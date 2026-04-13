Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Bassani's avatar
Martin Bassani
13h

Nowhere to run. Same shit everywhere.

Reply
Share
4 replies by epimetheus and others
Peter Andrew Nolan's avatar
Peter Andrew Nolan
4h

Well the Germans allowed Angela Merkel to unlawfully jail me as a political prisoner in October 2014 for blowing the whistle on her planned mass immigration program 2 weeks earlier. When you allow your national leader to unlawfully jail a man as a political prisoner for trying to save the lives of your women and girls you deserve everything that follows.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 epimetheus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture