I was driving to the grocery store the other day and overheard a short news item on the radio; when I came hope, I looked it up—and found the below news item.

It connects to the recent update about ‘Gangs from Sweden’, which is coded lingo for ‘imported organised crime’ trafficking drugs, guns, and people:

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Norwegian 16-year-old Recruited Killers in Sweden: Now They Have Been Sentenced

The murder is linked to Sweden’s bloody gang war. Two men have been sentenced to long prison sentences.

By Benjamin Vorland Andersrød and Sverre Holm-Nilsen, NRK, 25 July 2025 [source; archived]

On 28 January 2025, a man in his 30s was shot and killed at the train station in Lund, Sweden.

From a child welfare institution in Norway, a now 16-year-old boy from Stavanger recruited two people to commit the murder.

A 35-year-old man lured the victim to the train station. He also gave two pistols to a 17-year-old, who later fired the fatal shots.

Now they have been sentenced.

The 17-year-old, who has now turned 18, has been sentenced to eight years in prison. The 35-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison.

‘The circumstances surrounding the murder are so grave that a life sentence is warranted. In the case of the 17-year-old, the sentence will be reduced because he was under 18 when the crime was committed’, says the court’s head Kajsa Johansson in a press release.

Life in prison is Sweden’s equivalent to the Norwegian preventive detention [orig. forvaringstraff; do also check out Wikipedia’s map: life-long prison sentences are illegal™ in Norway (that is, for civilians, military personnel can be imprisoned for life), but technically the maximum sentence—21 years (30 years, if the charges incl. terrorism)—can be ‘renewed’; alternatively, if convicted of heinous crimes and/or terrorism, your preventive detention sentence can be extended to become tantamount to life imprisonment].

Pointed Out as the Mastermind

The recent trial reveals that the Norwegian [that would be the then-16 year-old from Stavanger, if you have been paying attention] played a significant role in planning the murder [really? He ordered it, for crying out loud].

The Norwegian is described as a mastermind and patron [orig. oppdragsgiver] in the communication between those involved:

After the murder, the Norwegian teenager sent a message to the killer in which he congratulated him on having completed the mission: My brother, thank you for everything, you deserve it all, we’ll surely meet one day, a true sicario [Spanish for ‘contract killer’, most likely a reference to this 2015 movie; note the broken Norwegian and Swedish spelling]

During interrogation, the Norwegian 16-year-old has pleaded guilty to complicity in the murder. He was not charged in the Swedish case, because Norwegian police are investigating him [would that be the technical ‘get out of jail free’ card here? Also: how TF convenient is that?].

The investigation into the case against the 16-year-old is still ongoing in Norway.

Linked to Gang Wars

Swedish police believe the murder of the man in his 30s was ordered by the notorious Swedish [sic] criminal Foxtrot network [which, miraculously, is described as follows by—Wikipedia, of all places:

The network is Sweden’s main distributor of narcotics. Rawa Majid, also known as the Kurdish Fox, is the ringleader of the network, which now maintains direct operational ties to Iran.

While I wouldn’t rule out any such Iranian connection (there’s Kurds all over Türkiye, Iraq, and Iran), it is noticeable that earlier versions of the same entry—check out, e.g., this version from October 2023 or this version from September 2024—have not included such references to Iran; equally noticeable is that the inference to Iranian ties, as seen in the Sept. 2024 version of the Wikipedia entry, came from—none other than Mossad, via this second-hand reporting™ by Swedish state broadcaster SVT whose journo™ got this bit of information from—The Jerusalem Post: it’s a small world, eh?!]

The network has been behind a number of murders and serious violent incidents in recent years in Sweden.

Background [an info box by NRK ] This is ‘Jordgubben.’ Ismail Abdo is 35 years old, born in Uppsala and known by the nickname ‘jordgubben’ [which means strawberry in Swedish].

He is wanted internationally for extremely serious drug crimes and attempted murder, according to an Interpol warrant.

The 35-year-old has both Swedish and Turkish citizenship.

Swedish police have long wanted him extradited so that he can be prosecuted in Sweden, writes SVT, but Türkiye does not usually extradite its own citizens [get the irony: the Kurdish armed militia/liberation party PKK has waged a decades-long insurgency against Türkiye, and now a Kurd wanted by Swedish police is not extradited? Sounds extra-fishy to me]. ‘Jordgubben’ and Foxtrot A few years ago, Abdo was part of the infamous Foxtrot network. He was close friends with Rawa Majid, the Foxtrot leader known as ‘The Kurdish Fox’.

Then a split led to Abdo and Majid ending up on opposite sides of what developed into a bloody gang war. Now Abdo and Majid are considered archenemies.

The SVT documentary ‘En gång bröder’ [trans. ‘Once Brothers’, or the like] depicts the split, and how the two hunt each other’s allies and close family members. Abdo’s own mother is among the victims of the conflict. She was killed in her own home in Uppsala in the fall of 2023.

The police investigation, which NRK has been given access to, shows that the shooting victim had links to gang leader Ismail ‘Jordgubben’ Abdo.

Abdo leads the Swedish criminal network Rumba, which stems from a deadly conflict within the more well-known Foxtrot network.

Rawa Majid, better known as ‘The Kurdish Fox’, leads the Foxtrot network.

Several Murder Plans

The 16-year-old [Norwegian] was arrested in March this year. He has been in custody since then.

In addition to having participated in the murder in Lund, the 16-year-old is also charged with having entertained plans to kill three other people.

It was supposed to happen in Stavanger, Huddersfield, in England and Gävle in Sweden, according to police [so, where’s the RICO-equivalent, broad-based int’l operation to arrest these people?].

The 16-year-old has also admitted that he led and organised arson and damage to a secondary school in Stavanger [peanuts compared to the allegation of the int’l murder spree, but I suppose that authorities can’t pin the former on the suspect conclusively; also, is it possible for a teen to be charged with these kinds of grown-up crimes?].

The prison rap sheet [orig. fengslingskjennelse] holds that the 16-year-old had 17 separate criminal charges before he turned 15 [hard to see how that guy should ever be getting out of prison, but then again this being Norway, ‘he’s a child’…].

Six of the cases involved threats, five concerned reckless conduct, while three of the cases were coded as robbery. All of the cases were dropped because he was under the age for criminal prosecution [told ya].

The prison rap sheet was originally sealed, but the district court later overturned the ban.

Bottom Lines

There’s so little, if any, context in this reporting™ it boggles the mind. The arrest of ‘The Strawberry’ was initially reported™, however briefly, by Swedish state broadcaster SVT—over three weeks ago.

Then there’s the entire Norwegian angle, described at-length as the most serious threat to society by authorities earlier this year (while politicos™ were still yelling ‘Russia! Russia! Russia!’).

The disconnect between that which police says (and I’m wary of any official™ releases) and that which transpires is palpable. Even in my neck-of-the-wood, police are now armed, which occurred after virtually all parties agreed to do so in April 2025.

It’s quite a big deal, but then again, it’s a sign of these changing times: once upon a time not that long ago, the Nordics were seen as very developed and highly cohesive societies.

Then, from the late 1970s onwards, politicos™ sold out their countries and began a structural shift towards mass immigration. This is an excerpt from the pertinent pages of the The Encyclopedia of Migration and Minorities: From the 17th Century to the Present, eds. Jochen Oltmer et al. (Cambridge UP, 2011), p. 11.

From the 1970s onward Nordic states have followed an active integration policy, leaving room for the ethnocultural background of the immigrants. One example is the introduction of the municipal voting right, in Sweden in 1976, in Norway 1983, and in Denmark in 1991. In practice, however, assimilation is promoted: refugees are geographically dispersed to avoid ghettoes [how did that work out /sarcasm], foreigners are expected to change, and integration is not considered a two-way process.

And then there’s this figure (Table 1, p. 11; emphasis mine):

The most stunning aspect of this development is its extra-recent character. If we’d look at the latest available data from official sources, we get the following results (with my rough estimate of change since 2003):

Denmark (2025): 16.3% have an immigrant background, a change by the factor 3.3 in these 22 years (via Danmarks Statistik)

Finland (2025): 10.2% of the population holds foreign citizenship, a change by the factor of 5.12 in these 22 years (via Statistics Finland)

Norway (2025): 17.3% of the population has an immigrant background, a change by the factor of almost 4 in these 22 yours (via Statistics Norway)

Sweden (2025): 20.8% have an immigrant background, a change by the factor of almost 4 in these 22 years (via Statistics Sweden)

Why am I bringing up these somewhat controversial™ data points?

Because if you’re personal impression is that society is changing ever-so fast before your very own eyes, ears, and other senses, that’s because it is. Within the past quarter-century.

And it’s not just in terms of the total numbers and relative percentages: just consider the fact that, less than 25 years ago, immigration to Northern Europe came mainly from EU/EEC or ‘other’ European countries.

To cite but two examples from this database in the Nordic Stastistical Yearbook, there were 415 immigrants from African countries into Finland in 1990 (20 from Ethiopia, 106 from Morocco, 35 from Somalia, and 254 from ‘other Africa’)—fast-forward to 2024, when the combined total for these same places was 4,592 (320; 233; 737; 3,302), an increase by the factor of 11.

Same data sheet, now immigration from Asian countries to Sweden (totals) 15,158 (1990) vs. 26,055 (2024), an increase by the factor of 1.71.

But, epimetheus, you’re comparing apples (immigration from Africa into Finland) and oranges (immigration from Asia to Sweden).

Well, here are the exact same numbers (totals) of immigrants from the same places of origins (Ethiopia, Morocco, Somalia, ‘other Africa’) to Sweden for the same timeframe: 4,128 (1990) vs. 7,014 (2024), an increase by the factor of 1.7—but note that this isn’t the peak years (of 10K or more from these places), which occurred in (drum roll):

Totals for 2014: 16,092 (up by a factor of 3.9 relative to 1990); for 2015: 17,610 (up by a factor of 4.26 relative to 1990); for 2016: 17,972 (up by a factor of 4.35 relative to 1990).

And note that the years immediately preceding and coming after these three (which I picked because they’re over 10K per year)—esp. 2012-13 and 2027-19—also clock in well above 10K per year.

These changes aren’t subtle, but they are very, very sudden, as well as extremely recent.

We may only marvel at what the current immigration régimes have done to our societies in such short period of time.

It’s nothing short of a Migration Period, or Völkerwanderung (in German), reminiscent of Late Antiquity. And we all know how that one ended.