lot of money. The Østfold municipalities and other municipalities are now closing schools and nursing homes. It is a tough economic situation [boilerplate vacuous blablabla]. Moss Mayor Simen Nord (H [conservatives-in-name-only]) We have resettled a lot of people and fortunately have had good results with it. But now the municipal director believes that we should return to a more normal level [see, this all worked so well we don’t want to keep doing it] We see an increasing challenge with secondary resettlement. It is demanding for the municipality to handle. And it can put pressure on us in various parts of the municipality’s services when the total number becomes large enough. MP Tage Pettersen ( Høyre ) The Conservative Party is clear that it must be up to the municipalities to say no (to accepting refugees). We have said that good reasons for being able to say no are that you have areas with poor living conditions. If you have a district, or possibly a municipality, where the immigrant share exceeds 25 per cent, that must also be a basis for being able to say no to settlement [note that this is coming from a conservative™ politico™].

Will Not Stop

But Stenseng [Labour] has no plans to put an end to secondary relocation, as the Progress Party has advocated:

After the five-year period, we cannot treat people who have lived in Norway their whole lives and those who came here five years ago differently [naturalisation in Norway is possible after 7 years of residence, but it may be a tad longer if you came as a ‘refugee’].

At the same time, there is a unanimous demand from the Labour Party’s budget partners in the Storting that the municipal economy must be strengthened by several billions [because throwing taxpayer money at whatever is still the one and only thing Labour knows to do].

The situation means that Sarpsborg now also feels forced to take action on its own.

Among the recommendations from the municipal director to the politicians in the city council is to close down a staffed housing community for unaccompanied minor asylum seekers [as always, the weakest are the first victims of this; why not kick out some people? I mean, a few months ago, there was a bruahahaha over PhD-holding professors from third countries being denied a permanent residence permit for illegal extra work, but five years on the public dole plus whatever amount of subsidies later on, you’re fine]. The reason is that several unaccompanied minors have had ‘unpredictable’ and ‘very costly’ family reunifications [it takes advanced rocket science degrees to consider that, eh…]

The administration also wants Sarpsborg to limit the number of refugees initially settled, through what is called primary settlement. In addition, the municipality is recommended to ask the government for help in developing new frameworks and rules for moving between municipalities [internal passports, here we come].

Bottom Lines

The alleged definition of insanity is doing the same stupid shit over and over and over again expecting different results. I know it may not have been Einstein or whoever, but the main point here is: if you hand out stuff for free, it will attract lazy bums as well as others who are in need.

The trick is to differentiate between these two, as well as get rid of the former.

Problem is, with the policies in place here in Norway—and elsewhere across the West—we won’t do that.

Just imagine, for a moment, how much cleaner, less congested, and lower the cost-of-living in Western countries would be if our resident population hadn’t been artificially inflated by mass importation of peoples from the Third World:

25 years ago, Norway’s population was around 4.5m, it’s around 5.6m today, which corresponds to a 25% increase in as many years.

Austria took in 3.34m people in the same period, driving the resident population up to 9.2m today.

We see the consequences everywhere: congestion, sky-high prices for housing, deterioration of gov’t services, dirty streets, no-go zones, and the massive increase of esp. Moslem areas.

All of the above—and we now have quite good numbers for a case study—has been anticipated, in addition to the issues deriving from misguided and, frankly, ill-advised pseudo-humanitarian laws:

What, then, do we get if we extrapolate spoiled immigrants, years of free stuff (remember, refugees™ receive twice the amounts of welfare support compared to those who work and pay into the scheme), and a potential, if not very likely, change of policies? Right:

As to the Norwegian specifics, I’m old enough to remember the self-congratulatory, if not celebratory ‘we made it through the (most likely at least partially poison/death juice-deriving) baby bust’ from 2022—which the very same state broadcaster described the situation quite accurately: there would have been little, if any, change—if it weren’t for so-called ‘primary settlement’ policies, i.e., the gov’t placed ‘refugees’ there; fast-forward a few years, they move south to, e.g., Sarpsborg:

As long as politicos™ prefer to smile for cameras, promise more gov’t funding to relieve pressure for the time being, and refuse to confront reality-as-it-is, this shitshow will continue.

It goes without saying—though that school principal spelled it out—that illiterate school graduates™ will not do very well in terms of employability later on.

Once naturalised, though, it is obvious that they will vote for those who promise to keep the handouts going.

Meanwhile, the country goes to shit.

Also, this isn’t a piece about Norway per se.

It’s an amorality tale as well as a call to arms to change this while there may still be some time left to do so.