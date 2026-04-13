And here we are—if, at night, of Germany I think, the nineteenth-century poet Heinrich Heine once mused, I’m unsure if what follows would qualify as anything but a nightmare.

Here’s a brief follow-up about the possible future (sic) of Germany:

If combined with these, well, prospects (ahem), the below content won’t come as a surprise.

Somehow, comparable, if way, way more brutal hardships, were endured by the German people a century ago, and I suppose everyone understands the implications.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

41 Per Cent of Young People Consider Emigration

One in Five Wants to Leave Germany! A growing number of young people are thinking about emigrating.

Via BZ Berlin—Die Stimme Berlins, 25 March 2026 [source; archived]

According to the study ‘Jugend in Deutschland 2026’ [trans. ‘Youth in Germany 2026’, on which see below], one in five young people is seriously planning to leave Germany to find better living conditions abroad. 41 per cent can, in principle, imagine emigrating. The study was presented on Tuesday. It was published by independent youth researcher Simon Schnetzer.

Left Party Leads Among Young Women—Men Tend to Vote For AfD

At the same time, the study reveals a growing political polarisation. The most popular party among young people is the Left Party—especially among young women. Young men are more likely to support the AfD [we’ve seen this, too, elsewhere in the West, with Norway being a prime example of this].

‘The youth’s protest isn’t loud, but something is brewing beneath the surface that could endanger the economy, regions, and social security systems in the long term’, explained study co-author Nina Kolleck [so, dear young people, suck it up for the boomers, I suppose].

Psychological Stress at a Record High

Particularly alarming: according to the study, the psychological stress among young people has reached a new record high. 29 per cent of 14- to 29-year-olds report needing psychological help [I’m coming out strongly here against the ever-expanding access to such help™, which, apparently, isn’t very much helping (other than therapists’ bottom lines); yes, there are genuine cases where I think therapy helps, such as traumatised first responders and the like, but I doubt that the majority of first self-diagnosed victims who seek affirmation of their initial self-diagnosis needs these services™].

60 per cent use their smartphones in an addictive manner. Many turn to AI-supported counselling services for personal problems [this is yet another canard: train™ AI out of desperation is making big bucks for the tech bros, you know, them guys who need more money most]. Schnetzer:

The results of the trend study dramatically illustrate how much the pressures of recent years are affecting young people—in the form of stress, exhaustion, and growing hopelessness [I’m going out on a limb here, but I suppose that these emotions are also a bad way to foster, say, family formation, and hence are impacting birth rates negatively].

Doubts About Whether Hard Work Still Pays Off

While the willingness to work hard remains high, many doubt whether hard work still pays off in Germany [that’s a valid concern]. Due to economic uncertainties, young people rate their career prospects lower than in previous surveys [young people are morons if they place ‘economic uncertainties’ here; journos™ are even worse if they paint this picture: talk to people who work in Germany, and they will tell you that ambition, excellence, and willingness to work is no longer favoured, in addition to problems deriving from de facto bans (store policies) proscribing even asking for improvements (as a friend of mine who works for a large German, privately-owned engineering company, told me the other day)]. As a result, vocational training is becoming more attractive compared to university studies [is it a bad time to mention that as per Destatis, around 52.1% of all students across Germany were women in 2024; the devil, as always, lurks in the details, and the below table is a Grok-facilitated overview from this overall data of enrolled students (2025) and the breakdown of male/female ratios in the traditional meta-disciplinary containers (2025):

If you do read German (or use a translation app/website), I highly recommend the most recent Higher Ed Report (2024/25), which I also used for the above considerations.

Here’s the main take-away: setting aside engineering and STEM fields, we now have higher shares of female students than ever, with even (sic) ‘hard’ subjects like law, economics, and social sciences being quite dominated by women (though I’m allowing for slight female over-representation in, say, social sciences vs. macro economics or law) while my own field, the humanities, is all but dominated by women.

Why do I mention all of this? It’s the most obvious ‘splanation for the ‘growing political polarisation’ between women tending left™ and men tending right™: universities are on track to becoming left-wing incubation centres (I’m a closet reactionary in their terminology as I value integrity, persistence, and ability, which used to be standard, if boring, bourgeois-liberal values) that are attended increasingly by young women; young men, by contrast, tend to go into vocational training, which is way more related to reality-as-is (try theorising a feminist approach to a clogged toilet, for instance), and if you don’t show up for work, you won’t get paid: it’s really that simple, folks); and now back to the piece]

Debt is also rising: 23 per cent of respondents are in debt—a new record high. High rents and a housing shortage are exacerbating the situation. Many want more financial literacy and stable future prospects [watch the expert™ and journo™ class turn this into demands for more free™ stuff for students, weaponising the same ol’ grift that is feminism in the first place (I’m not making this up, by the way, and if you read Norwegian or use a translation app/website, enjoy this piece of an aspiring young man™ who wanted to become national student union chairman in Norway, with his platform consisting of (drum roll) demands for ‘free textbooks, gear, and other relevant things’ placed in front of parliament a few days ago)].

A Desire for Greater Participation

Youth researcher Klaus Hurrelmann from the Hertie School Berlin believes young people are insufficiently involved in shaping societal futures. He advocated for new forms of political and social participation [stakeholder capitalism, anyone?].

For the study, 2,012 young people between the ages of 14 and 29 were surveyed.

Bottom Lines

The study is, sadly, unavailable ‘for free’ on the internet, hence this is as good as it gets for the time being; should I figure out how I can access this one, I’ll do a follow-up posting.

As to the above-related contents, well, what else is there to say: we’ve discussed the meta subject, polarisation and its discontents, on numerous occasions, and here are some more insights from my last dedicated posting dating back to ancient history of … last September:

In ten years, the gap between what [sic] girls and boys vote for in school elections has doubled. Researchers [ah, the Science™] point to skepticism about gender equality as an explanation… Since [2023], the public conversation has increasingly been about the right-wing wave that is sweeping young men. For 17-year-olds in Tromsø, issues such as increased food prices, high tax levels, bad integration policies, and elder care are most important. ‘And education policy. Today, school is adapted to the girl who can sit still all day. I think school should be for everyone’, says Eriksen… The gender gap has always existed, but from 2013 to 2023, the gap has roughly doubled… Previously, around twelve per cent of boys believed that gender equality had gone too far. Now the figure is closer to 25 per cent: It is a change in attitude that is closely linked to the increased support for the right-wing, and especially the Progress Party. Among girls, the proportion who respond that gender equality has gone too far has been stably low, around three per cent

Read the rest (and then some) here:

So, these issues bedevil the West as a whole, which is why we shall briefly consider the implications of the high share of Germans who wish to emigrate:

Where to?

Frankly, I’m faced with comparable considerations, but it’s hard to decide where to possibly go: out of many, many shitty options—Europe’s about done, I fear, for a variety of shitty policy decisions, all of which point to a seemingly endless economic depression and political instability, esp. if US troops leave (I’m not a fan of foreign occupation, but the American presence has kept Europeans from killing each other since 1945, so, there’s that).

We’ll likely talk about this issue a bit more in the near future, esp. as the entire emigration from Europe issue will become more mainstream: if you’re young and ambitious, it’s quite easy; if you’re middle-aged (like your humble correspondent), married, and have children, things tend to be a more complicated.

I mean, I’ve lived abroad in 2-3 countries since 2010, and I’m unsure if I’d like to give up on the dream of ever returning to my home country just now (though Austria’s pretty f****** up by now, and I’d return for mostly family reasons); if you’ve read my pieces about my current—that is, since summer 2020—abode, Norway, you can clearly see that I’m getting less and less impressed as time goes on.

So, where to? Hard to say, time will tell (or not).