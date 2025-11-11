Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard
3h

Coming full circle.

The pitfalls and obvious environmental destruction of burning coal in the 19th century (something lots of poets, artists and writers obsessed over - Tolkien f.e. based Mordor and Isengard in part on the indsutrialisation of England, with the attendant destruction of forests, fields and life) were waved off by the modernists of the time as "something our better tech will solve down the line".

Which the first wave of environmentalists strongly criticised them for, and then later adopted themselves when wind and solar in the 1960s completely failed to compete with nuclear and hydro, coal and oil/gas.

(This was the reason the Greens of the 1960s and 1970s turned to China as a role model; the USSR was even worse than the capitalist nations in destroying the environment, but the Greens bought the Chinese propaganda hook line and sinker about how the waste from evert factory in China was raw material for another factory - all lies, same as today. China, even more than the EU, is built on lies and propaganda.)

Now both the techno-modernistas of today and the Greens are using "we'll sort the problems out later when the new tech comes online" as an excuse for their moronic schemes.

No electricity equals no AI. No AI equals no rationalisation of administration, logistics and planning.

No rationalisation equals no savings in resources and money. No savings equals no money for investments in the new tech.

They ought to hit the gym with me, so I could explain and show to them that in order to be able to bench-press 100kg as my training-level weight-load, I first had to spend twelve weeks building up my shoulders, upper back, grip, and lower arm strength. Just lying in the Smith machine and pushing against 100kgs does nothing.

Same with any kind of workout really. First get a feel for where you're at, ability and endurance-wise. Then decide where you want to go, what to develop, and then figure out the steps, while not neglecting the rest of the body.

Or the body politic, in this case.

Kaylene Emery
7h

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia

